Lineups
Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.8 Norfolk, Va.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.2 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 11.5 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.5 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Mayer has scored in double digits in 12 of his last 14 games. The two outliers include a seven-point performance in Illinois’ 33-point win against Bethune-Cookman (where the Illini had five other players in double figures)
- and a scoreless outing in the loss to Indiana where he was dealing with an illness.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.0 Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.0 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.3 Saginaw, Mich.
Iowa (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ahron Ulis Jr. 6-3 6.8 Chicago
G Tony Perkins Jr. 6-4 10.6 Indianapolis
G/F Connor McCaffery Gr. 6-6 7.9 Iowa City, Iowa
F Kris Murray Jr. 6-8 20.6 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
F Filip Rebraca Sr. 6-9 14.0 Sombor, Serbia
FYI: Murray, like his twin brother Keegan last year, is among the top scorers in the country and trails only Purdue center Zach Edey for the Big Ten scoring title. Murray currently ranks No. 18 among the nation’s scoring leaders in between Northern Colorado’s Dalton Kneckt (20.8 points) and Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates (20.3 points).
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Payton Sandfort So. 6-7 10.1 Waukee, Iowa
G Josh Dix Fr. 6-5 2.7 Council Bluffs, Iowa
F Patrick McCaffery R-Jr. 6-9 11.8 Iowa City, Iowa
Details
Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,400); Iowa City, Iowa.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo
- (analysis) will have the call on FOX.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history:
- Illinois leads 90-76.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 74-72 on March 6, 2022, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini have won five consecutive games against the Hawkeyes, and the last one helped deliver a Big Ten regular-season title to Champaign. Last March’s two-point win at State Farm Center helped Illinois secure a share of the Big Ten regular season title (after Nebraska won at Wisconsin earlier in the day), with Kofi Cockburn supplying a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
Underwood avoided Krush-Iowa issue
Brad Underwood kept himself removed from the controversy generated earlier this week when the Orange Krush had 200 tickets invalidated by Iowa for Saturday’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They were invalidated because Iowa discovered the Krush purchased said tickets by representing themselves as the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club of Champaign. Underwood said he kept his focus on the preparation to actually play the Hawkeyes.
“The Orange Krush is an instrumental part of our home games,” Underwood said Friday. “We love them. They’re a huge advantage for us when we play at home. It’s one of those situations, I’ll be honest, I’ve stayed out of. We’ve got enough to worry about playing basketball. We want to be always supportive of the Krush, but there’s a game to be played. We’ll play whatever we have in front of however many fans (Iowa has), and we’ll hope to see (the Krush) down the road some other place.”
Maybe not freshmen anymore
It’s been a different experience this season for Illinois’ freshmen compared to what guys like Luke Goode and RJ Melendez experienced in their own first season in Champaign. Last year’s freshmen had to contend with a veteran roster that started four fifth-year guards and a junior in Kofi Cockburn. Minutes for Goode and Melendez were hard to come by. This year’s freshmen have been in the rotation from day one. Partly because Goode has missed three months with a foot injury.
“They’ve played a lot of minutes,” Underwood said of Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. “We’re sitting here talking about Luke, and Sencire’s already played more minutes than he’s played in his career. Every minute they play is valuable — it’s experienced gained — and they’ve been thrown to the wolves. They’ve seen a lot. They’ve seen more than a lot of freshmen around. I think every game they play — every time they have success — there’s confidence gained, and that’s a positive.”
‘Most improved player in the league’
That would be Iowa forward Filip Rebraca. At least, that’s how Underwood sees it. The 6-foot-9 Serbian big man wasn’t exactly an afterthought last season in Iowa City, Iowa, in a post-Luka Garza world for the Hawkeyes, but he certainly didn’t play a primary role in his first season after transferring from North Dakota. Rebraca started all 36 games for Iowa last season, but averaged just 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. He’s playing 10 minutes more per game this season and averaging 14 points and 8.5 rebounds plus 2.1 assists for good measure.
“He’s a guy that’s capable of getting 20 (points),” Underwood said. “He does a good job of rim running. He can play in isos. He can face you up. A guy that was not a top option last year has become a primary option for them this year.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 69, Iowa 66
The Illini aren’t projected as a favorite Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa. The advantage for the Hawkeyes is basically whatever they can glean from playing in front of Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd that doesn’t include a bonus 200 Illinois fans. On a neutral court, Saturday’s game would probably be a push. It will likely come down to a single factor. Can Illinois’ Top-20 defense outperform Iowa’s Top-10 offense? The way January played out for the Illini, the answer could well be yes. (N-G prediction record — 13-9)