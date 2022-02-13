Lineups
No. 13 Illinois (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.8 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.2 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.1 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.5 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.6 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Tuesday’s two-point effort at Purdue would have been Frazier’s lowest scoring of the season had he not been shut out completely in consecutive games in Illinois’ trip to Kansas City, Mo., for the Hall of Fame Classic. It did slow down Frazier’s run up the Illini’s career scoring list, though. Frazier most recently passed Eddie Johnson for the No. 8 spot and has 1,702 career points. Next up is Demetri McCamey at 1,718 career points, and there’s still a chance for Frazier to wind up in the top four thanks to his bonus fifth season. Despite a collision with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey on Tuesday that left Frazier holding his left knee in pain and limping after the game, the veteran Illini guard is “good to go” for Sunday’s game, according to coach Brad Underwood
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.6 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 3.0 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 2.0 Kissimmee, Fla.
Northwestern (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Boo Buie Jr. 6-2 15.5 Albany, N.Y.
G Julian Roper II Fr. 6-3 3.7 Detroit
G Chase Audige R-Jr. 6-4 11.6 Coram, N.Y.
F Pete Nance Sr. 6-10 15.1 Akron, Ohio
F Robbie Beran Jr. 6-9 6.1 Richmond, Va.
FYI: Both Buie and Nance rank in the top 15 in the Big Ten in scoring and check in at Nos. 11 and 15, respectively. The Northwestern duo is one of just three pairs of teammates to hold that distinction. Illinois has Kofi Cockburn (No. 2) and Alfonso Plummer (No. 13), and Minnesota has Jamison Battle (No. 8) and Payton Willis
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ryan Greer Sr. 6-2 4.6 Atlanta
C Ryan Young R-Jr. 6-10 9.5 Stewartsville, N.J.
F Elyjah Williams Gr. 6-7 3.7 Evanston
Details
Site
- : State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel
- (analysis) have the call on BTN.
Series:
- Illinois leads 141-42.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 59-56 on Jan. 29 in Evanston.
FYI: Illinois has won five straight games against Northwestern at State Farm Center. That comes after home losses in both the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons to the Wildcats. The only two losses in Champaign in the series this century and half of the Illini’s home losses to Northwestern in the last four decades. Illinois’ most recent loss in Champaign came in a rather decisive 68-54 victory for the Wildcats. Brandon Paul had a game-high 21 points for the Illini, but Northwestern had five players in double figures — Reggie Hearn
- leading the way with 20 points — and the Wildcats forced 18 turnovers and held Illinois to just 15 percent three-point shooting on Jan. 17, 2013.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Another packed house at State Farm Center
State Farm Center is sold out for Sunday’s game against Northwestern. It’s the fifth time this year Illinois has played in front of a sellout home crowd of 15,544 fans, and likely will again before the regular season is complete. Fewer than 1,000 tickets were available for the Orange Out game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 24, and the numbers are even tighter for the regular-season finale against Iowa on Sunday, March 6. Just 200 tickets were still available as of Thursday afternoon for the Senior Night game against the Hawkeyes.With Illinois 10-2 at home this season and the only losses coming to top-10 teams in Arizona and Purdue, a full State Farm Center can make a difference. The Illini saw the same Tuesday at Purdue. “It was deafening in West Lafayette the other night,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I don’t know if I’ve been in a place since Allen Fieldhouse (Kansas) and Bramlage Coliseum (Kansas State) back in the day that was as loud as that place was the other night. Our crowd is a big, big part of our success at home. It’s something that makes this place special. When you come off one like that on the road where you saw the impact of the crowd and the noise and how hard it was to communicate and talk, we look forward to that.”
Crashing the boards a point of emphasis
Illinois was one of the top offensive rebounding teams in the country earlier this season. The No. 1 team in offensive rebounding percentage, in fact, at times in the first couple months. The Illini haven’t slipped terribly in that regard, but head into Sunday’s game against Northwestern ranked 15th nationally in offensive-rebounding percentage and 83rd in defensive-rebounding percentage. For a coach that always wants more in the rebounding department, those numbers aren’t quite good enough for Underwood.“It’s been a point of emphasis a lot lately,” Underwood said. “Our guards have not been rebounding. We haven’t gotten rebounds from (Trent Frazier) and (Alfonso Plummer) at a very consistent level. Those guys have got to get long rebounds. Then everybody just runs their whole team at (Kofi Cockburn). It’s one of those things we have to be dialed into. It’s a point of emphasis on both ends of the court.... We’ve got to get back to the physicality of the game. That’s one of the things we’ve got to get better at.”
Bombs away for Wildcats on offense
Northwestern has shifted gears offensively since last playing Illinois. Successfully, too, with three consecutive wins. That included a one-point overtime victory against Rutgers where the Wildcats finally closed a tight game, a blowout at Nebraska and a grinder against a severely shorthanded Indiana. The thread that ties all three together is three-point shooting. At least attempts. Northwestern is averaging just shy of 30 attempted three-pointers in its last three games, albeit while shooting just 31.4 percent. “They’re letting it fly from three,” Underwood said. “(Boo Buie), (Chase Audige) and (Robbie Beran) have all been just letting it fly. They’re playing a little faster. There’s a lot more ball screening in their offense than maybe we’ve seen. It’s a team we know is pretty talented.”
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S PICK
No. 13 Illinois 82, Northwestern 69
This isn’t a “must-win” game for Illinois. It would take a meltdown of epic proportions for the Illini to reach that point this season. That doesn’t mean, however, the showdown with Northwestern is of little importance. Illinois still has ideas about winning a Big Ten title this season and sits alone atop the league standings — a half game up on Wisconsin and Purdue after the Badgers lost Saturday’s home game to Rutgers and the Boilermakers lost Thursday at Michigan. Staying at the top means Sunday’s game with the Wildcats falls into the “can’t-lose” category. Favorites at home can’t give up ground in the title race.(N-G prediction record — 16-7)