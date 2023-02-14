Lineups
Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.9 Norfolk, Va.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 16.9 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 11.8 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.7 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Epps and Hawkins are one double-digit scoring performance each away from raising their season averages to 10 points per game. Epps needs just 12 points against Penn State and Hawkins needs 17 pionts. As long as Dainja scores at least three points, that would give the Illini five players averaging double figures. The last time Illinois did that for an entire season was 2004-05. Luther Head led the way at 15.9 points and was joined by Dee Brown (13.3), Deron Williams (12.5), Roger Powell (12) and James Augustine (10.1).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.4 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.8 Canton, Ohio
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 0.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Penn State (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jalen Pickett Sr. 6-4 17.2 Rochester, N.Y.
G Camren Wynter Sr. 6-2 7.6 Hempstead, N.Y.
G Andrew Funk Sr. 6-5 12.7 Warrington, Pa.
G/F Seth Lundy Sr. 6-6 14.6 Paulsboro, N.J.
F Kebba Njie Fr. 6-10 3.4 Centerville, Ohio
FYI: The Nittany Lions shot 50 percent from three-point range in their Dec. 10 win against Illinois, making 12 of 24 from beyond the arc. Funk and Myles Dread were a combined 11 of 18 on threes in that game. Penn State’s single-game record this season is 18 three-pointers in wins against Winthrop and Indiana.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kanye Clary Fr. 5-11 3.0 Virginia Beach, Va.
G/F Myles Dread Sr. 6-4 6.1 Detroit
G Dallion Johnson Jr. 6-3 2.2 Haverhill, Mass.
Details
➜ Site: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261); State College, Pa.
➜ TV: Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analysis) will have the call on ESPNU.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 32-20.
➜ Last meeting: Penn State won 74-59 on Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign.
➜ FYI: The series has been a series of winning streaks for both teams the last decade. Penn State’s 16-point win at State Farm Center two months ago snapped a four-game winning streak by Illinois, which came on the heels of a six-game winning streak by the Nittany Lions, which followed another four-game winning streak for the Illini.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Rodgers turns into go-to rebounder
Brad Underwood was a bit dismayed by his team’s early 15-4 rebounding deficit to Rutgers on Saturday. Mostly because the Illinois coach had stressed in the days leading up to the game how important it was to keep the Scarlet Knights off the glass. Rutgers hauling in seven offensive rebounds in the first five minutes was, therefore, a bit problematic. So Underwood did what he’s done several times this season and called Ty Rodgers’ number. The freshman wing responded with seven rebounds to help the Illini finish with a 40-35 rebounding edge in their 69-60 win.
“When I need rebounds, I go straight to him,” Underwood said. “Nobody else. Get in. He dominates our practices every day. He’s been dominant this season with our rebounding. He’s a guy that has an uncanny knack for finding the basketball. He’s not afraid. If you notice, most of his rebounds come above the rim. There’s an art to that. I love what he’s doing. Gosh darn, I love what he’s doing.”
Soaring defensive confidence for Illini
Holding Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half flipped Saturday’s game in Illinois’ favor. Mostly because the Illini had the offensive complement and put together a 19-0 run. That span only fueled Illinois more and ignited even greater confidence for the Illini on that end of the court, according to junior forward Coleman Hawkins.
“When you force tough twos in today’s game, I think it’s a really good thing,” Hawkins said. “Tough twos, no threes. You let a guy like (Rutgers’ Cam Spencer) or really good shooters in our league get going, that can be the end of the night right there. When you’re forcing tough twos and forcing tough shots and fighting over ball screens, you feel like you’re unbeatable.”
Still room to improve in managing games
Illinois pushed its lead to 13 points late in the second half against Rutgers after a Matthew Mayer three-pointer. What followed was a turnover by Sencire Harris on an attempted alley oop, a turnover by Mayer and a turnover by Hawkins all in roughly 90 seconds. Not exactly how Underwood wanted to protect the lead.
“That’s where we’ve got to grow,” the Illinois coach said. “I called Sencire over and was like, ‘When’s the last time we completed a lob? You weren’t here. It was with (Kofi Cockburn) and (Omar Payne) last year.’ We haven’t completed a lob all year. So why are we throwing them? That’s youth and their exuberance. ... I would rather them be aggressive than passive.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 74, Penn State 65
Both teams are in different places two months removed from that ugly loss the Illini took at home. The December Illini were dealing with some internal strife and on the verge of a coming collapse. The December Nittany Lions couldn’t miss from three and were about to reel off six wins in eight games. Now? Illinois has won enough to stay near the top of the Big Ten standings, and Penn State has lost four straight games. (N-G prediction record — 14-10)