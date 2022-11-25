Lineups
No. 16 Illinois (4-1)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 7.6 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 21.2 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 5.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 6.0 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.0 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Shannon continues to lead Illinois in both scoring and assists and trails only Dain Dainja for the team rebounding lead. The Texas Tech transfer’s scoring, rebounding and assist averages are all significant career highs. So is his offensive efficiency.
- Shannon’s 54/48/71 shooting slash is better than any of his three seasons with Texas Tech save for the free-throw shooting. He was a career 78.9 percent free-throw shooter with the Red Raiders.
OFF THE BENCHP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.8 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 5.6 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So 6-9 14.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Lindenwood (3-4)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kevin Caldwell Jr. Sr. 5-11 15.9 Alton
G Chris Childs Sr. 6-2 17.4 Bronx, N.Y.
G Brandon Trimble Sr. 6-2 6.4 St. Joseph
F David Ware Jr. 6-5 5.7 Milford, Va.
F Cam Burrell Sr. 6-7 11.3 Chicago
FYI:
- Trimble was the 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year after leading St. Joseph-Ogden to a Class 2A state championship. He scored 44 points in the Spartans’ semifinal win against Breese Central and came back with 20 more points the next night in Peoria in the championship game against Rockridge.
OFF THE BENCHP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jacob Tracey Jr. 6-4 3.6 Fort Myers, Fla.
G Tommie Williams Fr. 6-4 1.1 Belleville
F Keenon Cole Jr. 6-7 8.4 Streamwood
Details
Site:
- State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Streaming:
- BTN Plus (subscription)
Series:
- Illinois leads 1-0.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 117-65 on Nov. 26, 2019, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois’ blowout victory against Lindenwood three years ago — with Ayo Dosunmu
- ’s 24 points leading six players in double figures — came when the Lions were still a Division II program. This is Lindenwood’s first season in its transition to full Division I status, and the Lions are one of five programs starting that process this season. Also new to the Division I ranks are Queens University, Southern Indiana, Stonehill College and Texas A&M-Commerce.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Being ‘tenacious’ on the glass
Illinois was outrebounded in both of its games in Las Vegas last week. While UCLA had just a one-rebound advantage, the Bruins hauled in 16 offensive rebounds. That they scored just 17 second chance points was a gift. Virginia’s advantage on the glass was just three rebounds, but it still didn’t sit well with Illini coach Brad Underwood.
“We’ve got to clean up our rebounding,” Underwood said. “It’s got to become more tenacious. I’ve been all over RJ (Melendez). Zero defensive rebounds in that tournament. I’ve been all over Terrence (Shannon Jr.). Terrence had 10 in the first half against UCLA and one in the last three halves. We’ve got to rebound the ball better from our wing spots.”
Playing together (at times)
Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps don’t always play together. In fact, the freshmen guards are basically each other’s replacements as the designated point guards on the roster trading off on running the offense. But that’s not a hard and fast rule. Underwood has played the two together on occasion through the first five games of the season. It’s a combination that can work because both Clark and Epps are just as much scorer as facilitator at this point of their careers.
“I just feel like we both can handle the ball, both can score and both can play defense,” Epps said. “We can switch it up. He can bring the ball up the court then I can bring the ball up the court. We bring versatility to the team. It’s definitely fun playing with Skyy.”
Getting strong in the chest
No classes this week meant Illinois could run two-a-day practices. And run in those practices. Every practice foul this week, according to Underwood, was followed by getting on the line for sprints. A reinforcement that a foul is a mistake. Mistakes the Illini made too often against Virginia, which the Cavaliers turned into 25 of 32 free-throw shooting.
“We had four and-ones (against Virginia),” Underwood said. “That’s unheard of. We can’t be that soft. If we’re going to foul them, then let’s foul them, but you can’t have an and-one. That’s literally just because you’re not in the right position — you’re late. ... We’ve got to be tougher. If you get hit in the stomach, a lot of times you double over, so your hands come down. We’ve got to be strong enough in the chest and initiate the contact instead of taking the blow. We took way too many blows, which led to too many fouls.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 16 Illinois 103, Lindenwood 63
All those problem areas a split weekend in Las Vegas revealed? This should be the low-stress game to figure them out on the court. Should being the operative word because if Illinois struggles against Lindenwood, there’s more to be concerned about than the late-game execution against Virginia. It was a 52-point game in Illinois’ favor the last time these two teams played. Lindenwood might have bolstered its roster a bit since then, but the Illini should still have the overwhelming advantage. (N-G prediction record — 3-2).