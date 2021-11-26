Lineups
No. 14 Illinois (3-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.3 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 9.2 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.6 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 10.2 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 20.5 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn’s double-double in Tuesday’s win against Kansas State — 23 points and 13 rebounds — was the 29th of his career. That moves him into a tie for seventh all-time in program history with Mike Davis and Greg Jackson and just 13 away from breaking Skip Thoren’s program record of 41.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Austin Hutcherson Gr. 6-6 4.5 New York
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 10.8 Oakland, Calif.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 3.6 Kissimmee, Fla.
UT Rio Grande Valley (4-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ricky “Doc” Nelson R-Jr. 6-1 13.0 Houston
G Mike Adewunmi Gr. 6-6 9.3 Dallas
G/F Justin Johnson Jr. 6-6 17.5 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
F Marek Nelson Gr. 6-7 8.5 Plano, Texas
F Donte Houston Jr. Fr. 6-9 7.2 Garland, Texas
FYI: The Vaqueros’ roster is built in large part by Division I transfers. Seven of them, in fact, in, Mike Adewunmi (SIUE), Justin Johnson (Southern Mississippi), Jeff Otchere (Stony Brook), Ricky Nelson (Weber State), Marek Nelson (Western Kentucky), Xavier Johnson (Chicago State) and LaQuan Butler (Southeastern Louisiana).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Rayquan Taylor Fr. 6-9 5.2 Montgomery, Ala.
G Xavier Johnson Gr. 5-11 4.8 Dallas
G Quinton Johnson II R-So. 6-6 3.0 Oklahoma City
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
Online: Streaming on BTN Plus (subscription).
Series: Illinois leads series 5-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 71-59 on Nov. 20, 2005, in Champaign.
FYI: Technically, Illinois has never played UT Rio Grande Valley. The five wins in the series actually came against Texas-Pan American. The University of Texas System consolidated the Texas-Pan American and UT Brownsville/Texas Southmost College in 2013 to form UTRGV, which inherited Pan American’s Division I status and took on the Vaqueros nickname to replace Pan American’s Broncs. Fun fact, former Illinois coach Lon Kruger also coached at Pan American from 1982-86.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Injury updates for guards Frazier, Curbelo
That Trent Frazier had to be helped off the court Tuesday night in Kansas City, Mo., because he couldn’t put any weight on his injured left leg was a concern for Illinois. Frazier being taken directly to the locker room instead of the end of the bench also illustrated how athletic trainer Paul Schmidt was treating the potential severity of the injury. Frazier was still on crutches Wednesday, but Illini coach Brad Underwood hadn’t yet received full word on his status. “I will say this: We know it’s not an ACL,” Underwood said. “We’ll continue to monitor that.” Frazier wasn’t the only Illinois guard with injury concerns this week. Andre Curbelo was shuffled in and out of the lineup during the second half against Kansas State, and Underwood said Tuesday the sophomore point guard was experiencing “head trauma” related to the concussion he suffered in late October. Underwood walked back that Wednesday. “It’s not that,” he said. “We’ve ruled that out. I’m not going to get into anybody’s medical stuff, but we did rule that piece out. It’s something he’s frustrated with. We’ll just keep monitoring. He was terrific in the 18-19 minutes he played. He’s leading the country in assist rate. That was another positive sign (Tuesday) night was his play.”
Hutcherson’s getting back on track
Austin Hutcherson set a season high by playing 20 minutes Tuesday against Kansas State. Not all that difficult to do given he’d only made his Illinois debut the night before and played 10 minutes against Cincinnati after missing the first three games of the year with a bruised tailbone after missing all of the 2020-21 season with a back injury. Hutcherson finished with four points, four rebounds and two assists against Kansas State and impressed Underwood with his performance. “I think we saw a little bit of his athleticism on that rip drive,” Underwood said of one of Hutcherson’s scores. “In another week to 10 days, he’ll be tearing the rim down. That’s what we see in practice. He missed some shots — because he’s an elite shooter — that I think are just fatigue shots and game shots. Being a little tired. Breathing a little hard. He’s out there gutting through it trying to handle the ball, and he’s on minute restrictions all week in practice after being out for 2-3 weeks. He’s got great pace about him. He’s got a great demeanor about him. We’re going to continue to see that young guy grow.”
Vaqueros on the schedule for a reason
Friday will be UT Rio Grande Valley coach Matt Figger’s return to State Farm Center — albeit with a different team. Figger’s Austin Peay team was on the nonconference schedule for Illinois in Underwood’s first season in Champaign, and the Illini fended off the Governors for 64-57 victory behind 33 points combined from Michael Finke and Leron Black. It’s not a coincidence Illinois scheduled Figger’s new team, though. He and Underwood were both on staff at Kansas State and South Carolina together under Frank Martin. After going 76-51 in four seasons at Austin Peay, Figger left Clarksville, Tenn., to take the UTRGV job. “The WAC is kind of an up coming league with Grand Canyon and New Mexico State two really good teams,” Underwood said about Figger’s move to UTRGV. “They’ve added the Texas schools (Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State and Lamar). He’s a terrific basketball coach. I think he made a decision that he felt was good for his career and future. He’s going to keep on winning games and being a really good coach because that’s what he is.”
The N-G’s Prediction
Illinois 88, UT Rio Grande Valley 64
There’s a chance the Illini might just run the Vaqueros off the court. Any hint of foul trouble for UTRGV would spell disaster given Matt Figger played just a seven-man rotation in each of the last two games. The Vaqueros won those games, including a somewhat notable victory against Cal State Fullerton, but the level of competition will ratchet up several notches in Champaign. If Illinois moves the ball — and shoots it — like it did against Kansas State, Friday’s matchup could simply be an extension of that “get-right” win against the Wildcats. (N-G prediction record: 3-2)