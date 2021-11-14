LINEUPS
No. 11 Illinois (2-0)
STARTERS
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 8.0 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.0 Wellington, Fla.
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 17.5 Oakland, Calif.
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 15.0 Sacramento, Calif.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 4.5 Kissimmee, Fla.
FYI: Grandison’s scoring efforts through the first two games of the season — 20 points in the opener against Jackson State and 15 on Friday against Arkansas State — marked the first time he scored in double figures in consecutive games for the Illini. But the 20-point game the Holy Cross transfer had against Jackson State was the ninth of his career.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 8.5 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
F Benjamin Bos.-Verdonk R-So. 6-8 6.5 Lommel, Belgium
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 5.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Marquette (2-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tyler Kolek R-Fr. 6-3 8.5 Cumberland, R.I.
G Darryl Morsell Gr. 6-5 23.5 Baltimore
F Justin Lewis R-Fr. 6-7 17.0 Baltimore
F Olivier-Maxence Prosper R-Fr. 6-8 7.5 Montreal, Quebec
F Kur Kuath Gr. 6-10 3.5 Biemnon, South Sudan
FYI: Lewis is getting first-round projections in the 2022 NBA draft, but Morsell is leading the Golden Eagles through two games. The Maryland transfer had 26 points in Friday night win against New Hampshire and 21 in the season-opening victory against SIU-Edwardsville. He averaged 11.6 points in five career games against Illinois while playing for the Terrapins the previous four seasons.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Oso Ighodaro R-Fr. 6-9 5.0 Chandler, Ariz.
G Kam Jones Fr. 6-4 4.5 Cordova, Tenn.
G Stevie Mitchell Fr. 6-2 10.5 Reading, Pa.
Details
Site: Fiserv Forum (17,600); Milwaukee, Wis..
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Fox Sports 1.
Series: Illinois leads 9-5.
Last meeting: Marquette won 74-65 on Dec. 7, 1993, in Milwaukee.
FYI: The last game between Illinois and Marquette happened long enough ago that the Golden Eagles were still going by Warriors. The 1993-94 season was, in fact, the last season before the change. Marquette’s December 1993 victory against Illinois at the Bradley Center saw Robb Logterman and Damon Key score 18 points apiece to lead the way in the win. Near double-doubles from Deon Thomas (14 points, eight rebounds), T.J. Wheeler (11 points, eight rebounds) and Shelly Clark (11 points, nine rebounds) wasn’t enough for the Illini.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
‘It takes your soul’
Trent Frazier started Friday’s game against Arkansas State guarding the Red Wolves’ Desi Sills. Locking up Sills defensively is probably more accurate, as the former Arkansas guard finished with eight points on 3 of 13 shooting. Frazier also spent some time guarding Marquis Eaton, who led Arkansas State with 15 points but shot 5 of 14 from the field and had just two points in the second half. “It takes your soul when you see him guarding you,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You think, ‘Oh man, I got him.’ Then, no, there he is right there. He takes so much pride. (Friday) in our walkthrough he’s guarding his tail off, and guys are getting ticked at him. He does it every day and does it every play.”
Defense wins championships
Small sample size aside, but Illinois boasts the No. 1 defense in the country per Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings. The Illini forced Jackson State and Arkansas State into turnovers on nearly a quarter of their combined possessions and held both teams to a combined 34.6 percent shooting on two-pointers. “We know to win a national championship and go back-to-back Big Ten champs we’ve got to guard,” Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo said. “To win our league, we’ve got to guard. Monday we’ve got to guard. It’s a point of emphasis because that’s what’s going to get us really far.”
Room to improve
A 24-point win against Jackson State without nearly half of the regular rotation, including arguably the team’s three best players, was a good sign for Illinois. So was Friday night’s 39-point victory against Arkansas State still missing Kofi Cockburn but getting Frazier and Curbelo back on the court. The Illini still see room for improvement, though. Coleman Hawkins sees it in himself despite averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 blocks to start the season. “We didn’t shoot that well from the free-throw line,” Hawkins said. “A big part of that was me (he went 7 of 13). Really making teams pay when we go to the free throw line as well as when we get that little bit of pressure executing better (is important).”
The N-G’s prediction
No. 11 Illinois 84, Marquette 69
The challenge certainly picks up for Illinois after starting the season with wins against a pair of low-major programs. Marquette isn’t that. Not with two legitimate options in Darryl Morsell and Justin Lewis. Marquette, at least early in the Shaka Smart era, is also probably closer to the team that went 13-14 last season than some of former coach Steve Wojciechowski’s 20-win teams. The Golden Eagles only beat SIUE by 11 and squeaked out a five-point win against New Hampshire. At home. A nearly full strength Illinois should have little trouble getting a win. (N-G prediction record — 2-0)