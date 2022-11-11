Lineups
No. 23 Illinois (1-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 3.0 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 24.0 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 1.0 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 7.0 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 23.0 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Melendez had a tough game offensively in the Illini’s season opener against Eastern Illinois, missing all five of his shots (all three-pointers). But he was productive on the defensive end of the court. He led Illinois with three blocked shots and finished with two steals, which was one behind freshman guard Sencire Harris’ team-high three.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 9.0 Canton, Ohio
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 1.0 Saginaw, Mich.
F Dain Dainja R-So 6-9 17.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Kansas City (0-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Shemarri Allen Sr. 6-4 16.5 Arden, N.C.
G RayQuawndis Mitchell Gr. 6-5 14.0 Blaine, Minn.
F Allen David Mukeba Jr. So. 6-7 10.0 Charleroi, Belgium
F Jeff Ngandu 6-9 Fr. 3.0 Lubumbashi, D.R. Congo
F Precious C. Idiaru 6-9 Fr. 6.0 Speyer, Germany
FYI: Abdullah Olajuwon has yet to play this season for Kansas City, but the Roos’ freshman out of Houston is still worth a mention. Mostly for his famous dad. The 6-foot-4 guard, who was born in Jordan, is the son of former Houston Rockets (and briefly Toronto Raptors) star and Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon, who was an NBA MVP in 1994 and two-time NBA champion with the Rockets.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Promise C. Idiaru Fr. 6-9 6.0 Speyer, Germany
G Tyler Andrews Fr. 6-6 4.0 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
G Babacar Diallo Jr. 6-6 1.5 Dakar, Senegal
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and former Illinois coach Bruce Weber (analysis) will have the call on the BTN.
➜ Series: First meeting
➜ FYI: While Illinois will face Kansas City for the first time Friday, the Illini are 48-24 all-time against Division I teams in the state of Missouri. A 33-19 advantage against Missouri — mostly in the Braggin’ Rights series — accounts for the majority of those games, but Illinois is also 11-5 against St. Louis, 3-0 against Southeast Missouri State and 1-0 against Lindenwood.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Celebration time on Friday night
Illinois will raise a banner and hand out rings Friday at State Farm Center to commemorate last season’s Big Ten championship. Expected back? Several of last year’s key contributors, including Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer. Frazier, who is starring for FMP Meridian in Serbia, made the 13-hour trip to be on hand for the ceremony.
“When guys interrupt everything they’re doing to become part of something that’s really special, I think that speaks volumes to their level of, not just interest, but investment in Illinois basketball,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I love those guys. I’m excited for them to have their night. I hope all the fans come out early. I hope they’re here to celebrate that moment as we celebrated the moment when we won it on the court. I hope everybody’s here to remember that day and celebrate it one last time for that group.”
Shooters shoot no matter what
RJ Melendez and Matthew Mayer both struggled with offensive efficiency in Illinois’ season opener Monday against Eastern Illinois. Melendez finished with a single point on a free throw after missing all five of his three-pointers. Mayer had seven points, but was 3 of 9 from the field overall and 1 of 3 from three-point range. Underwood, however, isn’t concerned with that small sample size.
“RJ is the same guy that shot 60 percent last year,” the Illinois coach said. “Matt gets good looks. They make them every single day. I’m going to tell them to shoot good shots and to keep shooting them. They’re in there practicing, and we know their track record is they’re going to make them. I’m not going to get too wrapped up over one game.”
Collection of big guards, wings for Roos
Getting bigger at guard and on the wing was a priority for Illinois the last two years. Kansas City coach Marvin Menzies was apparently thinking the same thing after taking the job this past offseason. Menzies’ roster does boast 7-foot-2 freshman center Sidy Diallo, but when Underwood says the Roos are “extremely big,” it’s more for the collection of big guards and wings. The shortest regular among the Kansas City guards is 6-4 Shemarri Allen.
“They’re unique in the fact they are very big, and they play extremely hard,” Underwood said. “We’ve got to be dialed in. ... They throw the kitchen sink at you defensively in terms of pressing, 2-3 zone, man-to-man, and they’ve shown a little 1-3-1. They’re extremely good on the offensive glass. That will challenge us in terms of blocking out and the things we’ve got to do there.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 23 Illinois 88, Kansas City 60
How do you evaluate the Roos? They lost 59-56 on Monday at home to Lincoln, a Division II opponent out of Jefferson City, Mo. Then, two days later, they stayed close with LSU during an eventual 74-63 loss in Baton Rouge. The Tigers propensity to foul (23 of them) and Kansas City’s ability at the free throw line (21 makes in 27 attempts) certainly narrowed the gap. Odds are the Roos trend closer to their first outcome than their second. At least that’s the ideal for an Illinois team looking for another blowout victory at State Farm Center in Champaign. (N-G prediction record — 1-0).