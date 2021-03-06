Lineups
No. 4 Illinois (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.9 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.4 Peoria
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.4 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.3 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.5 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: The Illini have won 10 of their last 11 games. That Frazier is in the middle of his best stretch of play this season isn’t necessarily a coincidence. The senior guard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals with a 43/39/82 shooting slash since Illinois lost to Ohio State in mid-January.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.4 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.4 Rustavi, Georgia
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 1.6 Sacramento, Calif.
No. 7 Ohio State (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten)
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G CJ Walker R-Sr. 6-1 9.2 Indianapolis
G Duane Washington Jr. Jr. 6-3 15.3 Grand Rapids, Mich.
G Justice Sueing R-Jr. 6-7 10.3 Honolulu
F E.J. Liddell So. 6-7 15.9 Belleville
F Kyle Young Sr. 6-8 8.4 Canton, Ohio
FYI: Walker didn’t play in Ohio State’s Jan. 16 win against Illinois — part of a four-game stretch the was out with torn ligaments in his right hand. He’s averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds since his return. His scoring has actually gone up since the injury. Before he was hurt, Walker was only averaging 8.7 points.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Justin Ahrens Jr. 6-6 6.4 Versailles, Ohio
G Musa Jallow Jr. 6-5 3.2 Bloomington, Ind.
F Zed Key Fr. 6-8 5.7 Bay Shore, N.Y.
Details
Site: Value City Arena; Columbus, Ohio.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Dick Vitale (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Series: Illinois leads 106-80.
Last meeting: Ohio State won 87-81 on Jan. 16 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois has won just one time in its last 10 trips to Columbus, Ohio. That win, of course, was rather recent — a 63-56 victory on Feb. 14, 2019, with Ayo Dosunmu delivering what was then one of his earliest batches of late-game heroics. Dosunmu and Trent Frazier had 15 points apiece in the win, while Giorgi Bezhanishvili made it three Illini in double figures with 13 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
Full Big Ten slate nearly in the books
Saturday afternoon’s game at Ohio State will mark Illinois’ 20th in Big Ten play this season. Giorgi Bezhanishvili never doubted his team would get there. Even with other teams going on COVID-19 pauses, three games postponed and the schedule altered multiple times during the last two months. “No doubt, honestly,” the Illini junior forward said. “There’s always the chance for us to catch COVID and test positive and stuff, but I feel like our guys were just so committed to each other and to the team and to themselves to not be the first guy to catch COVID and stop us from our goals. Guys have been awesome. … Just being really, really locked in on the goal and the bigger picture. … Never I really had a doubt we would play a full schedule just because of how committed these guys are.”
No offense fans, but coaches are staying away
Kept out of State Farm Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois fan base has been perhaps even more vocal on social media this season. Not that Brad Underwood has seen it. The Illini coach swears off social media during the season. That’s not to say he’s unaware of how the fan base is feeling with Illinois ranked in the top-five nationally during the best season for the program in going on two decades. “The first time I felt it to be very honest was (Thursday) night when I came out of practice and there was a group of people sitting in the parking lot with a bunch of autograph paraphernalia wanting it signed,” Underwood said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, stop. You can’t come near me.’ I have not talked to anybody face-to-face who’s not in everyday testing. I just don’t. Get after me for not supporting the restaurants and whatever. I just haven’t done it. It’s been my way of doing it. I want to lead by example.”
Slowing down Liddell key priority for Illini
There’s a reason Illinois made a serious recruiting push for two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year E.J. Liddell. The former Belleville West star is good. The Illini have found out just how good both this season and last. Liddell is averaging 21.5 points and nine rebounds in his two career games against Illinois, including a 26-point performance in the Buckeyes’ Jan. 16 win in Champaign. “He’s a really talented kid,” Underwood said. “He’s going to score 16-20 because of his talent. We just can’t give him the easy baskets. He made four threes in the first game against us, and we’ve got to do a better job of contesting that. They do a good job of putting him in actions where he has the ability to pop. You can’t give him the easy stuff on offensive rebounds. We’ve got to make those really hard on him.”
Prediction
No. 4 Illinois 79, No. 7 Ohio State 73
There’s no clarity on whether Ayo Dosunmu will play Saturday. At least he’s participated in practice in heavily-monitored situations. If he doesn’t go, well, Illinois has won its last three games without its star guard. Two on the road against ranked teams even. The level of play is clearly there to make it four in a row — and three straight away from Champaign — against one of the better teams in the country. Potentially adding a likely First Team All-American back only helps the Illini. (N-G prediction record — 18-7).