LINEUPS
No. 12 Illinois (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.5 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.4 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.2 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.1 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.5 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer went 5 of 11 from three-point range in Illinois’ win against Northwestern on Sunday. It was the seventh game the veteran guard had made at least five three-pointers, which is the most in program history. Plummer made a season-high seven three-pointers in Illinois’ win against Kansas State in Kansas City, Mo., had six in the home win against UT Rio Grande Valley and in the home losses to Arizona and Purdue and made five in the win against St. Francis (Pa.) and the loss at Maryland.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.0 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 3.6 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.2 Sacramento, Calif.
Rutgers (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Geo Baker Sr. 6-4 12.5 Derry, N.H.
G Paul Mulcahy Jr. 6-6 8.9 Bayonne, N.J.
G Caleb McConnell Sr. 6-7 6.4 Jacksonville, Fla.
G/F Ron Harper Jr. Sr. 6-6 15.7 Franklin Lakes, N.J.
C Clifford Omoruyi So. 6-11 11.4 Benin City, Nigeria
FYI: Baker didn’t play against Illinois in early December as part of a four-game stretch where the veteran guard was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Baker has played all 15 games since and is coming off a week where he earned Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray. Baker had 25 points in the Scarlet Knights’ upset of then-No. 16 Ohio State a week ago, and he scored 16 points — all in the first half — in Saturday’s upset of then-No. 14 Wisconsin.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Mag Mawot So. 6-7 3.3 Melbourne, Australia
G Jalen Miller Fr. 6-2 3.6 Frederick, Md.
F Aundre Hyatt So. 6-6 4.7 The Bronx, N.Y.
Details
➜ Site: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000); Piscataway, N.J.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
➜ TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analysis) have the call on BTN.
➜ Series: Illinois leads 10-3.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 86-51 on Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign.
➜ FYI: Rutgers has won the last two games in Piscataway, N.J., and three of five on its home court since joining the Big Ten ahead of the 2014-15 season. Last season’s matchup in Piscataway, N.J., was a top-25 game between No. 13 Illinois and No. 19 Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights won 91-88 behind a game-high 28 points from Ron Harper Jr. and 24 points from Jacob Young.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Keep an eye on second-half struggles
Illinois saw its offense get bogged down in the second half of both games it played last week. The disparity was especially acute in the Illini’s three-point shooting between halves. They knocked down 7 of 16 three-pointers in the first half at Purdue and then just 1 of 10 in the second half in an 84-68 loss. It was a similar story in Sunday’s 73-66 win against Northwestern. Illinois was even better from beyond the arc in the first half, making 9 of 16 threes, and even worse in the second, making just 1 of 13. “Open to suggestion,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about finding a fix to his Jeckyll and Hyde-esque offense. “You miss shots, you miss a couple free throws. An offensive rebound here or there. Some of those things help stem the tide. Not every game is going to be a beauty.”
Handling pressure is vital for Illini
For the most part, opposing defenses have swarmed Illinois center Kofi Cockburn in the post. Anything to slow down the Illini’s double-double machine. How Cockburn responds to the increased defensive pressure determines his own success. “It’s all situational,” Cockburn said. “They have different double and triple packages for me. Some guys double on the catch, and some guys double on the dribble. The biggest thing for me is realizing what kind of double it is. Once I do that, the job becomes easier for me. I did a poor job of that (Sunday against Northwestern). If a guy doubles fast on the catch, I try to be patient with it. If they double on the dribble, I have to be fast.”
Hawkins vs. Harper Jr., round II?
Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins shut down Rutgers senior wing Ron Harper Jr. during the Illini’s 86-51 win on Dec. 3. Harper scored a season-low five points on 1-of-9 shooting against Hawkins, and Hawkins knows he’ll be asked to do more of the same Wednesday night. “We just noticed sometimes Ron struggles with length, as you saw the first time we played them,” Hawkins said. “That matchup is a great matchup, and I think you could throw me on anyone out there. ... Anywhere that coach needs me, I’ll go out there and I’ll guard.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 12 Illinois 73, Rutgers 69
They call it the “Trapezoid of Terror” for a reason. Jersey Mike’s Arena neé Rutgers Athletic Center (aka “The RAC”) has provided a rather impressive home-court advantage for the Scarlet Knights. Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State all found out how difficult it is to win in Piscataway, N.J. Illinois knows that, too, having lost its last two road games at Rutgers. The Illini need to play both halves like they did the first half Sunday against Northwestern to avoid a three-game skid in New Jersey. (N-G prediction record — 17-7)