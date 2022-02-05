Lineups
No. 18 Illinois (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.8 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.0 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.9 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 22.1 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn was named Friday to the top 10 watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which honors the nation’s top center. Cockburn ranks sixth in the NCAA in scoring (22.1 points) and fifth nationally in rebounding (11.6), and his 40 career double-doubles are the most in the NCAA in the last three seasons. The other players on the watch list: Auburn’s Walker Kessler, Connecticut’s Adama Sanogo, Duke’s Mark Williams, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Providence’s Nate Watson and Purdue’s Zach Edey.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.7 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 2.9 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 2.2 Kissimmee, Fla.
Indiana (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Xavier Johnson Sr. 6-3 10.5 Woodbridge, Va.
G Parker Stewart R-Sr. 6-5 6.8 Union City, Tenn.
F Miller Kopp Sr. 6-7 6.5 Houston
F Trayce Jackson-Davis Jr. 6-9 18.3 Greenwood, Ind.
F Race Thompson R-Sr. 6-8 11.4 Plymouth, Minn.
FYI: Jackson-Davis was one of 10 players named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award watch list Thursday. The Hoosiers’ top option ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.3 points), fourth in rebounding (8.5), second in field-goal percentage (60.1 percent) and first in total blocked shots (57). The other players on the watch list: Arizona’s Azoulas Tubelis, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Colorado State’s David Roddy, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, LSU’s Tari Eason, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell and Southern Cal’s Isaiah Mobley.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trey Galloway So. 6-5 5.8 Culver, Ind.
F Jordan Geronimo So. 6-6 4.2 Newark, N.J.
G Tamar Bates Fr. 6-5 4.0 Kansas City, Kan.
Details
Site: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222); Bloomington, Ind.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) have the call on ESPN.
Series: Indiana leads 93-90.
Last meeting: Illinois won 75-71 in overtime on Feb. 2, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind.
FYI: Last season’s win at Indiana was a first for Illinois since the 2009-10 season, with the Hoosiers winning at home seven consecutive times in the interim. That 66-60 win on Jan. 9, 2010, came via a significant rally by the Illini. The Hoosiers led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Mike Tisdale and Demetri McCamey took control. Tisdale finished with 27 points (a game high) and nine rebounds, while McCamey put up 19 points, nine assists and four rebounds off the bench.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Lockdown defense in full supply
Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams have spearheaded Illinois’ defensive efforts this season. A defense that is trending in the right direction in Big Ten play save for a rough night at Nebraska even in a win and a rougher one at Maryland in a loss. The Illini haven’t reached the level of defensive efficiency they boasted in 2020-21 with a top-10 effort nationally, but their two veteran guards are the foundational base. “Those guys are assignment sound,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They don’t make a ton of scouting report mistakes, which enables them to be very good. Their motors run at a very high level. That’s what travels. Effort travels. Those guys do that at a high clip. It’s not easily done. That’s a cliché that sounds pretty common — well, just go play hard — but it’s not easy to do. We’re fortunate that those two guys do that.”
Cockburn presents problems for opponents
Indiana coach Mike Woodson is well aware the challenge Illinois presents with Kofi Cockburn and the shooters around him. Woodson, after all, watched the game film from the Illini’s Wednesday win against Wisconsin and saw Cockburn put up 37 points on 16-of-19 shooting and 12 rebounds for another double-double. “There’s no big secret,” Woodson told reporters Friday. “It is what it is. His last game they milked him until they couldn’t milk him no more in terms of throwing it into him and him dominating the inside game. That’s where their strengths are. ... He’s not going to disappear on us. We know we’ve got to play him and play guys on the perimeter. Purdue had the same kind of setup with perimeter play and two big guys. Kofi is good. He’s NBA ready as I look at it. We’re going to have to play him. We can’t just run from him. We’ve got to commit ourselves to playing him and playing the guys who are out on the perimeter.”
Slowing down Jackson-Davis is key
Race Thompson’s presence on the court for Indiana means there probably won’t be many moments of Cockburn defending Trayce Jackson-Davis. That defensive assignment will likely fall to Jacob Grandison or Da’Monte Williams among the Illinois starters, with the latter’s 7-foot wingspan offsetting the 6-inch height disparity. Coleman Hawkins, Luke Goode and RJ Melendez would be defensive options off the bench. None of them will have an easy time. “You can’t give him easy baskets,” Underwood said of Jackson-Davis. “You’ve got to stay between him and the rim. He’s an explosive athlete. He’s a great downhill runner in terms of playing on offense.If he gets behind you on a lob — on a ball screen gets behind the defense — he’s a great lob catcher and finisher. He’s terrific. He’s a guy that works really hard at rip driving it. He’s one of the best players not only in our league, but in the country, and you’ve got to make things difficult for him. That’s easier said than done.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 18 Illinois 77, Indiana 69
It was Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn that elevated their level of play in last year’s overtime victory at Indiana. And after two months of basically playing without one or the other, Illinois is at as full strength as it can be this season heading back to Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin got a look at what that’s like in a 13-point loss to the Illini on Wednesday with Curbelo in a somewhat limited role. A bit more playmaking from him on top of Cockburn’s consistent dominance could yield Illinois another “road kill.” (N-G prediction record — 15-6)