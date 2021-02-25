Lineups
No. 5 Illinois (16-6, 12-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.8 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.2 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.0 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.9 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Tuesday’s loss at Michigan State marked just the seventh time in 22 games Cockburn didn’t record a double-double this season, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds against the Spartans. Illinois is 4-3 when Cockburn doesn’t hit what’s become the expected double-double mark, and he’s fallen behind for the national lead with 15 double-doubles to Austin Peay senior Terry Taylor’s 19.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 7.6 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.6 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.9 Peoria
Nebraska (5-16, 1-13 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trey McGowens Jr. 6-4 10.4 Pendleton, S.C.
G Teddy Allen Jr. 6-6 17.8 Mesa, Ariz.
G Dalano Banton So. 6-9 9.9 Toronto
F Lat Mayen Jr. 6-9 8.1 Adelaide, Australia
F Derrick Walker Jr. 6-8 4.5 Kansas City, Mo.
FYI: Allen came within a single point of tying Nebraska’s school record with a 41-point performance in Tuesday’s loss to Penn State at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers’ guard shot 16 of 24 from the field overall, made six three-pointers and set the Nebraska record for first-half points with 28. A performance like that from Allen wasn’t exactly a surprise. He led all NJCAA Division I players in scoring last season by averaging 31.4 points for Western Nebraska Community College.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson Sr. 6-6 3.4 Reykjavik, Iceland
G Kobe Webster Sr. 6-0 6.8 Indianapolis
C Eduardo Andre Fr. 6-10 1.8 London
Details
Site: State Farm Center; Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 17-8.
Last meeting: Illinois won 77-72 in overtime on Feb. 12 in Lincoln, Neb.
FYI: Illinois and Nebraska played nine times before the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2011-12 season. The first two games of the series happened in Champaign in 1921, with the Illini and Cornhuskers splitting the pair at Kenney Gym. Illinois holds a 12-2 advantage on Nebraska at home, with a 1-1 mark at Kenney Gym, a 3-0 record at Huff Hall and an 8-1 edge at State Farm Center.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Not a typical Senior Night for this Illini trio
Illinois will honor guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, along with former manager turned walk-on forward and Fisher native Zach Griffith ahead of Thursday’s game against Nebraska. That’s about the only similarity between Senior Night’s past and what will happen this year at State Farm Center. No fans will be on hand to cheer for the veteran Illini players, and their families won’t get to experience the event in person, either, given the COVID-19 protocols still in place for the ongoing pandemic. But the seniors will still be celebrated. “That’s a night of appreciation,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “That’s a night of what family celebrates. Obviously, it’s a different year, but we celebrate family and that emotion. It is disappointing there’s not going to be (15,500 fans) in there to celebrate them and this team, but we’ll make do and do it the best we can.”
Pull the trigger? Not so fast for Williams
Williams started the 2020-21 season much like he ended the season prior — knocking down an incredible percentage of his three-point attempts. The statistic became commonplace early this season. Williams shot 52.9 percent from three-point range during the final nine games of his junior year and made 65 percent of his threes during the first nine games of his senior year. Williams is still shooting 57.1 percent from beyond the arc heading into Thursday’s game against Nebraska. Mostly because he’s almost stopped taking them. Williams turned down multiple open looks Tuesday night at Michigan State, is just 2 of 6 in his last eight games from beyond the arc and he didn’t attempt a three-pointer in half of those eight games. “We never want him to turn them down, but he’s fine,” Underwood said. “He’ll be good. We’ll get him to shoot them.”
Dosunmu can score, but he’s way more than that
Ayo Dosunmu is scoring more — and more efficiently — this season. The Illinois junior guard is putting up a career-high 21 points per game while shooting a career-high 48.6 percent overall and 40 percent from three-point range. The full measure of Dosunmu’s offensive impact, however, can only be appreciated when his career-high 5.3 assists per game are also included in the equation. Dosunmu trails only Michigan’s Mike Smith (5.4 assists) among the league leaders, and the former’s combination of scoring and facilitating is why he’s a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award. “Experience, strength has all been a part of that,” Underwood said about Dosunmu’s improvement as a facilitator. “Continued repetitions. Understanding what different defenses do to him. He’s become much more patient. He’s not trying to score on every ball screen. He’s trying to make the right read and make winning plays. When (Kofi Cockburn is) No. 1 in efficiency in ball-screen actions, that helps. That draws a lot of attention.”
Prediction: No. 5 Illinois 79, Nebraska 69
Nebraska already knows it can hang with Illinois. The Cornhuskers proved that earlier this month in Lincoln, Neb., with only a complete late-game takeover by Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu forestalling a Nebraska upset. That the Cornhuskers can do what Michigan State did Tuesday night — play a physical style and give Illinois trouble with its length — also plays into the “not a gimme” nature of this game. (N-G prediction record — 16-6).