Game 21 preview: No. 5 Illinois at Minnesota; 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Lineups
No. 5 Illinois (15-5, 11-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.0 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.7 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.3 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.5 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Miller’s 10-point effort in Tuesday night’s win against Northwestern was his second straight and marked the first time the freshman guard was in double figures in consecutive games since the first two games of the new year. Miller is shooting 30.8 percent from three-point range this month, which is better than December (26.7 percent), but worse than January (37.5 percent) and November (47.1 percent).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 7.6 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.7 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.2 Peoria
Minnesota (13-9, 6-9 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Marcus Carr R-Jr. 6-2 19.4 Toronto
G Jamal Mashburn Jr. Fr. 6-2 6.7 Miami
G Tre’ Williams So. 6-5 4.3 Dallas
F Brandon Johnson R-Sr. 6-8 8.9 Chicago
C Liam Robbins Jr. 7-0 12.3 Davenport, Iowa
FYI: Mashburn made his first career start in Minnesota’s 82-72 loss Wednesday at Indiana. The son of the former Kentucky standout and NBA All-Star of the same name scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go with three rebounds. Mashburn has scored in double figures in four of his last five games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Both Gach Jr. 6-6 7.5 Austin, Minn.
F Isaiah Ihnen So. 6-9 2.4 Boeblingen, Germany
F Eric Curry R-Sr. 6-9 3.5 Memphis, Tenn.
Details
Site: Williams Arena; Minneapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on FOX.
Series: Illinois leads 125-68.
Last meeting: Illinois won 92-65 on on Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini have lost their last two games and three of their last four in Minneapolis, with the only win in that span coming in the 2015-16 season behind a 28-point performance from Malcolm Hill that saw him top 1,000 points for his career. Plenty of teams have had trouble at historic Williams Arena this season. The Gophers, while winless on the road, boast a 13-1 record at home. The only blemish was a 63-49 loss to Maryland on Jan. 23, with the Terrapins adding to their impressive list of road victories this season (Illinois and Wisconsin included).
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Run the floor, big man
Illinois has a number of guards capable of hurting teams in transition. Ayo Dosunmu is at the top of that list. The Illini’s successful transition offense, however, also relies on the ability of big men like Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili to get moving, too. “When you can rim run and put pressure on the front of the rim, that’s what our whole transition game is based on,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Kofi’s elite. Kofi’s probably the best rim runner in college basketball, and Giorgi would be a close second.” Cockburn understands the impact he can have when he hustles from one end of the floor to the other. And not just for himself. “When I run the floor and I run hard and post, it attracts so much attention,” Cockburn said. “Guys have to suck into the paint. That gives guys like Ayo and Trent (Frazier) opportunities to make plays outside the paint, whether it’s driving or shooting the open three.”
Big Ten at the top of heap this season
The Big Ten ranks as the top conference in the country this season per Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency margin, and it’s not really close with a rather notable gap before landing at the Big 12 in second place. This year’s Big Ten, in fact, ranks as the second-best conference in the KenPom era, recently passing the 2017 Big 12 and trailing only the 2004 ACC. Underwood, of course, has coached both in that year of the Big 12 and now with the Illini in the Big Ten. This year’s Big Ten has four teams ranked in the Top 10 in KenPom, Illinois included, and 11 of 14 teams in the Top 45. “If you make mistakes — this is the greatest league I’ve ever seen — if you make a mistake, the other team is going to capitalize on it,” Underwood said. “They don’t miss shots, and they don’t miss opportunities. I’ve never been a part of anything like that like this league does. It’s unforgiving. … Every single night you’re going to have to scheme, and every single night you’re going to have to make adjustments. A lot of times you may have to do it twice. You’re not going to go out there and run just one stagnant offense and expect them to just guard it a certain way. They’re going to counter it if you’re hurting them, and every coach does that at a very high level.”
Gophers are down a major piece
Minnesota’s Gabe Kalscheur played in every possible game of his college career — 88 consecutive starts, in fact — before Wednesday’s game at Indiana. The 6-4, 200-pound junior guard broke a finger on his right hand (his shooting hand) in Tuesday’s practice and is out three to four weeks. Kalscheur was averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists before his injury while shooting 31.6 percent overall and 24.5 percent from three-point range. His current scoring average and shooting percentages are all career lows. “Just some bad luck with a ball going off his hand the wrong way,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said during his pregame radio show before the Indiana game. “Unfortunately, he’s going to be out a while. So, disappointing for everybody. He just works his butt off. He just loves the game.”
Prediction | No. 5 Illinois 79, Minnesota 73
It’s hard not to look past Minnesota’s .929 winning percentage at home this season. Whatever the Gophers have going at Williams Arena — and literally nowhere else in the country — it’s working. But this Illinois team has proven it can win on the road, with victories at Duke, Penn State, Northwestern, Indiana and Nebraska. All a little bit different, but all wins nonetheless. Another one won’t be a surprise Saturday afternoon. (N-G prediction record — 15-5).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).