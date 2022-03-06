Lineups
No. 20 Illinois (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.5 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.1 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.1 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.3 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.0 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Williams’ 14-point effort in Thursday’s win against Penn State was both his season high and the first time he hit double figures this season. It was also the most points the Peoria native scored against a Division I opponent in his five-year career. Williams’ all-inclusive career-high was 18 points in a Nov. 26, 2019, win against Division II Lindenwood.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 7.9 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 1.9 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.9 Kissimmee, Fla.
No. 24 Iowa (22-8, 12-7 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jordan Bohannon R-Sr. 6-1 11.2 Marion, Iowa
G Tony Perkins So. 6-4 6.8 Indianapolis
G/F Patrick McCaffery R-So. 6-9 10.5 Iowa City, Iowa
F Keegan Murray So. 6-8 23.3 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
F Filip Rebraca Sr. 6-9 6.0 Sombor, Serbia
FYI: Only three players nationally have a higher scoring average than Murray — Bryant’s Peter Kiss (25.1 points), Liberty’s Darius McGhee (24.7) and Detroit’s Antoine Davis (23.9). Kiss used to play in the Big Ten and had his best season at Rutgers in 2018-19 when he averaged 6.0 points. The 5-foot-9 McGhee has had three 40-point games this season, and Davis broke into the top 25 all-time scorers in NCAA history this season with his 2,710 points and counting.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Kris Murray So. 6-8 10.2 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
G Connor McCaffery R-Sr. 6-5 2.6 Iowa City, Iowa
G Joe Toussaint Jr. 6-0 4.4 Bronx, N.Y.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analysis) have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series: Illinois leads 89-76.
Last meeting: Illinois won 87-83 on Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
FYI: Illinois had four players in double figures in its early December win against Iowa, with Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer both scoring a game-high 21 points. Trent Frazier added 18 points, and Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 18 rebounds despite being limited to just three points in the first half.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Grandison is epitome of ‘California cool’
Jacob Grandison will participate in Sunday’s senior night ceremony. Whether or not the veteran Illinois wing will play against Iowa, though, is to be determined. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Saturday that Grandison was a “game-time decision” after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday’s win against Penn State. Grandison also has a decision to make this offseason, with a bonus year of eligibility still available for a sixth season. “He’s been every bit the student-athlete we all love,” Underwood said. “A guy that’s going to have a master’s degree. Whatever he has been asked to do, he does, and he does it with a calmness and ‘California cool’ I call it attitude. A guy that’s had a great, great career and a great, great season.”
Mining portal for Plummer struck gold
A clear offseason priority for Illinois heading into the 2021-22 season was to add a shooter. The Illini found their man in Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer, and the 24-year-old has lived up to the expectations playing his final season of college basketball in Champaign. “We knew we were getting an elite shooter,” Underwood said. “We knew that he would work. That was one thing that was evident in the recruiting process. I would have loved to have been able to coach him longer than the one year, but for him to step in and impact a major college program with that ability shows his character.”
One more year for Cockburn? Stay tuned
Kofi Cockburn has a decision to make this offseason. Illinois’ soon-to-be two-time All-American center will go through the “senior” night festivities Sunday even though he has two more seasons of eligibility. It’s similar to what Ayo Dosunmu did last season even though Underwood wasn’t going to let Dosunmu return for a fourth year with a pro career in his future. Cockburn is chasing the same, albeit without as much of a guarantee. “For Kofi, it’s information gathering time again and just see and have a choice to make,” Underwood said. “If he does (leave), I want to make sure he’s recognized in a way he truly should be recognized. He’s been one of the all-time greats to play here. His banner will hang as it should.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 20 Illinois 84, No. 24 Iowa 81
Illinois will know before Sunday’s tip whether or not it still has a shot at sharing the Big Ten regular season title. All eyes will be on Madison, Wis., at 1 p.m., as Nebraska tries to pull off a third straight upset on the road against Wisconsin. Regardless of the result, the Illini won’t lose motivation for a win. This is Iowa, after all, and the two teams are, let’s say, not all that fond of each other. Illinois had the upper hand in early December in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes have improved, though. Quite a bit. Should be a good one at State Farm Center. (N-G prediction record — 18-11).