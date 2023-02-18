Lineups
Illinois (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.0 Norfolk, Va.
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.0 Chicago
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 11.7 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.8 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.2 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI:
- Epps has a rather significant disparity between his two-point percentage and three-point percentage in Illinois’ last four games. Essentially, the closer the freshman guard can get to the rim, the better. Epps is 6 of 8 at the rim (75 percent), 12 of 18 on all other twos (67 percent) and just 1 of 20 from three-point range (5 percent).
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.8 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.7 Canton, Ohio
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 1.5 Fort Wayne, Ind.
No. 14 Indiana (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jalen Hood-Schifino Fr. 6-6 12.6 Pittsburgh
G Trey Galloway Jr. 6-4 7.1 Culver, Ind.
F Miller Kopp Sr. 6-7 7.9 Houston
F Race Thompson R-Sr. 6-8 7.8 Plymouth, Minn.
F Trayce Jackson-Davis Sr. 6-9 20.3 Greenwood, Ind.
FYI: Scoring consistency has been a stumbling block for Hood-Schifino this season. He had a stretch of hitting double figures in 10 of 11 games between mid-November and mid-January, including a 33-point effort against Northwestern on Jan. 8
- , but the former five-star recruit has fallen off that consistent mark lately. His last eight games have seen him top 20 points twice and also score in single digits four times.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tamar Bates So. 6-5 7.0 Kansas City, Kan.
F Malik Reneau Fr. 6-9 6.7 Miami
F Jordan Geronimo Jr. 6-6 5.1 Newark, N.J.
Details
Site:
- Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222); Bloomington, Ind.
TV: Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Myron Medcalf
- (sideline reports) will have the call on ESPN.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history:
- Indiana leads 95-91.
Last meeting:
- Indiana won 80-65 on Jan. 19 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois has won its last two games in Bloomington, Ind., with a 74-57 victory on Feb. 5, 2022, and 75-71 overtime win on Feb. 2, 2021. The last time the Illini won consecutive games at the last remaining Assembly Hall in the Big Ten was in 2009 and 2010. Illinois hasn’t won three straight at Indiana since 1988, 1989 (the Nick Anderson
- game-winner) and 1990.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
In-season roster losses more common now?
Skyy Clark stepping away from the team for personal reasons and Zacharie Perrin leaving Champaign to return to France to sign a professional deal this season are a first in the Brad Underwood era at Illinois. Ask the Illini coach, and they also might not be the last. Perrin’s move, which came as a surprise to the Illinois coaches and his Illini teammates, has the potential to simply become part of the cost of doing business in college basketball.
“We just had a young man who went through an entire process of getting to our campus, dismisses an agent and signs with a pro team a day later,” Underwood said. “We’re in the world of agents. A lot of these kids aren’t making up their own minds. That’s an unfortunate reality that we’re now in. That’s to be expected. That’s going to be the new norm. That’s not going to be something that’s relative to a program. You’ve got agents holding kids out. You’ve got people holding kids out for whatever reason, and they’re 18-19 years old.”
Indiana hasn’t been prime recruiting ground
Luke Goode signing with Illinois in the Class of 2021 made the Fort Wayne, Ind., standout just the third Indiana native to pick the Illini in three-plus decades after Scott Haffner (Noblesville) and Jalen Coleman-Lands (Indianapolis). Goode grew up going to games at Indiana and expects a large contingent of friends and family for Saturday’s game in Bloomington, Ind. Even if they all might be Hoosiers fans if not for their connection to the Illinois sophomore.
“Most of my teammates gave me tickets,” Goode said. “I gave out like 20 tickets to friends and family and all that. Both parents went there. Basically my whole family went there, so there’s some bad blood between me and my family.”
But will the Goode contingent in the Assembly Hall stands be wearing Illinois gear just this once?
“They better,” Goode said with a laugh. “They better, yeah, or I’m going to take their tickets and throw them away.”
Rodgers has trusted the process
Ty Rodgers had his best offensive performance of the season when he put up 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting in Tuesday’s loss at Penn State. The last four games, in fact, have arguably been Rodgers’ best stretch in his freshman season given he’s averaging 6.5 points and seven rebounds while shooting 75 percent from the field. It’s Rodgers’ patience in establishing his role, Underwood said, that’s led to the confidence to play at that level recently.
“I have so much respect for Ty,” Underwood said. “He’s never wavered on the process. There’s been no excuses for playing six minutes one game or 26 the next. It’s just going through the process and getting comfortable and figuring out how to score and what that looks like. You start to see his athleticism. You start to see his feel, his ability to pass and his ability to post up. All that stuff just comes from confidence and patience. The one thing with Ty is he’s endured the process and been very patient and not ever tried to rush being great. He’s just let it come naturally and instinctively to him, and good things happen to those guys.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 14 Indiana 75, Illinois 69
There are two conflicting notions here. On one hand, Illinois has yet to lose consecutive games this season. As bad as some of those losses have been, including at home to Indiana, there was no snowball effect that created another. On the other hand, that loss in Champaign to the Hoosiers created a legitimate concern. Few teams have slowed down Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis this season, but Illinois literally had no answer. Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 35 points and was brutally efficient in the process. (N-G prediction record — 14-11)