Lineups
No. 4 Illinois (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.5 Peoria
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.3 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.4 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.7 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Illinois’ intent with Ayo Dosunmu sidelined Saturday against Wisconsin was clear. Made clearer by the regular reminders from assistant coach Chin Coleman to the Illini guards to get Cockburn deep post touches. Cockburn wound up being used on 40 percent of Illinois’ possessions — just off his season-high 41 percent in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota — with a strong second half giving him 19 points for his eighth straight double-digit performance and 22nd of the season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.5 Rustavi, Georgia
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 1.5 Sacramento, Calif.
No. 2 Michigan (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Mike Smith Gr. 5-11 8.7 Burr Ridge
G Eli Brooks Sr. 6-1 8.7 Spring Grove, Pa.
G Franz Wagner So. 6-9 13.3 Berlin
F Isaiah Livers Sr. 6-7 14.5 Kalamazoo, Mich.
C Hunter Dickinson Fr. 7-1 14.8 Alexandria, Va.
FYI: Smith, who joined the Wolverines as a grad transfer this season, was a 2016 News-Gazette All-State First Team selection. The then Columbia commit averaged 19 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals for a 28-3 Fenwick team that lost in a Class 3A sectional championship game to eventual fourth-place finisher St. Joseph.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Chaundee Brown Jr. Sr. 6-5 8.2 Orlando, Fla.
F Austin Davis Gr. 6-10 5.6 Onsted, Mich.
F Brandon Johns Jr. Jr. 6-8 3.9 East Lansing, Mich.
Details
Site: Crisler Center; Ann Arbor, Mich.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Series: Illinois leads 89-85.
Last meeting: Illinois won 64-62 on Jan. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
FYI: The Illini swept last year’s regular season series against the Wolverines, beating a top-five Michigan team in Champaign in early December and winning at Michigan the next month thanks to Ayo Dosunmu’s game-winner. The last time Illinois swept a regular season series against Michigan was the 2002-03 season. Brian Cook scored a game-high 30 points in the 67-60 win at then Assembly Hall in late January and a game-high 26 points at what was then just Crisler Arena in early March.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Still without Ayo? Star guard listed as ‘day-to-day’
Ayo Dosunmu remains “day-to-day” according to Illinois coach Brad Underwood after suffering a facial injury last week at Michigan State. Dosunmu sat out wins against Nebraska and Wisconsin, and with no timetable for his return, his status for Michigan remains unclear. While Underwood noticed Dosunmu was a bit subdued during the Nebraska game, he said Dosunmu is back to being the “the old Ayo.” “I think he got tired of going to doctors and getting scanned and X-ray’d and everything else,” Underwood said. “That would not be very fun. I wouldn’t be in a great mood, either. He’s a great teammate, and he’s been excited for our wins. He was as excited as anybody in the locker room in Madison the other day.”
Wolverines’ talent runs deep with strong trio
Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring and rebounding, and the Wolverines’ 7-foot-1 center is essentially a lock to be Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Isaiah Livers is second on the team in scoring and is shooting a career-high from three-point range. Neither is Michigan’s top NBA prospect. That would be sophomore Franz Wagner, a matchup nightmare as a 6-9 guard. Wagner’s finding a rhythm late in the season, too, with three 20-point games in his last four and averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and three assists in that span. “You’re going to see him bring the ball up the court,” Underwood said. “You’re going to see him in ball screens. You’re going to see him in post ups. You’re going to see him hit a hook shot. You’re going to see him go left, go right. He’s a very good player.”
Curbelo nabs first Big Ten honor on Monday
Illinois needed Andre Curbelo to step into a bigger role when Dosunmu went down last week with a facial injury. The freshman guard obliged. Curbelo nearly pulled off a triple-double against Nebraska on Thursday and was the Illini’s second-leading scorer in Saturday’s win at Wisconsin. The result? The first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor for the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native, which was awarded Monday afternoon. Curbelo averaged 13 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in Illinois’ three games last week. His 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists against Nebraska was the pinnacle, and while not a triple-double, did mark his first career double-double. Adding 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals to help beat the Badgers sealed the deal. While Illinois dominated the Freshman of the Week category last season with Kofi Cockburn, Curbelo’s honor was the second this season for the Illini. Adam Miller earned the award after the first week of the season.
Prediction
No. 2 Michigan 84, No. 4 Illinois 76
Michigan was dangerous when Franz Wagner wasn’t playing like the potential NBA lottery pick it’s assumed he’ll become later this year. Now that he is? The Wolverines are an even tougher out with few holes. That Illinois could play again without Ayo Dosunmu — the reason for last year’s win in Ann Arbor, Mich., — makes heading to the Crisler Center for another upset road win a muchmore significant challenge. (N-G prediction record — 18-6).