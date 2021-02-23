Lineups
No. 5 Illinois (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.2 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.5 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.2 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.9 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.6 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu now owns half of all triple-doubles in Illinois program history — and 12.5 percent of all triple-doubles this season nationally. The Illini guard is one of two players with two triple-doubles in 2020-21 along with Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, who is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the 20-1 Big South leaders.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 7.4 Vega Baja, P.R.
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.9 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.1 Peoria
Michigan State (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G AJ Hoggard Fr. 6-3 2.7 Coatesville, Pa.
G Joshua Langford Gr. 6-5 9.8 Huntsville, Ala.
F Aaron Henry Jr. 6-6 15.0 Indianapolis
F Malik Hall So. 6-7 4.7 Aurora
F Julius Marble II So. 6-8 4.2 Dallas
FYI: Henry matched his career-high with 27 points in Michigan State’s 78-71 win at Indiana on Saturday. The Spartans’ top scorer overcame a mediocre start to the season (11.9 points per game in first nine games) to play a bit more like was expected in the preseason (17.5 points per game in last 11 games).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Rocket Watts So. 6-2 7.6 Detroit
F Gabe Brown Jr. 6-8 7.7 Ypsilanti, Mich.
F Joey Hauser R-Jr. 6-9 10.2 Stevens Point, Wis.
Details
Site: Breslin Center; East Lansing, Mich.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analysis) will have the call on FS1.
Series: Michigan State leads 63-60.
Last meeting: Michigan State won 70-69 on Feb. 11, 2020, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois hasn’t won in East Lansing, Mich., since 2015. The losses haven’t been all that close, either. A 25-point defeat the next season. Then a pair of 20-point losses in the Brad Underwood era in 2018 and 2020. The win in 2015 was the “Jaylon Tate technical on a free throw box out” game. Despite that somewhat controversial call, Illinois won 59-54 with Malcolm Hill’s game-high 19 points.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Dosunmu closing in on individual goal
Ayo Dosunmu set his sights on the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award ahead of the 2020-21 season. It was one of several goals the Illinois junior guard outlined in the video that announced his return to the Illini for another season. Dosunmu was named one of five finalists for the Cousy Award on Monday, along with Baylor’s Jared Butler, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs. Dosunmu continues to be the only player in the country averaging at least 21 points, six rebounds and five assists this season.
Record not totally representative
Michigan State was one of the Big Ten teams during Jacob Grandison’s formative years following basketball. The Spartans have consistently competed at the top of the Big Ten, finishing outside the top four in the conference just six times in the last 25 seasons under Tom Izzo. This season’s a little different. Michigan State sits at 11th in the conference. Not that the Illini are looking past the down, but likely not out, Spartans. “It doesn’t represent anything,” Grandison said. “This is Michigan State. This is Izzo. We have to respect that. … It’s not (a) secret what they do. They play hard. They’re physical. They’re similar to us in transition.”
No time to waste in stretch run
Illinois didn’t have much time to bask in its 94-63 win at Minnesota. No time, really, to revel in handing the Gophers a rare home loss. The Illini’s schedule didn’t allow for much review in general. The coaches graded out the team’s performance, of course, but showed just two clips. Both were positive defensive plays. “Both of those led to points in transition because of the efforts,” Underwood said. “We usually spend a lot of time on certain negatives, certain positives. We just didn’t have the time to do that and moved straight into Michigan State.”
Prediction: No. 5 Illinois 74, Michigan State 69
Tough road venues have fallen one after the next in the last two seasons. This Illinois team and its 2019-20 counterpart erased the “haven’t won there in a long time” narratives for places like Mackey Arena, the Kohl Center and Assembly Hall. The Illini’s last win at the Breslin Center wasn’t that long ago — just six years — but another tough venue might fall Tuesday. (N-G prediction record — 16-5).