Game 24 preview: No. 5 Illinois at No. 23 Wisconsin; 1 p.m. Saturday
Lineups
No. 5 Illinois (17-6, 13-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.6 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.7 Peoria
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.0 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.4 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.7 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Andre Curbelo’s near triple-double Thursday in Illinois’ win against Nebraska put him in rather elite company. The Illini guard became one of just 15 players nationally — and one of just three freshmen along with Stanford’s Ziaire Williams and Saint Joseph’s Jordan Hall — this season to finish a game with at least 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 7.7 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.4 Rustavi, Georgia
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 1.5 Sacramento, Calif.
No. 23 Wisconsin (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G D’Mitrik Trice R-Sr. 6-0 13.5 Huber Heights, Ohio
G Brad Davison Sr. 6-4 9.0 Maple Grove, Minn.
F Aleem Ford R-Sr. 6-8 8.8 Lawrenceville, Ga.
F Tyler Wahl So. 6-9 5.4 Lakeville, Minn.
C Nate Reuvers Sr. 6-11 8.7 Lakeville, Minn.
FYI: Wisconsin boasts a starting lineup older than some NBA teams. A slew of seniors (and redshirt seniors) makes that possible. Really anchoring the Badgers’ veteran vibe, though, is Trice. The Wisconsin point guard turned 24 in May, making him just six months younger than former Illinois guard Malcolm Hill. Hill graduated in 2017 and is currently playing in Israel in his fourth professional season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Micah Potter R-Sr. 6-10 12.4 Mentor, Ohio
G Jonathan Davis Fr. 6-5 7.2 La Crosse, Wis.
G Jordan Davis Fr. 6-4 0.5 La Crosse, Wis.
Details
Site: Kohl Center; Madison, Wis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Series: Illinois leads 112-89.
Last meeting: Illinois won 75-60 on Feb. 6 in Champaign.
FYI: A win Saturday in Madison, Wis., would be Illinois’ third straight against Wisconsin after beating the Badgers last season at the Kohl Center and snapping a 15-game losing streak in the process. The Illini haven’t won three straight games against Wisconsin in more than a decade, with the 2004-05 team beating the Badgers three times.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Grind continues, but Underwood says ‘bring it on’
Saturday is Illinois’ third game in five days this week. Wisconsin, meanwhile, hasn’t played since a Sunday win at Northwestern. Illinois’ schedules been altered multiple times because of COVID-19. Wisconsin’s not so much. And Brad Underwood got in a subtle dig at the Big Ten discussing the situation. “If you want to find a definition of how to handle COVID, this team has done it,” Underwood said. “Knock on wood, we haven’t had a positive test since August. We sat 10 days during the regular season healthy. We sat another segment, six days, healthy and didn’t play games because of games that were canceled and moved. We’re going to do exactly what the league asked us to do. There’s a character issue in this, in my opinion. … We’re going to take the high road. We’re a man down, and we’re going to fight like hell. I’m proud of the guys in the locker room because they’ve been nothing but incredible. The fact that we’ve got to go on the road and play five of six and turn around play in (40) hours when the team we’re playing has been off a week. So what? Bring it on.”
Developing into consistent winners on the road
Last season’s 6-6 mark on the road was a drastic improvement for Illinois considering the Illini went a combined 2-19 in road games in Underwood’s first two seasons. They’ve been even better this season, going 6-3 in unfriendly territory. “I think there’s just something special and gratifying about being on the road, and you know it’s going to be harder than it is at home,” redshirt junior forward Jacob Grandison said. “It feels more like you’re taking a win. It’s just kind of developed into the DNA of this team in maybe even being better on the road.” Illinois gets three more cracks at road wins to end this season. “We keep talking about having to win on the road and win ugly sometimes,” Underwood said. “We’re going to be tested. We’re going to be better for it.”
A special moment for local Illini product
Zach Griffith made his first career start Thursday in Illinois’ 86-70 win against Nebraska. The senior walk-on from Fisher, who joined the team in 2018-19 after one season as a manager, earned it. Underwood called it “everything” to be able to give Griffith the start against the Cornhuskers. “Zach would be playing minutes for us had he not had two straight years of stress fractures,” Underwood said. “He’s invaluable on the scout team. He’s a straight A student. He’s as dedicated in the weight room and as hard working as anybody. Man, I wouldn’t be doing my job as a coach to show him the respect that he deserves if I didn’t put him in the starting lineup.”
Prediction: No. 5 Illinois 72, No. 23 Wisconsin 69
The fact Ayo Dosunmu’s status remains unclear after suffering a facial injury Tuesday at Michigan State and missing the Nebraska game Thursday casts a bit of doubt on Illinois’ chances. But freshmen guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo provided a glimpse of their future in the win against the Cornhuskers. Combine that with Wisconsin’s only wins this month coming against the bottom three teams in the Big Ten, and the Illini could notch another road kill. (N-G prediction record — 17-6).
