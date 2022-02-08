Lineups
No. 13 Illinois (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 13.3 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.1 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.7 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.8 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn is the only 7-footer ranked among the top 50 scorers in the country, with Utah Valley’s own double-double machine Fardaws Aimaq ranking 19th at 19 points per game. Cockburn is currently seventh at 21.8 points per game and trails only 6-1 Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), 6-foot Max Abmas (Oral Roberts), 6-5 Peter Kiss (Bryant), 6-8 Keegan Murray (Iowa), 5-9 Darius McGhee (Liberty) and 6-3 Terrell Brown Jr. (Washington).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 8.9 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 2.4 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 2.1 Kissimmee, Fla.
No. 3 Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Eric Hunter Jr. Sr. 6-4 5.1 Indianapolis
G Jaden Ivey So. 6-4 17.3 South Bend, Ind.
G Sasha Stefanovic Sr. 6-5 12.1 Crown Point, Ind.
F Mason Gillis So. 6-6 7.1 New Castle, Ind.
C Zach Edey So. 7-4 14.9 Toronto
FYI: Hunter had one of the best games of his career last week in Purdue’s 88-73 win at Minnesota. The veteran guard, who had been held scoreless four times this season and scored in double figures just three times before facing the Gophers, had 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting. That included making a season-high 4 of 6 three-pointers.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Trevion Williams Sr. 6-10 12.4 Chicago
G Isaiah Thompson Jr. 6-1 5.6 Zionsville, Ind.
G Ethan Morton So. 6-6 2.6 Butler, Pa.
Details
Site: Mackey Arena (14,240); West Lafayette, Ind.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Myron Medcalf (sideline reports) have the call on ESPN.
Series: Purdue leads 103-90.
Last meeting: Purdue won 96-88 in double overtime on Jan. 17 in Champaign.
FYI: Tuesday’s game will be Illinois’ 10th against a top-five program in Brad Underwood’s four-plus seasons. The Illini are 3-6 in those games to date, including last month’s home loss to the Boilermakers. Two of those top-five wins came in 2020-21 (at Michigan and home against Iowa), and the third came in 2019-20 (home against Michigan).
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
‘Everyday grind’ key to road success
Illinois will occasionally pump loud music into its practices in the days ahead of a road game to simulate what’s a typically raucous atmosphere in unfriendly Big Ten venues. But that’s just a gimmick, not the foundational base for how the Illini have turned into consistent winners on the road in conference games of late. One Big Ten road win in each of Underwood’s first two seasons at Illinois has given way to one of the best teams away from home in conference play in the last two-plus. As a reminder, the Illini are 17-8 in Big Ten road games dating back to the 2019-20 season. “I don’t think there’s a one-day fix or a one-day prep to get the ready for the road,” Underwood said. “I think it’s an everyday grind. You have to stress them. I try to do that in practice. I try to make them uncomfortable. I try to challenge them in different ways. If they can’t handle me, they’re sure not going to handle a hostile crowd or an opponent that’s really talented.”
Taking tough twos vital for Illini defense
The analytics have proven it out. A successful defense is one that can stop opponents from getting layups, taking three-pointers in rhythm and making trips to the free throw line. Those are the tenets of Illinois’ defense. The last two games epitomized that, with the Illini holding Wisconsin and Indiana to a combined 6 of 37 shooting from three-point range. Take away the three-pointers, dunks and layups by the Badgers and Hoosiers, and they combined to make just 34 percent of their mid-range and long two-pointers. “They’ve always really guarded the line very hard, and they try to encourage tough twos,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters Monday. “They try to bait you into taking tough twos. You’ve got to take some of them, but ... you can’t take a lot of them.”
‘Ja Morant of college basketball’
Jaden Ivey’s usage rate has topped 30 in each of the Boilermakers’ last three games — a mark the sophomore guard hit just four times in the other 19 games he played — and he’s averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in that span. “They’re giving him the ball,” Underwood said. “They’re isolating him more. ... He’s the Ja Morant of college basketball. There’s probably not an athlete in the country at his level.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 13 Illinois 83, No. 3 Purdue 80
A full strength Illinois has the offensive firepower to keep up with Purdue. That much was clear in last month’s double overtime game in Champaign. There’s an argument to be made the Illini weren’t even at full strength in that mid-January matchup given Kofi Cockburn’s foul trouble and the fact he might have already been semi-concussed by tipoff. Add in the increasingly stingy defense the Illini have been playing, and a road upset isn’t off the table. (N-G prediction record — 16-6)