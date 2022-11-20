Lineups
No. 19 Illinois (4-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 7.5 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 24.3 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.3 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 6.5 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.0 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Shannon tied Illinois’ single-game record in Friday night’s win against No. 8 UCLA with eight made three-pointers (in nine attempts, no less). That makes it a six-way tie at the top with Alfonso Plummer, Brandon Paul, Trent Meacham, Dee Brown and Kevin Turner.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.0 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 6.3 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So 6-9 16.3 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
No. 16 Virginia (3-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kihei Clark Gr. 5-10 8.0 Woodland Hills, Calif.
G Reece Beekman Jr. 6-3 9.0 Milwaukee
G Armaan Franklin Sr. 6-4 18.3 Indianapolis
F Jayden Gardner Sr. 6-6 6.3 Wake Forest, N.C.
F Kadin Shedrick R-Jr. 6-11 12.0 Holly Springs, N.C.
FYI: Clark is the only player on the Virginia roster to have played during the 2018-19 NCAA championship season. The veteran point guard started 20 of 38 games that year in a backcourt that featured Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome. Current backup big Francisco Caffaro was also on the national championship team, but redshirted as a true freshman.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Ben Vander Plas Gr. 6-8 10.3 Ripon, Wis.
G Isaac McKneely Fr. 6-4 6.0 Poca, W.Va.
G Ryan Dunn Fr. 6-8 8.0 Freeport, N.Y.
Details
➜ Site: T-Mobile Arena (18,000); Las Vegas.
➜ Radio: Scott Beatty (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: John Schiffren (play-by-play) and Fran Frischilla (analysis) will have the call on the ESPN.
➜ Series: First meeting.
➜ FYI: Illinois’ last multi-team event championship that wasn’t the one it hosted in the 2020-21 COVID season actually happened in Las Vegas. The Illini beat Indiana State and Baylor in the two-day event at Orleans Arena to win the Las Vegas Invitational in 2014. Rayvonte Rice, who was named MVP, and Malcolm Hill scored 17 points apiece against the Bears to clinch the title.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Better than expected? So far, yes
The expectation for Illinois after landing Terrence Shannon Jr. out of the transfer portal this offseason was the former Texas Tech guard could become a pivotal piece of a new-look team. Through four games, Shannon has certainly lived up to those expectations — if not blown right past them. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard leads Illinois in scoring, is second in assists and rebounds and is shooting 57 percent overall and 54 percent from three-point range.
“Our style helps him, and we’ve really encouraged his speed downhill,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I will also say this. A thousand shots a day and getting in at 4:45 in the morning, it is amazing how success finds hard work and how it becomes part of who he is. Not only that, think about the blocks he had (against UCLA). He’s doing it at both ends. He’s turned into that guy.”
Underwood to Clark: Be yourself
Skyy Clark didn’t have the best first half Friday night against UCLA. The Illinois freshman guard was held scoreless, had two turnovers and zero assists and struggled defensively against the Bruins’ Tyger Campbell. But Clark bounced back in the second half, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds and good enough defense (with an assist from fellow freshman Sencire Harris) to turn Campbell inefficient.
“He’s trying really, really hard to be an unbelievable teammate and a great lead guard,” Underwood said of Clark. “I thought he was a little passive early. At some point, he’s just got to cut it loose. He’s just got to go. Be who he is. ... He’s playing poised. He’s coming over and asking, ‘What do you think about this, coach? I think we can run this.’ Great. He’s a connoisseur of the game of basketball.”
Prepping for Virginia
Illinois assistant coaches Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier, along with assistant to the head coach Zach Hamer, and video coordinator Patrick Bittle had the scout Friday night during the Baylor-Virginia game. They were spotted up courtside to get a look at whomever the Illini would face Sunday. Underwood returned to the team hotel with his team after the late afternoon shootaround, so all he knew about the Cavaliers’ win against the Bears was their impressive run to start the second half. Saturday was his day to prepare for Virginia.
“I know (Armaan Franklin) because he was at Indiana, and I know (Ben Vander Plas) because we tried to recruit him,” Underwood said. “They’re an old team. They know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re extremely well coached.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 19 Illinois 78, No. 18 Virginia 75
It’s not so much that Virginia doesn’t enter the Continental Tire Main Event championship game with momentum off a strong second half to beat Baylor and supported by a fan base that traveled well. It’s just that Illinois has all that going for it, too, but to just enough higher of a degree that it could be a difference maker Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. (N-G prediction record — 3-1).