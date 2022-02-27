Lineups
No. 15 Illinois (19-8, 12-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.1 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.9 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.6 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.2 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer’s eight made three-pointers in Thursday night’s loss to No. 22 Ohio State tied the Illinois guard with the quartet of Brandon Paul, Trent Meacham, Dee Brown and Kevin Turner for the program’s single-game record. Plummer’s record-tying game marked the 71st time this season a player had made at least eight three-pointers. This season’s national single-game record is 11 made three-pointers and is shared by Hofstra’s Omar Silverio, Winthrop’s Patrick Good and Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries (although his came against a non-Division I opponent). The Big Ten’s single-game record this season belongs to Jordan Bohannon and his 10 three-pointers in Iowa’s Feb. 10 win at Maryland.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 7.8 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.3 Sacramento, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 2.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Michigan (15-11, 9-7)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Eli Brooks Gr. 6-1 12.4 Spring Grove, Pa.
G DeVante’ Jones Gr. 6-1 9.5 New Orleans
G/F Caleb Houstan Fr. 6-8 10.3 Mississauga, Ontario
F Moussa Diabate Fr. 6-11 9.3 Paris
C Hunter Dickinson So. 7-1 18.0 Alexandria, Va.
FYI: Houstan arguably had his best game of the season in Michigan’s 71-62 win against Rutgers on Wednesday night. The former five-star recruit knocked down 5 of 9 three-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points. That interim coach Phil Martelli had Houstan playing a significant amount at power forward with fellow Moussa Diabate serving his one-game suspension for fighting might have created an interesting wrinkle for the Wolverines.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Terrance Williams II So. 6-7 4.3 Clinton, Md.
G Kobe Bufkin Fr. 6-4 3.3 Grand Rapids, Mich.
F Brandon Johns Jr. Sr. 6-8 3.7 East Lansing, Mich.
Details
Site: Crisler Center (12,707); Ann Arbor, Mich.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analysis) have the call on CBS.
Series: Illinois leads 91-85.
Last meeting: Illinois won 68-53 on Jan. 14 in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini’s last trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., was certainly memorable. Michigan was prepped to cut down the nets — had ladders courtside and everything — to mark its Big Ten regular-season title. While the Wolverines did ultimately claim said title, it wasn’t with a win against Illinois. Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo led the Ayo Dosunmu-less Illini with a combined 39 points, as Illinois put together a 76-53 win that featured a late bucket from Fisher grad and walk-on forward Zach Griffith as icing on the blowout cake.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Illini short-handed again for Sunday’s game
Illinois could be without both RJ Melendez and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk for Sunday’s game at Michigan. Bosmans-Verdonk has the potential to return at least but the redshirt sophomore forward was still in concussion protocol on Saturday. Melendez’s return won’t happen until he meets with his doctors Monday following his emergency surgery for appendicitis earlier this week. “When you have a procedure done in your stomach area, your abdomen, you’re not going to try to rush anything there,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’ll meet early next week, and we hope we can start getting him moving again and see what that looks like. I don’t have a timeline, but it’s not easy. It was his time. It was his time to really start being an impactful player. I just felt like he was ready to be thrust into a little bit different role with some different expectations and was excited about getting him going here as we head down the stretch of the season and the Big Ten tournament.”
Underwood ‘at a loss’ over Kofi’s treatment
Underwood’s ejection in Thursday’s loss to Ohio State stemmed directly from his displeasure with how the game was being officiated. Particularly how Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was being officiated at both ends — seemingly touch fouls (like his fifth) going against him and any and all manners of serious contact where blown whistles were few and far between. That prompted a conversation between Underwood and the Big Ten office that the Illini coach said he’d keep between those two parties. Any conversations aside, figuring out how Cockburn can operate at peak performance with that semi-regular style of officiating is Illinois’ challenge. “He literally says it all the time, I feel like I could kill somebody every time if I just pivot,” Underwood said. “He makes one pivot the other night, and it was an offensive foul. It’s so hard to even tell him what to do. The main thing we’ve tried to stress with Kofi for three years is to maintain composure. Do you need to play angry? Probably a little more. I’m at a loss. I don’t know what to tell him. When we get it called like it was (Thursday) night when he brought the ball done, some of them were probably clean, but some of them were not. He’s got to play in a more violent way.”
Hawkins giving his team a spark off bench
Coleman Hawkins arguably put together his best overall performance since the first three games of the season Thursday against Ohio State. The Illinois sophomore forward finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Hawkins provided a much-needed spark off the bench and thrived at both ends when the Illini went with a small-ball lineup after Cockburn fouled out. “He’s made plays that nobody else on our team has made or can make,” Underwood said. “Most of it’s to his credit and our staff. He’s got his butt back in the gym. He’s accepted coaching, and he’s started to work again. With that, good things happens. I keep saying that, but it’s very true. Now, his confidence has grown and we’ve seen that in practice, so you’re not afraid to put him back in the game. He’s playing at an elite level.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Michigan 77, No. 15 Illinois 73
Michigan didn’t miss a beat in its first game without Juwan Howard on the bench and missing its starter and sixth man. The Wolverines took care of business at home against Rutgers with Phil Martelli at the helm. Being able to turn to an assistant with more than two decades of experience as a Division I head coach with his boss suspended for throwing hands turned out to be a good thing.Sunday’s showdown with Illinois falls into the “must-win” category for Michigan with the Wolverines are riding the NCAA tournament bubble. There’s not as much on the line for the Illini (winning a Big Ten regular-season title got more difficult after Thursday’s loss to Ohio State), and taking two in a row in Ann Arbor, Mich., will be a challenge. (N-G prediction record — 17-10)