Lineups
No. 5 Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.1 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.6 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.7 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.4 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Frazier’s 10-point effort in last week’s win against Nebraska gave him double figures in four of his last five games. It was more than a year since he last did that, averaging 13.8 points in a five-game stretch (all five in double figures) from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020. Frazier is currently averaging 14.8 points in his last five games.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 7.8 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.5 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.2 Peoria
Northwestern (6-12, 3-11 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Chase Audige R-So. 6-4 12.8 Coram, N.Y.
G Anthony Gaines R-Jr. 6-4 4.3 Kingston, N.Y.
F Miller Kopp Jr. 6-7 12.4 Houston
F Pete Nance Jr. 6-10 11.8 Akron, Ohio
C Ryan Young R-So. 6-10 8.6 Stewartsville, N.J.
FYI: Gaines has replaced Boo Buie in the Wildcats’ starting lineup the last three games, with Audige shifting to point guard in the process. Gaines missed the final two-thirds of the 2019-20 season with a shoulder injury. His sophomore season was his best to date, when he put up 6.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Boo Buie So. 6-2 9.0 Albany, N.Y.
G Ryan Greer Jr. 6-2 2.9 Atlanta
F Robbie Beran So. 6-9 5.8 Richmond, Va.
Details
Site: State Farm Center; Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 139-42.
Last meeting: Illinois won 81-56 on Jan. 7 in Evanston.
FYI: Northwestern had just fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25 when the two teams played last month at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Yes, the Wildcats were ranked this season. A 3-0 start with wins against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State (particular the Buckeyes) was notable. Northwestern’s 11-game losing streak since is just as notable.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Second time around after tale of two halves in Evanston
Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t want to make too much of Illinois’ monster second half in last month’s win at Northwestern. Yes, the Illini torched the Wildcats in the final 20 minutes, holding them to just 13 points. Illinois had to play that well (or some close approximation) after heading into halftime down 43-28 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. “I would love it if we played all halves like we did against them, but that’s not the case,” Underwood said. “They scheme as well as anybody in our league, so they’ll have something up their sleeve. … You’ve got to do your job defensively, or this team is capable.”
Hawkins understands what his role is in first season with Illini
Coleman Hawkins gave Illinois a needed spark off the bench in the first half of Friday’s game at Nebraska. The 6-foot-10 freshman forward knocked down a three-pointer and finished with five points, two rebounds and a blocked shot in 10 minutes. It was just the fifth time in 19 games Hawkins played double-digit minutes and was more playing time than he had in the previous three games combined. “It’s me knowing where I’m at and then knowing where our team is at, too,” Hawkins said. “At the end of the day, I’ve always been a team player. … I’m playing the minutes that coach wants me to play. I’m going to accept that. I just know my time isn’t now and just be patient with it and be a team player and support my teammates when I’m not in the game.”
Point of emphasis from Underwood: Crash the boards
That Illinois got outrebounded at Nebraska — even if just by a single board — didn’t sit well with Underwood immediately after the game. Or a few days later either. Underwood felt like he could single out Ayo Dosunmu a bit because the junior guard’s offensive performance won the Illini that game. But the Illini coach is looking for more from players not named Kofi Cockburn when it comes to rebounding. “We can’t have Ayo get 12 rebounds one night and get two or three the next,” Underwood said. “We can’t be a ‘sometime guy’ or a ‘sometime team.’ I don’t mean that where I’m just picking on Ayo. It’s everybody. … We’re elite when we rebound because we can run. We’re elite when our guards rebound.”
Prediction | No. 5 Illinois 84, Northwestern 70
The odds Illinois puts up another 50-point half against Northwestern aren’t necessarily that good. But the Illini have proof they can run the Wildcats off the court. Strap in for floor slaps and a breakneck pace. At least if Illinois has anything to say about it. Northwestern is in desperate need of a win and certainly has something to prove after an embarrassing second half last month in Evanston. (N-G prediction record — 14-5).