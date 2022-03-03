Lineups
No. 20 Illinois (20-8, 13-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.6 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.5 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.8 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.3 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.5 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer’s 6-of-9 three-point shooting in Sunday’s win at Michigan gave the transfer guard 88 made threes for the season. That’s good for fourth all-time in program history behind only Luther Head (116; 2004-05), Dee Brown (99; 2004-05) and Cory Bradford (96; 1999-2000). Plummer is averaging 3.14 made three-pointers per game, which is a slightly better pace than Head during his record-setting season. Illinois is guaranteed at least four more games — two in the regular season and one each in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments — so Plummer is on pace to finish with at least 100 three-pointers unless the Illini make a pair of tourney runs.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 8.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.3 Sacramento, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 2.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Penn State (12-14, 7-11)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jalen Pickett Sr. 6-4 12.8 Rochester, N.Y.
G Dallion Johnson So. 6-3 3.8 Haverhill, Mass.
G Myles Dread Sr. 6-4 6.4 Detroit
F Seth Lundy Jr. 6-6 12.3 Paulsboro, N.J.
F John Harrar Sr. 6-9 10.6 Wallingford, Pa.
FYI: Harrar isn’t a volume scorer — he’s scored in double figures in just 12 of 26 games this season with a high of 19 in a late January win against Iowa — but the Penn State big man is at least efficient. Harrar doesn’t qualify for the Big Ten or national statistical leaders with just 165 shot attempts this season, but his 65.5 percent field-goal percentage mark would nominally rank him second in the league and in the country behind Purdue’s Zach Edey.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sam Sessoms Sr. 6-0 11.6 Philadelphia
G Jaheam Cornwall Sr. 6-0 2.3 Brooklyn, N.Y.
F Greg Lee 6-9 Sr. 7.5 Rockford
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobson (analysis) have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series: Illinois leads 31-19.
Last meeting: Illinois won 79-65 on Jan. 19, 2021, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois had actually lost three straight games to Penn State at State Farm Center before last season’s 14-point victory. The Nittany Lions won 83-70 on Feb. 11, 2017, 74-52 on Feb. 11, 2018, and 83-76 on Feb. 23, 2019. The last Illini home win before those three consecutive losses came in the 2014-15 season. Malcolm Hill scored a game-high 27 points on 10 of 15 shooting in the 60-58 Illinois win.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Update on Melendez, Bosmans-Verdonk
RJ Melendez and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk are both unlikely to play Thursday against Penn State, meaning the Illinois duo could both miss their third consecutive game. Melendez has been out after having emergency surgery early last week related to a bout of appendicitis. Bosmans-Verdonk took a blow to the face at Michigan State and has been in concussion protocol since. “They’re both back doing minor things, but I don’t think they’re game ready yet,” Brad Underwood said. The Illinois coach also had an update on Andre Curbelo heading into the final week of the regular season. The sophomore point guard is receiving treatment for a neck stinger suffered Sunday at Michigan, but he was scheduled to practice Wednesday afternoon. “There was no concussion, but if you’ve ever had a stinger you know those are quite painful,” Underwood said. “He took a pretty good thump.”
Hawkins playing freer as role gets defined
Coleman Hawkins found himself in a higher-usage role at the beginning of the season with Kofi Cockburn sidelined for the first three games. Hawkins thrived, averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals. It wasn’t just the bigger role, though, that set up Hawkins for success. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward said he simply played freer in that early stretch of the season. Having to figure out a different role once Cockburn returned, Hawkins said he started to overthink. Hawkins’ production hasn’t reached his early-season levels, but he’s filled his role as Illinois’ frontcourt energy guy off the bench capable (and willing to) play small-ball center to give the Illini a new schematic wrinkle at both ends. “I kind of got caught up overthinking and thinking about other things than just going out there and playing my game,” Hawkins said. “I think now I’m getting back to that playing hard and leaving it all on the court.”
Underwood OK with Illini pushing the pace
Underwood has described his team playing with pace as more than just taking advantage of any and all fast-break opportunities. There’s pace in the half-court offense when it comes to bow ball and player movement. But will the Illinois coach be OK with Curbelo and Hawkins off the bench as a catalyst to up the tempo in the open court? You bet. “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,” Underwood said. “Coleman and his energy. We all know Curbelo is an elite defensive rebounder. He can start the break with his rebounding. There’s pace there. Any time we get in the open court, we’re pretty good. It’s just a matter of finding that right balance — picking and choosing the opportunities with both those guys.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 20 Illinois 84, Penn State 69
Brad Underwood said after Sunday’s win at Michigan that his goal heading into the 2021-22 season was to score at least 90 points every game. That’s the type of offensive firepower the Illinois coach thought he had, and it’s the type of firepower the Illini might now actually boast. Illinois won’t necessarily need to hit 90 to beat a Penn State team that hasn’t scored more than 70 points in regulation since Jan. 5, but the potential is there in a game that is a “must win” if the Illini want to keep up their slim chance of sharing the Big Ten title with Wisconsin alive. (N-G prediction record — 17-11)