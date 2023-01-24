Lineups
Illinois (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 18.1 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.2 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 10.5 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.6 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Since making six three-pointers in Illinois’ win against Wisconsin earlier this month, Hawkins has knocked down four triples during the Illini’s last four games combined. He’s shooting 12 of 28 from the field (4 of 15 from three-point range) in that stretch, averaging 8.3 points while seeing at least 35 minutes in three of those four games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.3 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.6 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.1 Saginaw, Mich.
Ohio State (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Bruce Thornton Fr. 6-2 8.7 Alpharetta, Ga.
G Roddy Gayle Jr. Fr. 6-4 3.9 Niagara Falls, N.Y.
G Isaac Likekele Gr. 6-5 4.0 Arlington, Texas
F Brice Sensabaugh Fr. 6-6 17.5 Orlando, Fla.
F Zed Key Jr. 6-8 12.1 Bay Shore, N.Y.
FYI: Justice Sueing and Sean McNeil typically see starting nods for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann went with a first-time starting lineup in Saturday’s home win against Iowa. And it paid off, with Gayle making his first collegiate start. Another question mark is Key, who suffered a knee injury versus Iowa and is “day-to-day,” per Holtmann.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sean McNeil Gr. 6-4 9.9 Union, Ky.
G Tanner Holden Sr. 6-6 4.6 Wheelersburg, Ohio
F Justice Sueing R-Sr. 6-6 12.9 Honolulu
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign
TV: Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Illinois leads 109-81.
Last meeting: No. 22 Ohio State defeated No. 15 Illinois 86-83 on Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign.
FYI: A trio of Buckeyes who thrived offensively last time these teams met are still with the program. Malaki Branham (31 points), E.J. Liddell (21 points) and Kyle Young (18 points) shot a cumulative 23 of 36 from the field and an additional 20 of 24 from the free-throw line.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Moving on quickly from defeat
Brad Underwood doesn’t seem interested in reliving his team’s performance Thursday in its 80-65 loss to Indiana.
The Illini had two days off after concluding a stretch of 19 consecutive days with some sort of activity (game or practice). Which likely made it easier for Underwood to leave his team’s struggles versus the Hoosiers in the past.
“We didn’t show our team one second of it,” Underwood said Monday. “We talked a little bit about being tougher because of the moment, because of the situation ... and we’ve talked about some things offensively. But 13 or 14 missed layups, 13 or 14 missed free throws, that’s mental fatigue. We were in quicksand (defensively). ... We were slow. Our reaction time was off. We just stood around.”
Goode getting in work
For Illinois fans wondering when they might see Luke Goode return to the floor in a game, the wait will last a little while longer. Underwood said Monday the sophomore guard “is still doing everything individually” in his recovery from foot surgery, the result of an October injury suffered in a scrimmage against Kansas.
“He was cleared to get ready for practice, which involves now the next step is actual pounding on (the foot),” Underwood said. “(Sunday) he did play some 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 where he’s actually planting. He’ll have another couple days of that to make sure the foot isn’t sore and there isn’t any swelling. There’s one more X-ray, and if everything’s good there, he’ll be able to come back to practice. We hope sometime in the next week.”
Buckeyes bringing the power
Chris Holtmann‘s Buckeyes have gone through some tumult in recent weeks, though their five-game losing streak that ended with Saturday’s 93-77 win over Iowa wasn’t a complete free fall.
None of those defeats came by more than seven points, one was by two points versus No. 1 Purdue and another came in overtime versus Rutgers.
Ohio State is young, boasting six freshmen and one redshirt freshman on its roster along with three juniors, one senior, one redshirt senior and two graduate students.
But the Buckeyes also are beefy, led by 6-foot-8, 255-pound junior forward Zed Key. He, standout freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (6-6, 235) and freshman center Felix Okpara (6-11, 220) help Ohio State average nearly 12 offensive rebounds per game.
“This team is as physical a basketball team as you’ll see. They all look like they could go play for their football team,” Underwood said. “Any time you have new guys like he and I have had, you’re going to have some ups and downs in your season.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 68, Ohio State 62
Sensabaugh, whom Underwood described as “the best freshman, arguably, in our league,” will be another challenge for Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers to contend with following their struggles to contain Indiana standout Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Illini will show improvement there, and across the board after the lackluster game versus the Hoosiers, acquiring a much-needed bounce-back win in the process. (N-G prediction record — 10-9)