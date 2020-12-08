Game 5 preview: No. 6 Illinois at No. 10 Duke; 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
LINEUPS
No. 6 Illinois (3-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.0 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 14.5 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 23.8 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 7.0 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 3.0 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Illinois coach Brad Underwood played Williams as a freshman because the long-armed guard defended and made hustle plays. The Illini are still getting that from Williams, but he’s also been a more consistent offensive option in 2020-21. The last four games mark just the second time in his career he’s scored at least five points in a four-game stretch. The other being a four-game stretch in December of his freshman year.
Off the bench
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 10.0 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 7.5 Rustavi, Georgia
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 1.3 Sacramento, Calif.
No. 10 Duke (2-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jordan Goldwire Sr. 6-2 6.3 Norcross, Ga.
F Wendell Moore Jr. So. 6-5 6.3 Charlotte, N.C.
F Jalen Johnson Fr. 6-9 13.0 Milwaukee
F Matthew Hurt So. 6-9 19.0 Rochester, Minn.
C Mark Williams Fr. 7-0 2.3 Virginia Beach, Va.
FYI: Moore is shooting just 25.9 percent from the field so far this season and an even worse 11.1 percent from behind the three-point line. His offensive inefficiencies are due in large part to the Blue Devils’ Champions Classic loss to Michigan State. Moore took nine shots — six from three-point range — and missed them all.
Off the bench
G DJ Steward Fr. 6-2 11.3 Chicago
G Jeremy Roach Fr. 6-1 5.3 Leesburg, Va.
F Jaemyn Brakefield Fr. 6-8 8.0 Jackson, Miss.
DETAILS
Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314), Durham, N.C.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Series history: Duke leads 5-2.
Last meeting: Duke won 79-66 on Nov. 20, 2007, in Maui, Hawaii.
FYI: Illinois’ series with Duke is currently bookended by a win in Hawaii and a loss in Hawaii in the last matchup between the two teams. Ken Norman had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the Illini’s 69-62 victory in Laie, Hawaii, on Nov. 29, 1986. Illinois’ 2007 Maui Invitational semifinal loss saw Duke’s Gerald Henderson score a game-high 23 points.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Schedule scramble
Illinois coach Brad Underwood was pretty adamant Friday he wouldn’t just schedule any game to replace the Illini’s canceled game against UT Martin, originally scheduled for Saturday. Apparently that didn’t mean Illinois wouldn’t at least go looking. “We worked diligently to try and replace that game as best we could,” Underwood said Monday morning. “We actually had some early communication with UConn. Thank goodness that game didn’t happen, as they’ve now tested positive. We reached out to Baylor as well to try to communicate with them about just coming in here and playing a game on Sunday. That didn’t work because of their finals.” Illinois instead practiced Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “It gave us kind of an extra day to work on ourselves,” Underwood continued. “We tried to simulate a little bit of a game on Saturday just to keep everybody in the game mode.”
Get pumped
Andre Curbelo admits he and his Illinois teammates maybe took their matchup with Ohio in the first week of the season for granted. The Illini just barely avoided the upset, topping the Bobcats by two points. Curbelo is also aware of his tendency, at least so far, to not exactly follow the “nameless, faceless” mindset Underwood wants for his team ahead of any game — let alone a top-10 matchup against a notable team like Duke. “I’m pretty bad at it,” Curbelo said. “When it’s showtime — big stage, big-time teams — I come out ready to play better, which is bad. Whoever is going to be watching this, whoever is going to see this, don’t follow my lead on that. You should always come out ready to go. I’m not like that. I’m trying to change that.”
Familiar feeling
The way Duke defends during Tuesday night’s game might look a bit familiar to the Illinois veterans. It should. It’s reminiscent of the way they played in 2017-18 and 2018-19 before Underwood essentially abandoned what had been his trademark denial-heavy defensive system for the scheme that, statistically, worked better in 2019-20. “They’re denying everything,” Underwood said of the Blue Devils. “They’re playing very, very aggressive on the defensive side. This team’s out in the passing lanes and really kind of playing the way we played early on in my career. … This group plays extremely hard. They’re playing 94 feet. They’re pressing. They’re uptempo.”
Prediction | No. 10 Duke 83, No. 6 Illinois 78
No Cameron Crazies. No fans of any kind unless Mickie Krzyzewski grabs a seat in an otherwise-empty Cameron Indoor Stadium like she did for last week’s Champions Classic. So does Duke’s homecourt advantage suffer in a pandemic season? Absolutely. Does that change the fact the Blue Devils have more than one player (think Matthew Hurt and Jalen Johnson) that could be a matchup nightmare for the Illini? No, it doesn’t. (N-G prediction record — 4-0).
