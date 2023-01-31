Lineups
Illinois (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.7 Norfolk, Va.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.4 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 11.3 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.7 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Epps was essentially playing starter’s minutes — or close to it — even before he became a permanent fixture in Illinois’ starting lineup the last two games. The freshman guard averaged 24.6 minutes in 18 games off the bench and is at 30.3 minutes per game as a starter..
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.8 Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.2 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.0 Saginaw, Mich.
Nebraska (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jamarques Lawrence Fr. 6-3 2.8 Plainfield, N.J.
G Keisei Tominaga Jr. 6-2 10.3 Nagoya Aichi, Japan
G Sam Griesel Sr. 6-7 11.0 Lincoln, Neb.
G/F Denim Dawson R-Fr. 6-6 2.0 San Bernardino, Calif.
F Derrick Walker Sr. 6-9 13.8 Kansas City, Mo.
FYI: Season-ending injuries to Juwan Gary (shoulder) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (knee) have essentially torn Nebraska’s ideal rotation asunder. That’s left the Cornhuskers without two of their top five scorers in Gary and Bandoumel and put both Lawrence and Dawson into significantly larger roles in their debut seasons.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sam Hoiberg R-Fr. 6-0 2.5 Lincoln, Neb.
G C.J. Wilcher So. 6-5 8.2 Plainfield, N.J.
F Wilhelm Breidenbach So. 6-10 4.1 Ranco Santa Margarita, Calif.
Details➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 20-8.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 76-50 on Jan. 10 in Lincoln, Neb.
➜ FYI: The Illini took advantage of foul trouble for Nebraska forward and leadings scorer Derrick Walker in their road win earlier this month. Walker played just 19 minutes and finished with five points. Illinois put five players in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way with 25 points — one of seven 20-plus point performances from the transfer guard this year.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylinesEpps is taking better care of the ballJayden Epps finished Saturday’s 61-51 win at Wisconsin with 13 points. It was the freshman guard’s second consecutive game in double figures and 14th of the season. What stood out to Illinois coach Brad Underwood even more, however, was a single turnover for Epps. Epps turned it over a season-high four times in the Illini’s home win against the Badgers on Jan. 7, but he has just five total turnovers in the six games since.
“I thought Jayden Epps was spectacular his last four or five games hardly turning the ball over,” Underwood said. “Making opportunities when they’re there. He’s getting the ball into the paint. He’s understanding when to make reads, and he made a couple great passes late. Then he just finds a way to 12-17 points every night.”
Defensive changes have workedUnderwood admits the first half at Wisconsin “set basketball back a little bit” from an offensive standpoint. He’s not entirely wrong. The Illini and Badgers’ 36 combined points were the fewest in a first half in any Big Ten game this season. Illinois managed to find a higher gear offensively in the second half — the Matthew Mayer gear — but its defense held strong. It was good enough defense to help Illinois rise to 18th and 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency per Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik, respectively. The shift from a full-court press and switching every screen has helped.
“It got kind of hard switching everything,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said. “When you’re assigned an assignment and you have to do your job, you kind of lock in more. I think we’ve been pretty good defensively, and I think that’s what is winning us games.”
Addition by subtraction for CornhuskersThe loss of Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel to season-ending injuries has put Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg in the position of having to figure out how to put points on the board without them. Underwood said he considers the Cornhuskers better offensively since they were forced to adjust their rotation and place Keisei Tominaga in a more prominent role.
“Tominaga has been elite,” Underwood said. “He had one of the best first halves I’ve seen of any player in the Big Ten not named Zach when he had 18 (points) against Northwestern and scored it in every fashion. Then we all know Derrick Walker is very capable. He’s getting 18-20 (points) a night. They run a lot of motion — a lot of five out — and we’ve got to be dialed into their three-point shooting, Walker and then Sam Griesel’s isos.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 71, Nebraska 58
Nebraska was on a bit of a high in the first month of the season. Starting December with a rare win against in-state rival Creighton, which followed wins against (not great but still in the ACC) Boston College and Florida State had the Cornhuskers at 6-3 on the season. They’ve lost nine of their last 13 games since, including three in a row and five of six, while injuries to key players have mounted. Meanwhile, Illinois is on the upswing having won six of its last seven games. The odds are in the Illini’s favor to make it seven of eight on Tuesday night at State Farm Center. (N-G prediction record — 12-9)