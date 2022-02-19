LINEUPS
No. 12 Illinois (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 14.9 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.0 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 9.9 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn’s 20-point, 10-rebound effort in Wednesday’s loss at Rutgers was a record setter. The Illini junior broke his tie with Skip Thoren and now has the most double-doubles in program history with 42. Cockburn is tied for seventh nationally with 14 double-doubles this season in 20 games. The only players with a higher instance of double-doubles per games played are North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (19 in 26), Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (20 in 26), Morehead State’s Johni Broome (20 in 28) and Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq (22 in 25).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 8.4 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 4.0 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.2 Sacramento, Calif.
No. 19 Michigan State (18-7, 9-5)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G A.J. Hoggard So. 6-4 6.4 Coatesville, Pa.
G Max Christie Fr. 6-6 9.8 Arlington Heights
F Gabe Brown Sr. 6-8 12.1 Ypsilanti, Mich.
F Joey Hauser R-Sr. 6-9 7.0 Stevens Point, Wis.
F Marcus Bingham Jr. Sr. 7-0 9.5 Grand Rapids, Mich.
FYI: Illinois held Christie, the 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, to two points on 1-of-8 shooting when the teams met in Champaign in late January. That tied a season-low for Christie, who also had just two points in November wins against Loyola Chicago and Connecticut.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Malik Hall Jr. 6-8 10.2 Aurora
F Julius Marble II Jr. 6-9 6.2 Dallas
G Tyson Walker Jr. 6-0 7.3 Westbury, N.Y.
Details
➜ Site: Breslin Center (15,000); East Lansing, Mich.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
➜ TV: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Jay Williams (analysis) have the call on ESPN.
➜ Series: Michigan State leads 64-61.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 56-55 on Jan. 25 in Champaign.
➜ FYI: Success on the road has turned into a trademark of the Brad Underwood era at Illinois. At least in the last couple seasons. The one place Underwood hasn’t won with the Illini, though, is the Breslin Center. Illinois’ last win in East Lansing, Mich., came in a 59-54 victory on Feb., 7, 2015, with Malcolm Hill scoring a game-high 19 points.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Shooting woes need to improve for Illini
Jacob Grandison made a three-pointer to start the second half Wednesday at Rutgers. It seemed like a good sign. The veteran Illinois wing struggled from beyond the arc in the previous game — missing all three of his three-pointers against Northwestern — and it cut the Illini’s deficit to just six points. That deficit ballooned, of course, and Grandison didn’t make another three-pointer. Grandison is 19 of 61 (31.1 percent) from three-point range since the beginning of January after shooting 50.9 percent in November and December. “Jake’s value goes way, way, way beyond his ability to make shots,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s seeing a ton of pressure. Most people are trying very hard to take him away because they fear his shooting. The last thing I worry about is Jacob Grandison. He’s a guy I trust.”
Reworking the rotation with Curbelo back
Illinois went so long this season not at full strength — mostly with Andre Curbelo missing two-plus months with concussion issues — that it’s taken time to reorganize the rotation. Underwood had experience in that regard a year ago after losing Ayo Dosunmu for three games to a facial fracture and concussion. “Now that we’re somewhat healthy — closer to it — we’re getting more practice time under our belt and starting to develop some things and work on lineups,” Underwood said. “You want to get your best players with the best chemistry on the court as much as possible.”
The Kofi effect lingers on lineup choices
Underwood arrived in Champaign willing to run a rotation as deep as 10 players. That rotation has tightened in the intervening years, though, to the point it’s often an eight-man approach. Illinois has four fifth-year players as starters. Underwood leaning on his older starters has meant he can pick and choose the rest of his rotation to fit the game at hand. Curbelo is a constant as the backup point guard and Coleman Hawkins appears to be reasserting himself as the first frontcourt option, but matchups can and have dictated the rest. “To be honest, how (opposing teams) guard Kofi impacts it a lot with what they’re doing and who we play,” Underwood said. “Then there’s a defensive factor. We’re trying not to put ourselves in a disadvantage when we make a substitution.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 19 Michigan State 66, No. 12 Illinois 64
Illinois could certainly stand to have a better showing than in Wednesday’s road loss at Rutgers where the Scarlet Knights just punked the Illini for 35 minutes. Illinois moved to a half-game behind league-leading Purdue in the Big Ten standings and a win might prove necessary to keep its title hopes alive. Michigan State might be even more desperate. The Spartans have lost three of their last four games, dropped to sixth in the league and coach Tom Izzo reached a point where zero players were available to the media after Tuesday night’s disappointing loss at Penn State. (N-G prediction record — 17-8)