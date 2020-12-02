Lineups
No. 5 Illinois (3-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG HOMETOWN
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.3 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 18.0 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 25.7 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 7.3 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 15.0 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu, who topped the 20-point mark in three consecutive games last week (a career first), is currently ranked seventh in the KenPom Player of the Year standings. Iowa’s Luka Garza is currently in the top spot, with Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs, Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Duke’s Jalen Johnson, Gonzaga’s Drew Time and Duke’s DJ Steward rounding out the top six.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG HOMETOWN
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.7 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.0 Rustavi, Georgia
G/F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.0 Oakland, Calif.
No. 2 Baylor (2-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG HOMETOWN
G Davion Mitchell Jr. 6-2 12.0 Hinesville, Ga.
G Jared Butler Jr. 6-3 18.5 Reserve, La.
G MaCio Teague R-Sr. 6-4 18.0 Cincinnati
G/F Mark Vital R-Sr. 6-5 6.5 Lake Charles, La.
F Flo Thamba Jr. 6-10 3.0 Kinshasa, DR Congo
FYI: While Vital has scored in double figures in 25 of 98 career games, his single-season scoring average high was the 7.2 points per game he put up as a sophomore. That doesn’t change the fact he’s … vital to the Bears. Take Sunday’s game against Washington when he had eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists and blocked three shots for good measure.
Off the bench
P NAME YR. HT. PPG HOMETOWN
G Adam Flagler R-So. 6-3 14.5 Duluth, Ga.
G LJ Cryer Fr. 6-1 8.5 Katy, Texas
F J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua R-So. 6-8 9.0 Douala, Cameroon
Details
Site: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (20,000), Indianapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Dick Vitale (analysis) and Holly Rowe (sideline reports) will have the call on ESPN.
Series history: Illinois leads 3-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 62-54 on Nov. 28, 2014, in Las Vegas.
FYI: Wednesday’s game will be the third of the now four total in the series to be played at a neural site. The only Illinois-Baylor game played on campus was an 92-68 Illinois win on Dec. 12, 1986, in Champaign. Ken Norman led the Illini with 24 points and was one of four players in double figures along with Doug Altenberger (17 points), Glynn Blackwell (16) and Jens Kujawa (12).
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Schedule shuffle
Illinois wasn’t supposed to play Baylor this season. The Jimmy V Classic slot was originally filled by Rutgers. For a game scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York City, which has hosted the event every year since 2003. Then, Rutgers pulled out, and the game was moved first to ESPN’s multi-team event bubble in Orlando, Fla., that ultimately fell apart and then to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. After losing high-caliber nonconference games against Florida, either Iowa State or Oregon and Arizona, filling the Rutgers-sized void was a no brainer for the Illini — especially with the game a two-hour drive from home. “As things started developing with COVID and games were canceled, this became a priority, really, in terms of a great opponent, a great event and then it ends up in Indy,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “The proximity for us in terms of our travel was a part of this, as well. We’re excited as heck to be a part of it, and we face a great Baylor team.”
All-American matchup
Ayo Dosunmu earned preseason All-American honors and was named to the watch lists for both the Bob Cousy Award (given annually to the nation’s best point guard) and national player of the year awards like the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award. Those honors for the Illini junior were mirrored — in every instance — by Baylor junior guard Jared Butler. Now the two will square off in the Jimmy V Classic leading their respective deep, talented backcourts. “They have three good guards who really want to go in (MaCio Teague), Butler and (Davion Mitchell),” Dosunmu said. “And they’re a winning program. They have like five of their top seven returning, (and) a couple good transfers. It’s going to be a very interesting game. Two teams that really compete and two teams with really good guard play.”
Frontcourt changes
Baylor has a different look up front this season. Freddie Gillespie, the Bears’ onetime Division III transfer turned 11/2-year starter, graduated. Tristan Clark opted to medically retire last month after a full comeback attempt from a January 2019 knee injury just proved impossible. Baylor has a little less size up front, playing 6-foot-8 UNLV transfer Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua off the bench in equal minutes with 6-10 starter Flo Thamba. Underwood doesn’t expect Baylor’s typical physical approach to change when defending Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. “They’re going to front him,” Underwood said. “They’ll sit on his lap. He won’t have much room to move. They’re a unique team in the way they force baseline and in their rotations, and they do a ton of switching.”
Prediction
No. 2 Baylor 77, No. 5 Illinois 73
The national spotlight is on this game. How could it not be? Two top-five teams in a post-primetime ESPN matchup. It’s a type of game this Baylor team has played and one these Illini are just getting used to. Add in the Bears’ top-five defense featuring enough long-armed guards to throw at Ayo Dosunmu, and that might be just enough to forestall an Illinois “upset.” (N-G prediction record — 3-0).