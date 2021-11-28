Lineups
Illinois (4-2) Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.7 Peoria
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 12.7 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Austin Hutcherson Gr. 6-6 3.7 New York
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 10.7 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 26.3 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn isn’t included among the national statistical leaders (probably because he’s played just half of Illinois’ games), but the Illini center is currently the top scorer in the country. His 38-point performance Friday night against UT Rio Grande Valley jumped him ahead of Iowa’s Keegan Murray, who is averaging 25.7 points for the Hawkeyes. The top five through Friday’s games is rounded out by Utah State’s Justin Bean (24.6 ppg), Colorado State’s David Roddy (24.2 ppg) and DePaul’s Javon Freeman-Liberty (23.8 ppg).
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 3.8 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F B. Bosmans-Verdonk R-So. 6-8 2.5 Lommel, Belgium
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 3.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Notre Dame (3-2) Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Prentiss Hubb Sr. 6-3 7.2 Upper Marlboro, Md.
G Cormac Ryan Sr. 6-5 9.6 New York
G Dane Goodwin Sr. 6-6 15.0 Upper Arlington, Ohio
F Paul Atkinson Jr. Gr. 6-9 14.2 West Palm Beach, Fla.
F Nate Laszewski Sr. 6-10 7.6 Jupiter, Fla.
FYI: Atkinson didn’t play during 2020-21 after the Ivy League canceled its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Yale graduate transfer actually committed to Notre Dame last February.
- Atkinson led the Ivy League in field-goal percentage in each of his three seasons at Yale and left New Haven, Conn., as the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in field-goal percentage at 66.1 percent before transferring to Notre Dame. He’s shooting 64.3 percent with the Irish so far.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trey Wertz Sr. 6-5 5.6 Charlotte, N.C.
G Blake Wesley Fr. 6-5 10.8 South Bend, Ind.
G JR Konieczny Fr. 6-6 1.0 South Bend, Ind.
Details
Site:
- State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV:
- ESPN2
Series:
- Illinois leads series 27-15.
Last meeting:
- Notre Dame won 76-74 on Nov. 27, 2018, in South Bend, Ind.
FYI: The Irish also won the last time these two teams played in Champaign — an 84-79 victory on Dec. 2, 2015, that doubled as the grand reopening of State Farm Center following its $169.5 million renovation. Notre Dame is on a three-game winning streak against Illinois that started with a win in the 2003 NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. Before then, the two teams hadn’t played each other since 1973, which ended what was essentially a yearly series dating back to 1954 played primarily at since-demolished Chicago Stadium.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Mix and match lineups through first six gamesIllini coach Brad Underwood has been forced to use five different starting lineups so far between Kofi Cockburn’s three-game suspension and a rash of injuries. Playing without Trent Frazier (knee), Andre Curbelo (neck) and Jacob Grandison (flu) Friday against UTRGV generated the fifth such lineup change. Brandin Podziemski played two minutes off the bench against the Vaqueros, but was dealing with the same flu bug as Grandison. And while Frazier was at least off crutches, if limping a bit Friday, Underwood was uncertain which of those players — if any — he’d have back Monday against the Irish. “I’m way, way beyond trying to figure it out,” Underwood said after Friday’s game. “I show up for a game and I show up for a practice, and I have no idea who I have. It is what it is. We’re going to show up and represent Illinois with a bunch who have to play better than we did (Friday), but that’s who we got.”
Lapses see Illini slip in key defensive metric
Underwood spent the preseason and first couple weeks of the season touting Illinois’ ranking in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency metrics. The Illini held either the No. 1 or No. 2 spot through their first five games, but that efficiency metric was still at least somewhat influenced by what Illinois accomplished on the defensive end a season prior. After giving up 85 points to UTRGV on Friday, the Illini droped to No. 20 in adjusted efficiency. The biggest issue Underwood saw against the Vaqueros? Simply guarding the ball. Plus some “atrocious” ball-screen coverage. “They had three really good guys off the bounce, and we let (Marek Nelson) get going from three,” Underwood said. “We fouled him twice. We let the ball get to the middle of the court multiple times. Those are our base foundations. We’ve got to get better play from the defensive end from (Alfonso) Plummer. We’ve got to get much better play from Coleman (Hawkins) and (Austin Hutcherson). Those guys have to become elite defenders for us, and they’ve got to lock into that. Da’Monte (Williams) is out there fighting his (butt) off and stopping (UTRGV’s Justin Johnson) and shutting him down, and then we had other guys out there who weren’t as dialed in. I’m not very happy with that.”
Williams continues to bring vital veteran presence
Da’Monte Williams had to do a bit of everything for Illinois against UTRGV with Curbelo, Frazier and Grandison unavailable. The Peoria native reprised his role as the Illini’s point guard and looked more settled in that role than he did in the season opener against Jackson State with an 8:0 assist-to-turnover ratio against UTRGV. “He hand’t practiced at the point since Jackson State or maybe Arkansas State a little bit,” Underwood said. “He literally hadn’t, and all of a sudden before the game we were like, ‘Here you go.’ He’s the rock of our team. He’s the identity of our team.”
The N-G’s PICK:
Illinois 75, Notre Dame 72
Will this game be different if Trent Frazier (probably unlikely), Andre Curbelo or Jacob Grandison are able to go? Certainly. But that might not be the hand Illinois is dealt. Relying on Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer to provide the bulk of the scoring in the win against UTRGV — their 68 combined points was 72.3 percent of Illinois’ total —won’t necessarily be as sustainable against a high-major opponent. Then again, Notre Dame is only playing a seven-man rotation, Cockburn’s physical advantage still exists and Plummer is on an extended heater. Dunks and three-pointers it is. (N-G prediction record — 4-2)