Illinois (2-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.0
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 21.5
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 25.0
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.5
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 16.0
FYI: Miller, Dosunmu and Cockburn are all shooting better than 60 percent from the field through two games. Miller, in fact, leads the Illini having made 15 of 21 shots in the first two games of his career — a 71.4 percent clip.
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.5
G/F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 6.0
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 13.0
Ohio (2-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Jason Preston Jr. 6-4 16.0
G Lunden McDay So. 6-3 9.0
F Ben Roderick So. 6-5 15.0
F Dwight Wilson III Sr. 6-8 12.0
F Ben Vander Plas R-Jr. 6-8 11.0
FYI: Wilson is in his first season with the Bobcats after transferring from James Madison. The Tallahasse, Fla., native started 50 of 83 games for the Dukes and averaged 7.9 points and 6.9 rebounds in his three seasons in Harrisonburg, Va.
Off the bench
G Miles Brown So. 6-1 6.5
F Sam Towns Fr. 6-9 2.0
F Rifen Miguel Jr. 6-8 1.5
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 4-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 84-54 on Dec. 26, 1980, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini and Bobcats played twice in the 1950s, once in the late 1960s and last, of course, in the 1980-81 season. That 30-point blowout came courtesy a dominant second half for Illinois. Four Illini finished in double figures, with Mark Smith leading the way with a game-high 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Playing like an All-American
Nothing about Ayo Dosunmu’s first two games of the 2020-21 season has been all that flashy. He’s mostly done what he’s always done by being a menace in transition. Dosunmu was a top three scorer in transition last season, and that doesn’t look like it will change. His overall game has simply elevated, and the Chicago native is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists through two games.
“That’s all you could ask for in a good player is to become a great player making your teammates better,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When you do that, we all win. He’s playing with so much confidence, and he can score in a variety of ways. But when he starts passing it and rebounding it and adding that dimension, wow, he’s a handful. He is the best guard in the country when he does that.”
Scouting the Bobcats
Ohio has its own do-everything junior guard in Jason Preston. The Orlando, Fla., native is averaging 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the unbeaten Bobcats. It’s essentially what he accomplished last season when he averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 assists (good for fourth nationally) and 6.4 rebounds.
“I know him by reputation, and he’s got a big rep,” Underwood said. “ He’s an elite passer. He’s a scorer. He’s got size. He’ll be a great matchup.”
Deep bench?
Underwood played all 14 of his available players in each of the past two games. Consecutive blowout victories provided him that luxury. Illinois’ rotation will eventually tighten. Maybe even against Ohio. Certainly next week against Baylor. Expect redshirt junior wing Jacob Grandison to hold on to a key role.
“Jacob’s worked his tail off,” Underwood said. “I was curious coming into this how he was going to impact us. I knew what I thought, but to go out and do it, he’s been great. Tremendous impact off the bench. … Sometimes it gets hard to play everybody, but you’ve got to play the guys you know and trust. That’s what these last couple days were about — gaining some trust in guys. In Jacob’s case, man, he’s earned that.”
Prediction: No. 8 Illinois 88, Ohio 64
There’s no debating the fact Ohio will be the stiffest competition Illinois will face this week. At least with Wright State forced to pull out of the Illini’s multi-team event. The Raiders will probably win the Horizon League title. Ohio is trying to finish better than fifth in its division in the MAC. Still, the Bobcats will challenge Illinois more than North Carolina A&T or Chicago State did. But not enough to pull the upset. (N-G record — 2-0).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).