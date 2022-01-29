LINEUPS
No. 24 Illinois (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 13.5 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 16.2 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.8 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 11.2 Oakland, Calif.
F Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk So. 6-8 2.3 Lommel, Belgium
FYI: After passing both Mark Smith and Brandon Paul on Illinois’ career scoring list during Tuesday’s win against Michigan State and moving into ninth all-time in program history, Frazier now has Eddie Johnson in his sights. Frazier currently sits at 1,664 career points, with Johnson at 1,692.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 2.6 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 6.4 Sacramento, Calif.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 2.2 Kissimmee, Fla.
Northwestern (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Boo Buie Jr. 6-2 14.9 Albany, N.Y.
G Julian Roper II Fr. 6-3 3.7 Detroit
G Chase Audige Jr. 6-4 11.5 Coram,N.Y.
F Pete Nance Sr. 6-10 16.0 Akron, Ohio
F Robbie Beran Jr. 6-9 6.7 Richmond, Va.
FYI: Nance has scored in double figures in 16 of the 17 games he’s played this season for the Wildcats, which includes a season-high 28-point effort during their double overtime loss to Maryland earlier this month.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
C Ryan Young R-Jr. 6-10 10.1 Stewartsville, N.J.
G Ryan Greer Sr. 6-2 4.3 Atlanta
G Ty Berry So. 6-3 7.6 Newton, Kan.
Details
➜ Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039); Evanston.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
➜ TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) have the call on BTN.
➜ Series: Illinois leads 140-42.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 73-66 on Feb. 16, 2021, in Champaign.
➜ FYI: The Illini’s last win against Northwestern required late-game heroics from Ayo Dosunmu, who knocked down multiple late shots to secure the seven-point victory.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Underwood firmly in Frazier’s corner
The watch list for 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year was released Thursday. It included Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis out of the Big Ten, a previous Illinois opponent in Arizona’s Christian Koloko and one-time Illini recruiting targets like Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Auburn’s Walker Kessler. But no Trent Frazier. Unprompted, Brad Underwood began his late Friday morning Zoom discussing the watch list. The Illinois coach was ... upset. “I want to first start off and say what a joke and how disappointed I am that Trent Frazier — obviously nobody has a clue what defense is — that he’s not on that award finalist list,” Underwood said. “Obviously, they don’t talk to college coaches. More than likely, our style of play probably doesn’t allow him to get enough steals, but they look at all the wrong numbers. They don’t look at the opponent that he guards numbers because usually it’s a night off for that person. Really, really disappointed. He’s the best defender in the country. I look at what Ayo Dosunmu is doing in the NBA. He’s No. 1 in terms of guys guarded in ball-screen usage and effectiveness, and Trent Frazier is better than him. Our style of play hurts him, but I want it out there publicly. It’s not a defensive player of the year award if he’s not on it. I’m ticked off. I’m frustrated. I’d like to know who the committee is that puts that nonsense together. It’s obviously not intelligent people who are uniformed about styles of play and how defense truly impacts winning.”
Will Cockburn or Curbelo play?
Sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo remains in the Illini’s health and safety protocols and hasn’t been with the team since entering protocols after playing under the weather at Maryland on Jan. 21. Junior center Kofi Cockburn is also still in Illinois’ concussion protocol. While he’s being evaluated daily, the 7-footer has not been a full practice participant in the last week-plus. “Our protocol is about 10 steps,” Underwood said. “The protocol goes from waking up and getting out of bed and how do you feel to finally getting back to full participation. There’s so many process in there and steps in there that our trainers and doctors have to go through. It’s meeting with doctors. It’s testing. I don’t even know where he’s at in it. It’s based on all of his symptoms. He’ll take that next step (Friday) afternoon. He hasn’t practiced to this point with us.”
Coming through in the clutch
Illinois had some late-game issues before holding on — just barely — for Tuesday’s one-point win against Michigan State. Late-game scenarios have been and continue to be a practice priority. “We talk about those things a lot,” Underwood said. “We don’t just talk about them. We have segments in practice. ... It’s great to practice those and know what you want on a side out of bounds or when you need a three. There’s a million of them. You can’t get to all of them, but you try to get as many as you can in and the most relevant ones.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 24 Illinois 82, Northwestern 72
Will the Illini score 53 points in a single half again this year in Evanston? Probably not. But even potentially short-handed, Illinois is a favorite on the road. Defense the caliber they played Tuesday against Michigan State will continue to be important. So will avoiding a 51/2-minute scoring drought at the end of the game this time around. (N-G prediction record — 13-6)