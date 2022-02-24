Lineups
No. 15 Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 14.7 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.9 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.5 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.7 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn hasn’t been quite as efficient offensively this season as last, shooting 60.8 percent compared to 65.4 percent in 2020-21. Cockburn’s shooting percentage this season is still good enough to rank 10th nationally and second in the Big Ten behind Purdue center Zach Edey, and the Illinois big man is doing that on close to four more shot attempts per game than in 2020-21.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 7.9 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.1 Sacramento, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 2.1 Fort Wayne, Ind.
No. 22 Ohio State (17-7, 9-4)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jamari Wheeler Gr. 6-1 7.0 Live Oak, Fla.
G Malaki Branham Fr. 6-5 11.8 Columbus, Ohio
G Eugene Brown III So. 6-6 3.7 Conyers, Ga.
F E.J. Liddell Jr. 6-7 19.6 Belleville
F Zed Key So. 6-8 8.8 Bay Shore, N.Y.
FYI: The Buckeyes have played the entire season without Seth Towns, whose injury issues followed him from Harvard back home to Columbus, Ohio., albeit with a back injury this season instead of knee issues. Ohio State has also been without Justice Sueing for all but two games after he suffered an abdominal injury in November. Injuries made Towns mostly a non-factor for Ohio State last season as well, but Sueing started all 31 games in 2020-21 and averaged 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Kyle Young Gr. 6-8 8.1 Canton, Ohio
G Cedric Russell Gr. 6-2 4.4 Alexandria, La.
G Meechie Johnson Jr. Fr. 6-2 5.6 Cleveland
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (analysis) have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series: Illinois leads 108-80.
Last meeting: Illinois won 91-88 in overtime on March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis in the Big Ten tournament championship game.
FYI: While Illinois has won two in a row against Ohio State, including a game in Columbus, Ohio, last season, the Buckeyes won the last game in Champaign with an 87-81 victory last January. Two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the YearE.J. Liddell scored a game-high 26 points and also led Ohio State with seven rebounds. Three other Buckeyes finished in double figures, while Ayo Dosunmu led three Illini in double figures with 22 points.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Illini short-handed ahead of Top 25 test
Illinois will be without both freshman guard RJ Melendez and redshirt sophomore forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk for Thursday’s game against Ohio State. Melendez was diagnosed with appendicitis and had emergency surgery Tuesday. “I feel bad for RJ” Illinois wing Jacob Grandison said. “He’s doing well. I talked to him (Tuesday). … RJ is with us in here (pounds chest), but we’ve got a job to do and we’ve got to go out and do it.”Bosmans-Verdonk is in concussion protocol after taking an inadvertent blow to the face in Saturday’s win at Michigan State. The Belgian forward had a visible black eye almost immediately after being hit in the face. “It was truly incidental,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the blow Bosmans-Verdonk took. “He was kind of in the wrong place at the wrong time. He got a pretty good shiner for it and his eye was completely swollen shut, but he came out of it with nothing broken.”
Another contender comes calling Thursday
The race for Big Ten Player of the Year — and in some instances, national player of the year — has included near constant conversation about guys like Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis. Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell is flying a bit more under the radar, but the junior forward is as strong a candidate as anyone in the conference. The former Belleville West star has seen his production go up across the board. Underwood singled out Liddell’s shooting, though, as a significant area of improvement from the two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year. Liddell is shooting a career-best 51 percent overall and 39 percent from three-point range. “He’s always proven he could be a very good shooter,” Underwood said. “Last year was almost all as a 5 man where he was playing mismatched all the time with a big guy guarding him, and he was very successful doing that. He’s now proven he can do that as a small forward, as a power forward. ... He’s playing much more away from the basket. Not that he doesn’t post —he still does — but he’s away from the basket more.”
Matching up against Kofi on the block
Ohio State has one traditional center on its roster, and 6-foot-11 Joey Brunk, who is on his third team after previously playing at Butler and Indiana, has appeared in 21 of 24 games playing a minimal role for the Buckeyes. Brunk is averaging just 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds this season, and he’s played double-digit minutes just three times this season (once in November and twice in January). Zed Key and Kyle Young are the de-facto centers in the rotation, both are 6-8 and both will probably need some help on the defensive end against Cockburn. “Against him, you’re trying to keep a body on him as much as possible,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann told reporters Wednesday. “He’s going to get some of his. You’re trying as much as possible just to make him work.”
The News-Gazette's Pick
No. 15 Illinois 77, No. 22 Ohio State 72
Illinois entered the final two weeks of the regular season just a half game behind both Purdue and Wisconsin in the Big Ten title race. The door is open for the Illini with three of their final four games at home. Illinois churned out the most wins in the conference last season by being dominant on the road. Winning the Big Ten regular-season title this season will only come if the Illini defend their home court. There are no “must-win” games for Illinois anymore, but plenty of “can’t lose” if the Illini are to reach some of their goals. That starts Thursday at home against Ohio State. (N-G prediction record — 17-9)