Lineups
Illinois (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 18.0 Chicago
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.6 Norfolk, Va.
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 10.6 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.7 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI:
- Dainja has experienced his fair share of foul trouble of late. He picked up four of them on Tuesday against Ohio State and three in each of the two games before that. When he went without a foul versus Michigan State on Jan. 13 — one of just two times that’s happened this season — he finished with 20 points in 33 minutes.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.0 Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.4 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.2 Saginaw, Mich.
Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Chucky Hepburn So. 6-2 12.2 Omaha, Neb.
G Max Klesmit Jr. 6-3 6.8 Neenah, Wis.
G Jordan Davis Jr. 6-4 6.4 La Crosse, Wis.
F Tyler Wahl Sr. 6-9 12.8 Lakeville, Minn.
F Steven Crowl Jr. 7-0 12.6 Eagan, Minn.
FYI: It’s difficult to say exactly what Greg Gard‘s starting lineup will look like. Klesmit has missed the last two games with facial injuries, resulting from a rogue elbow versus Penn State, and Connor Essegian
- has stepped in to fill the void. Perhaps Essegian gains another start to let Klesmit ease into his return, which Gard seemed to forecast earlier this week.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Connor Essegian Fr. 6-4 10.9 Fort Wayne, Ind.
G Isaac Lindsey So. 6-4 1.4 Mineral Point, Wis.
F Carter Gilmore Jr. 6-7 3.3 Hartland, Wis.
Details
Site:
- Kohl Center (17,230); Madison, Wis.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo
- (analysis) will have the call on FOX.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history:
- Illinois leads 116-88.
Last meeting:
- Illinois defeated No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 on Jan. 7 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois cobbled together a stout defensive effort versus Wisconsin earlier this month, though Badgers big man Steven Crowl had some success in teammate Tyler Wahl
- ‘s injury absence. Crowl produced a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double with three assists.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Happy with the switch
Jayden Epps garnered his second career start with Illinois on Tuesday against Ohio State, turning his 32 minutes played into 14 points, two rebounds and one assist.
From a statistical standpoint, Epps getting a start ahead of fellow freshman guard Sencire Harris isn’t an Earth-shattering event. Despite coming off the bench, Epps routine has received more game minutes than Harris.
Illini coach Brad Underwood, during his pregame media availability on Friday, made it sound like he’s content with keeping Epps in the starting five.
“It’s a different look,” Underwood said. “He gives opponents a different look because he’s a guy that finds 10 to 12 shots. And you’ve got to be very conscientious of where he’s at. ... He’s a guy that creates space. He’s a guy that can beat you off the bounce and can get in the paint. Love what he’s doing.”
Moretti gaining his footing
Underwood previously made it clear that he doesn’t plan to use his latest roster addition in a competitive capacity this season.
But Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti, whose Illinois arrival was announced earlier this month, still is logging repetitions with his new teammates. He completed his first practice with the program earlier this week. It included a candid conversation between Underwood and the 6-foot-2, 150-pound athlete from the Class of 2023.
“I said, ‘How good’s your conditioning?’ He said, ‘Not very.’ I said, ‘When’s the last time you played?’ He said, ‘It’s been three weeks to a month,’” Underwood said. “We’ll get a week- to 10-day base with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher), get him back in some semblance of shape, start getting him in the gym with our coaches, doing individual workouts, and not put him out there where he can struggle or get hurt. We’ll take our time with that.”
First time for everything
Not only is this the second time Illinois and Wisconsin will meet this season, it’s also the second time that’s happening this month. The games are separated by three weeks, giving Underwood an even better idea of who should be on his short list of Badgers to watch closely. Forwards Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl and guards Chucky Hepburn and Connor Essegian made the cut.
“Crowl’s a guy that hurt us in the first game, but he’s got a very, very significant differential from the three (point shot) at home versus on the road,” Underwood said. Crowl shot 1 of 7 from beyond the arc when Wisconsin visited State Farm Center on Jan. 7.
“He’s about a 48 percent three-point shooter at home. He’s about a 9 percent three-point shooter on the road, “Underwood continued. “So we’re going to see a guy who’s very comfortable in the Kohl Center.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 70, Wisconsin 64
The previous Illini-Badgers meeting earlier this month is the last truly close game Illinois played in. Expect more of the same here, despite Wisconsin being a loser in five of its last six games. Max Klesmit‘s impending return should provide the hosts a big boost, as will having Tyler Wahl in the fold. This feels like a Dain Dainja step-up spot as a result. He and Coleman Hawkins will need to play big for the Illini to prevail. (N-G prediction record — 11-9)