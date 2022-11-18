Lineups
No. 19 Illinois (3-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 6.7 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 22.7 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.0 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 5.0 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 11.7 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Shannon is leading Illinois through three games by averaging 3.7 assists, but he’s one of five Illini handing out at least two per game as the position-less approach has led to multiple ball handlers. Clark, Hawkins, Ty Rodgers and Jayden Epps are also in that group.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 12.0 Norfolk, Va.
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 3.0 Saginaw, Mich.
F Dain Dainja R-So 6-9 17.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
No. 8 UCLA (3-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tyger Campbell R-Sr. 5-11 14.3 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
G Amari Bailey Fr. 6-5 11.7 Chicago
G Jaylen Clark Jr. 6-5 17.3 Riverside, Calif.
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr. Sr. 6-7 12.7 Camarillo, Calif.
F Adem Bona Fr. 6-10 9.0 Ebonyi, Nigeria
FYI: Illinois recruited — or at least offered — four of UCLA’s starters. Campbell has been around long enough to have been a John Groce target, while Bailey, Jaquez and Bona all got offers from Brad Underwood. So did backup big man Mac Etienne and former four-star guard Will McClendon, who tore his ACL last September, missed all of the 2021-22 season as a freshman and is expected to make his UCLA debut next month.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G David Singleton Sr. 6-4 12.7 Los Angeles
F/C Kenneth Nwuba R-Sr. 6-10 3.3 Lagos, Nigeria
G Dylan Andrews Fr. 6-2 2.3 Gardena, Calif.
Details
➜ Site: T-Mobile Arena (18,000); Las Vegas.
➜ Radio: Scott Beatty (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: John Schiffren (play-by-play) and Fran Frischilla (analysis) will have the call on the ESPNU.
➜ Series: UCLA leads 6-3.
➜ Last meeting: UCLA won 74-69 on Dec. 30, 1997, in Los Angeles.
➜ FYI: The 1997 game in Los Angeles was a return game from the year prior when the Bruins made the trip to Chicago. Only three of the nine games in the series have taken place in Champaign (1949, 1951 and 1964).
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Still waiting on Mayer’s breakout game
The transition for Terrence Shannon Jr. out of Texas Tech into the transfer portal to Illinois and into a starring role for the Illini has gone off without a hitch. The veteran guard is Illinois’ leading scorer and is coming off a career-best 30-point performance in Monday’s win against Monmouth. It’s been a slower process for Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, who dealt both with an offseason back injury and the challenge of adapting to a new program and system after four years in Waco, Texas.
“There’s nothing easy about transferring,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When you’re four years ingrained in one system and the terminology, it’s not an easy transition. I’m probably utilizing him in different ways than (Baylor coach Scott Drew) did. It’s not an easy fix. It’s just relying on your process, getting in the gym working and gaining confidence. I expect we’ll see a much better Matt than we’ve seen to this point. I’ve seen him do it before. I’ve seen him do it in practice. It’s just a matter of him going out and having one of those nights.”
Defense could carry the day
Virginia won a national championship in 2019. Baylor did the same in 2021, and UCLA also reached the Final Four that season. The connection among all three teams? A combination of high-level offensive efficiency with a strong defense. Illinois hasn’t had the same recent postseason success, but abides by the same plan.
“We like to think we’re in that category,” Underwood said. “We’ve been one of the top-10 defensive teams here the last few years. Offense becomes much harder and much more challenging. It becomes a game of mistakes on the defensive side — not just offensive. You can’t give up offensive rebounds. Your transition defense has to be really good. The team that does those things the best will probably be 2-0 coming out.”
Respect for Illini from the West Coast
UCLA coach Mick Cronin mentioned several times Wednesday to Los Angeles-area reporters just how new this Illinois team is compared to the past several seasons. But Cronin won’t be taking the Illini, who he referred to as “back-to-back Big Ten champs,” lightly. Mostly because of his stated respect for Underwood.
“Just an unbelievable run with the amount of wins they’ve had in the Big Ten with what’s Brad’s done the past three years,” Cronin said. “He’s a proven winner. A lot of new guys, but ... he’s just a really good coach. I have tremendous respect for him as a coach.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 8 UCLA 75, No. 19 Illinois 71
This is where experience in big games could matter. Illinois has some, but the bulk of it is disparate: Coleman Hawkins for Illinois, Terrence Shannon Jr. for Texas Tech and Matthew Mayer for Baylor. UCLA’s most experienced players have earned it together. That’s an advantage the Bruins have in the second week of the season. (N-G prediction record — 3-0).