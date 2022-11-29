Lineups
No. 16 Illinois (5-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 9.5 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 20.3 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 7.7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 6.3 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 8.3 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Shannon, who is averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, is one of three players nationally to put up at least 20 points, six rebounds and three assists per game at this point of the season. And the company is fairly impressive. Kansas’ Jalen Wilson is averaging 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 11.0 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 5.8 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So 6-9 13.0 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Syracuse (3-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Joe Girard III Sr. 6-1 15.7 Glen Falls, N.Y.
G Judah Mintz Fr. 6-3 16.2 Fort Washington, Md.
F Chris Bell Fr. 6-7 7.0 Concord, Calif.
F Benny Williams So. 6-9 6.8 Bowie, Md.
C Jesse Edwards Sr. 6-11 14.5 Amsterdam
FYI: Mintz was involved in an altercation in the Orange’s 73-72 home loss to Bryant on Saturday after exchanging slaps with Bulldogs’ guard (and former St. Peter’s NCAA tournament star) Doug Edert, who was also ejected. Multiple Syracuse assistants were also ejected after leaving the bench area during the ensuing scuffle on the court.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Justin Taylor Fr. 6-6 6.4 Charlottesville, Va.
G Symir Torrence Sr. 6-3 3.7 Syracuse, N.Y.
F John Bol Ajak R-Jr. 6-10 2.5 Natinga, South Sudan
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
➜ Series: Illinois leads 2-1.
➜ Last meeting: Syracuse won 75-64 on Dec. 27, 1995, in Honolulu.
➜ FYI: Syracuse is the 10th different opponent for Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Illini’s most frequent opponent in the last quarter century is a tie between North Carolina and current Big Ten rival Maryland (four times), with three games against Duke and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been the most common recent opponent, with all three games happening since 2015.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Zoning in on Syracuse’s defense
Illinois started working on its zone offense when practices officially started at the end of September. While zone defenses are few and far between, especially in the Big Ten, having something in the bag just in case the situation arises is standard preseason procedure for the Illini. This year was different. Illinois knew it would need that preparation to counter Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim’s trademark 2-3 zone.
“Get the ball into the middle,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said about attacking zone defenses. “I’ve been in the middle a lot during practice just spraying (passes) and making the right plays. ... When the ball goes in the corner, they’re going to trap that.”
Accountability matters — especially in routs
Brad Underwood has readily admitted he’s a “bad coach” for a blowout. Any moment can be a teachable moment, and Underwood has pushed that in Illinois’ last two home wins against Monmouth and Lindenwood. The Illini won those games by a combined 71 points, but Underwood still pushed his team after mistakes. Not letting them slide just because the game was well in hand.
“It’s just trying to figure out if you’re mentally strong enough to handle the pressure when a Big Ten game is close,” Illinois sophomore guard RJ Melendez said. “He’s always going to push you. He knows your limits, so he’s going to keep going at you.”
Not all about scoring for Hawkins
Hawkins scored 23 points in Illinois’ season-opening win against Eastern Illinois, but the Illini forward has scored just 27 points in the five games since. Hawkins didn’t attempt a shot until the second half of Friday’s win against Lindenwood and was ultimately held scoreless after missing a pair of three-pointers. Underwood likes the other aspects Hawkins provides when it comes to rebounds and assists, but would like him to be a willing shooter and scorer, too.
“It’s a fine line with Coleman because he’s turned down some really good shots that we need him to take,” the Illinois coach said. “I don’t want to discourage him from that. He’s a kid that watches Golden State all the time, so he’s always like, ‘Man, if we do this or do that.’ His mind is always thinking.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 16 Illinois 82, Syracuse 69
Illinois should wind up a double-digit favorite. The reason is simple. Syracuse isn’t even the best team in New York anymore. Not after the Orange lost home games to in-state foes Colgate and St. John’s. While Jim Boeheim recently became the first college basketball coach to win 1,000 career games for the second time — he had 101 wins vacated after multiple NCAA violations — these aren’t the Orange of old. (N-G prediction record — 4-2).