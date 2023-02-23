Lineups
Illinois (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.3 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 12.6 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.9 Sacramento, Calif.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
FYI: Illinois could be without regular starting guard — and scoring leader — Terrence Shannon Jr. again against Northwestern. The 6-foot-6 senior missed the last two games with a concussion, and Illini coach Brad Underwood said Wednesday there was no change to his status and that he was “day-to-day.” Shannon was dressed for Wednesday’s practice and spent time before it started doing ball handling and shooting work under the watchful eye of assistant coach Tim Anderson
- .
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.7 Saginaw, Mich.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.5 Canton, Ohio
G Luke Goode So. 6-7 2.5 Fort Wayne, Ind.
No. 21 Northwestern (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Boo Buie Sr. 6-2 17.0 Albany, N.Y.
G Ty Berry Jr. 6-3 8.8 Newton, Kan.
G Chase Audige R-Sr. 6-4 14.8 Coram, N.Y.
F Robbie Beran Sr. 6-9 8.2 Richmond, Va.
C Matthew Nicholson Jr. 7-0 6.2 Clarkston, Mich.
FYI: Buie is one of 22 players nationally and two in the Big Ten — Penn State’s Jalen Pickett is the other — averaging at least 17 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds this season. Other notable players putting up similar numbers include Memphis star Kendric Davis and Wake Forest point guard Tyree Appleby. Buie, though, is the fifth-worst shooter in that bunch, connecting on just 29.7 percent of his three-pointers.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Brooks Barnhizer So. 6-6 6.4 Lafayette, Ind.
F Tydus Verhoeven Gr. 6-9 2.4 Manteca, Calif.
F Nick Martinelli Fr. 6-7 3.1 Glenview
Details
Site:
- State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel
- (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history:
- Illinois leads 142-43.
Last meeting:
- Northwestern won 73-60 on Jan. 4 in Evanston.
FYI: Illinois hasn’t lost at home to Northwestern in just more than a decade. The Wildcats’ last win at what was then Assembly Hall was a 68-54 victory on Jan. 17, 2013. Reggie Hearn scored 20 points to lead five Wildcats in double figures. Brandon Paul had a game-high 21 points for the Illini, but they shot 38.8 percent as a team overall and just 15 percent from three-point range.. That win in Champaign, however, didn’t forestall a 21-point loss for Northwestern roughly a month later in Evanston.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
Not wanting Epps to hold anything back
Jayden Epps has developed into a consistent offensive option — at least from a scoring standpoint — in the second half of Illinois’ season with just three games not in double figures in his last 14. But there’s still areas of growth for the freshman guard. Illini coach Brad Underwood has mentioned previously he wants Epps to take off the parking brake and play with more speed and aggression. Scoring the first eight points of the second half against Minnesota qualified.
“Feel like he’s playing the game and not trying to manage the game,” Underwood said about what he’d like to see next. “Play the game. That’s challenging for a freshman, but he’s doing a great job. He’s an electric scorer. We need that. He’d been struggling a little bit from three, but he’s an outstanding three-point shooter. To see that go down was really encouraging.”
Shots finally fell for freshman guard
Epps entered Monday’s game against Minnesota having made just three of his previous 26 three-pointers in his last six games. A less than robust 11.5 percent. The 6-foot-2 guard was still scoring, putting up 11.8 points per game, in that stretch because of his ability to attack the basket. But Epps followed the direction of his coaches and kept shooting. Making 4 of 6 three-pointers against the Gophers marked Epps’ dramatic bounce back as a shooter.
“Everybody goes through little slumps and stuff like that,” Epps said. “I just kept shooting. I work on it every day, so I knew it would fall for me. You know you put in the work every day. You know what you can do. You trust in your work. You might go through a couple days where you’re not making any, but if you keep shooting and keep putting the work in it will fall for you.”
Fouling less a priority in rematch
Illinois committed 29 fouls in its Jan. 4 loss at Northwestern. It’s still a season-high — one of eight games the Illini have committed at least 20 fouls — and it sent the Wildcats to the free throw line 40 times. They made 32 in the 73-60 victory. Handling Northwestern’s guards better defensively will be important for Illinois in Thursday’s rematch in Champaign.
“They put them in a lot of actions,” Underwood said about how the Wildcats use their guards. “They’re in a lot of ball screens. They’re in a lot of zoom dribble handoffs. They’re aggressive, and you’ve got to be able to guard them without fouling them. We got over zealous in our full-court stuff. There’s a different facet to the game with those guys, and that’s the foul line. We talked about it at length (Tuesday). We’ve got to try to keep them off the line.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 21 Northwestern 70, Illinois 67
It’s hard to ignore what Northwestern has accomplished in its current five-game winning streak. Beating the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in program history was certainly an accomplishment. So was completing the season sweep of Indiana and running roughshod over Iowa. Those wins, of course, were at home. But Northwestern also won at Wisconsin and at Ohio State. Those might not be the glamorous road wins they used to be, but featured the same type of efficiency at both ends of the court. What the Wildcats are doing defensively — home or away — should be the concern for an Illinois team that has gotten better offensively but still ranks outside the top 60 nationally. (N-G prediction record — 16-11)