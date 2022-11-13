Lineups
No. 23 Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Hawkins has a tendency to produce double-doubles in November. His 23-point, 12-rebound effort in the season opener against Eastern Illinois was the second one of his career. His first? It happened during the Illini’s 92-53 home win against Arkansas State on Nov. 12, 2021 when Hawkins scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 Canton, Ohio
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 Saginaw, Mich.
F Dain Dainja R-So 6-9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Monmouth
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Myles Ruth Jr. 6-0 Hillside, N.J.
G Jack Collins Fr. 6-5 Manasquan, N.J.
G Tahron Allen So. 6-5 Brooklyn, N.Y.
F Myles Foster Jr. 6-7 Brooklyn, N.Y.
F Klemen Vuga Jr. 6-9 Menges, Slovenia
FYI: Monmouth coach King Rice — a former point guard for Dean Smith at North Carolina — is in his 12th season with the Hawks after assistant stops at Oregon, Illinois State, Providence and Vanderbilt. He coached the dad of one of his current players, Jack Holmstrom, while on Kevin Stallings’ staff at Illinois State.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
C Amaan Sandhu Fr. 7-1 Punjab, India
G Andrew Ball Fr. 6-6 Marlton, N.J.
G Jack Holmstrom Jr. 6-6 Rockford
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: BTN
➜ Series: First meeting.
➜ FYI: Don’t be fooled by Illinois’ record book. That 37-19 victory against Monmouth on Dec. 6, 1939 at Huff Gym, was actually against the Monmouth College that’s located roughly a 21/2-hour drive northwest of Champaign.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Evolving shooter
Coleman Hawkins didn’t shoot many three-pointers as a freshman at Illinois. Didn’t make many of them either. Hawkins’ attempts went up as a sophomore, but his accuracy rate still plateaued at 29.2 percent.
“I don’t know the reason last year,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It was bizarre because he made them in practice. Now he’s confident. Now he’s comfortable. That thing looks as pretty as any jump shot out there when it comes off his hand. He’s a terrific shooter.”
An offseason emphasis on Hawkins’ shot is making a difference early in the season. Pick-and-pops. Slip-outs. Stationary. Moving threes. Trail threes.
“Just getting multiple shots up a day,” Hawkins said. “It’s been a good process with (assistant coach Geoff Alexander) making sure I stay after practice and making sure I get my threes up.”
Mayer rounding into form
Matthew Mayer not arriving in Champaign until the second half of July meant he was going to be a bit behind his teammates once practices started. That he arrived from Baylor working through a back injury didn’t help. The 6-foot-9 wing still isn’t in peak form yet from a conditioning standpoint, but Underwood is seeing progress in that direction.
“It’s an everyday deal,” Underwood said. “You come out and work every day. (Wednesday) he had a great day of practice coming off a day off. He found the gym on the day off and was shooting a bunch of balls. The thing that happens with conditioning is confidence. Confidence comes from that — being in great shape — because you know you can go longer and can do things. My definition of great shape isn’t how long you play. It’s how quickly you can recover. He’s gaining on it and getting himself in pretty good shape.”
Challenging schedule
Monmouth is paying the bills with a fairly ambitious nonconference schedule this season. Monday’s game against Illinois is the Hawks’ third consecutive game against a power conference team and second straight against a ranked team after playing Virginia on Friday. Monmouth opened the season with a loss to Seton Hall and will play at Syracuse on Dec. 12. Even some of the Hawks’ mid-major nonconference opponents are tricky, including Colgate (has played in the last three NCAA tournaments held) and Yale (a potential Ivy League favorite).
Illinois’ schedule, of course, gets tricky after playing Monmouth to start the week. Mostly because the Illini will finish the week playing two ranked teams in UCLA and either Baylor or Virginia. It will be the first real test of the season for all four teams playing in the Continental Tire Main Event.
The News-Gazette’s pick: No. 23 Illinois 86, Monmouth 59
The tuneups continue for Illinois ahead of its trip to Las Vegas next weekend. That’s when there will be a true read on the Illini after facing comparably talented teams in UCLA and either Baylor or Virginia. But these early season home games serve their purpose. It’s an opportunity to work through any issues — iron out any pesky wrinkles — and continue to prep for the Big Ten portion of the season. A Monmouth team that lost the bulk of its key contributors from last year’s 21-13 squad provides just that opportunity.