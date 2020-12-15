Lineups
No. 13 Illinois (4-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 8.3
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 11.5
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 24.8
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.8
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 14.0
FYI: Dosunmu is still the only player in the country averaging at least 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. It takes dropping the averages significantly — try 20, four and four — to provide the Illinois guard some company. That group includes the likes of notable mid-major stars in Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross and Bowling Green’s Justin Turner along with Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 11.0
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 6.8
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 0.8
Minnesota (6-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Marcus Carr R-Jr. 6-2 23.8
G Gabe Kalscheur Jr. 6-4 9.3
G Both Gach Jr. 6-6 15.3
F Isaiah Ihnen So. 6-9 2.7
C Liam Robbins Jr. 7-0 12.5
FYI: The Gophers benefited greatly by the hit-or-miss (mostly hit, but some strange misses) in the transfer waiver process this offseason. Gach (Utah) and Robbins (Drake) — Minnesota’s second- and third-leading scorers, respectively — each received a waiver for immediately eligibility.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Jamal Mashburn Jr. Fr. 6-2 4.3
F Eric Curry R-Sr. 6-9 4.2
G Tre’ Williams So. 6-5 3.4
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: David Flemming (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (analysis) will have the call on ESPN2.
Series history: Illinois leads 124-68.
Last meeting: Illinois won 59-51 on Jan. 30 in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini haven’t opened Big Ten play against Minnesota since the 2011-12 season. Illinois won 81-72 in double overtime with Brandon Paul going for 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals and Meyers Leonard putting up 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Run the floor
The Illini’s adjusted tempo — a calculation of number of possessions per 40 minutes — is as high as it’s ever been in Brad Underwood’s time in Champaign. The Illini are averaging nearly 73 possessions per game in 2020-21 after checking in at 66 a season ago. “I love it,” Underwood said. “Giorgi Bezhanishvili is a big piece of that. (Andre) Curbelo’s a big piece of that. That’s why we wanted to play faster. It’s not something we know we can sustain for 40 minutes. Other teams are going to make us play in the halfcourt, but we had 31 points in under 7 seconds (at Duke), and that’s a great number.”
Take the good with the bad
Curbelo hit double digits in scoring in each game of Illinois’ difficult three-game stretch to end nonconference action, and the freshman guard is averaging 11 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the year. Curbelo is also averaging three turnovers per game. Underwood isn’t thrilled with the turnovers, but he also understands where they’re coming from. “The one thing I never want to do is pull the reins back on him,” the Illini coach said. “I want to let him go. His instincts, as you guys will get to know, he’s a basketball savant. He thinks the game like I haven’t seen another player think it and study it. When we go over scouting reports, you grab his scouting report and it’s filled with notes.”
Old, yet still new
The transfer portal was a difference-maker for Minnesota. The Gophers added starters in Utah guard Both Gach, Drake center Liam Robbins and Western Michigan forward Brandon Johnson. The Gophers’ 6-0 start has roots in Richard Pitino’s ability to avoid a young rebuilding team. “This is a very, very good basketball team,” Underwood said. “Richard’s done an excellent job in putting this team together.”
Prediction
No. 13 Illinois 83, Minnesota 77
The Illini are probably just happy to be home after three straight games away from Champaign. Throw in having the best player on the court, a desire to bounce back from a Braggin’ Rights loss and Illinois has every reason to start Big Ten play with a win. (N-G prediction record — 4-2).