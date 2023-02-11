Lineups
Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.1 Norfolk, Va.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.0 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 11.9 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.3 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI:
- Epps as a full-time starter is still a relatively small sample size (just four games), but the returns since he took that role ahead of the Jan. 24 game against Ohio State have been solid. Epps is averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in that span with just five total turnovers.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.8 Canton, Ohio
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.4 Saginaw, Mich.
No. 24 Rutgers (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Paul Mulcahy Sr. 6-7 9.0 Bayonne, N.J.
G Cam Spencer Sr. 6-4 13.2 Davidsonville, Md.
G Caleb McConnell Sr. 6-7 9.4 Jacksonville, Fla.
F Aundre Hyatt Jr. 6-6 9.4 The Bronx, N.Y.
C Clifford Omoruyi Jr. 6-11 13.5 Benin City, Nigeria
FYI: Spencer’s older brother, Pat, also transferred from Loyola (Md.) into the Big Ten to play for Chris Collins
- at Northwestern. After, of course, playing four years for the Greyhounds’ lacrosse team where he was a Tewaaraton Award winner — the Heisman Trophy of lacrosse — in 2019. He now plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Oskar Palmquist Jr. 6-8 2.5 Kinna, Sweden
G Derek Simpson Fr. 6-3 5.8 Mount Laurel, N.J.
F Dean Reiber Jr. 6-10 1.8 Greensboro, N.C.
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ TV: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on FS1.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 10-4.
➜ Last meeting: Rutgers won 70-59 on Feb. 16, 2022.
➜ FYI: Illinois and Rutgers played just one time before the latter joined the Big Ten, and the Scarlet Knights ran into Dee Brown, James Augustine and Co. at the South Padre Island Invitational. Augustine led the Illini with 18 points and seven rebounds in the 77-57 victory.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Epps’ efficiency stands out at the rim
Only Dain Dainja and Coleman Hawkins are more efficient than Jayden Epps finishing at the rim this reason among Illinois’ starters. The freshman guard has made 35 of 47 close two-pointers for a 66.7 percent success rate, which is buoyed both by his physical gifts and the nuance in his attacking game. The combination is a bit reminiscent of former Illini guard Andres Feliz.
“He’s got a ton of different release points and different ways he finishes it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Epps. “He’s got a little sky hook, kind of, that he uses as well. Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in. Jayden may have a little more quickness and burst than (Feliz). You can see his confidence getting at an all-time high. It’s fun to see freshmen grow up.”
Shannon not focused on awards season
Terrence Shannon Jr. was among 10 shooting guards nationally named the top candidates for the Jerry West Award earlier this week. It’s an impressive list, including a preseason All-American in Houston’s Marcus Sasser and a slew of players projected as first-round picks like Sasser, Kansas’ Gradey Dick, Baylor’s Keyonte George, Connecticut’s Jordan Hawkins and North Carolina State’s Terquavion Smith. Some of those draft projections also include Shannon, who is the Big Ten’s sixth-leading scorer, among those first-round picks.
“That means a lot to me,” Shannon said about being among the top candidates for the Jerry West Award. “I’m grateful to be on that list, but then again, I got that because of my teammates because we’re winning. I’m not downplaying the award, but that’s the least of my concerns. I’m focused more on winning.”
Unique week for Illini with just one game
The postponement of Tuesday’s game against Minnesota to Feb. 20 created a rare one-game week for Illinois. That meant the ability to turn the practices early in the week into more of a self-scout — lots of shooting and fine-tuning — before pivoting to prepare for Rutgers on Thursday and Friday for practices Nos. 85 and 86 of the season. Good for the coaches. A bit disappointing for the players.
“We’re in February,” Underwood said. “Guys want to play games. We’ve tried to maybe have a different approach from the mental side where it’s not just game, game, game, game and opponent, opponent, opponent. I think that’s been refreshing for everybody.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 63, Rutgers 62
Illinois has never lost to Rutgers in Champaign. That the already-not-that-deep Scarlet Knights took a hit to their rotation with a season-ending knee injury to Mawot Mag should favor the Illini. Should being the operative word. This is the Big Ten in 2023. Anything goes. What likely won’t change regardless of which players are on the court is how much points will be at a premium. Rutgers ranks seventh nationally allowing 58.7 points per game. Illinois is 40th at 64.1 ppg. Just be ready for a defense-first kind of game (N-G prediction record — 13-10)