Lineups
No. 16 Illinois (6-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 8.4 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 19.9 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 8.7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 6.1 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.3 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Hawkins’ triple-double in Tuesday’s win against Syracuse was the 10th of 12 this season at the Division I level, with two more coming Wednesday. Hawkins’ triple-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists was also the second by a Big Ten player this season. Penn State’s Jalen Pickett had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on Nov. 14 in a win against Butler.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 11.0 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 5.0 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 11.6 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
No. 22 Maryland (7-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jahmir Young Gr. 6-1 13.9 Upper Marlboro, Md.
G Don Carey Gr. 6-5 8.3 Upper Marlboro, Md.
F Hakim Hart Sr. 6-8 13.3 Philadelphia
F Donta Scott Sr. 6-8 15.9 Philadelphia
F Julian Reese So. 6-9 13.7 Baltimore
FYI: Young hasn’t experienced much of a dip in production after transferring up (and closer to home) from Charlotte. The three-time All-Conference USA selection averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists in his three seasons with the 49ers. The only real slip up in Young’s game is his three-point shooting. He’s made just 20 percent of his threes in seven games for the Terrapins after shooting 34 percent last season with Charlotte.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ian Martinez Jr. 6-3 6.7 Heredia, Costa Rica
G Jahari Long Jr. 6-5 3.7 Houston
F Patrick Emilien Gr. 6-7 2.7 Toronto
Details
➜ Site: XFINITY Center (17,950); College Park, Md.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Series: Maryland leads 13-7.
➜ Last meeting: Maryland won 81-65 on Jan. 21 in College Park, Md.
➜ FYI: Illinois has lost its last four games at Maryland and has just a single win in seven total games at the Terrapins’ home arena. That lone win was a 71-62 victory on Nov. 29, 2011, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Sam Maniscalco led the Illini with 24 points, Brandon Paul finished with 17 and Meyers Leonard chipped in 12.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Cranking up the noise at practice
Brad Underwood controls the playlist for practice sessions at Ubben Basketball Complex, and the Illinois coach took full advantage Thursday morning of the new sound system that was part of the $40 million renovation to the building. The Illini pumped a combination of crowd noise and music into the practice gym during its final full day of preparation for Friday night’s game at Maryland to simulate the type of environment they’ll face at XFINITY Center.
“We can break the glass if we need to break the glass,” Underwood joked about the sound. “The only thing is if I’m in a country mood, a hard-rock mood or a rap mood. We may have to go a combination of all three just so I can create a certain level of annoyance. I may have to throw a little country on just to annoy the fellas and get under their skin a little bit like it will happen on the road.”
Handling a road game and its atmosphere
The first true road game Matthew Mayer played at Baylor was at Wichita State. The Shockers jumped all over the Bears and led by as many as 33 points in the first half before holding on for a 71-63 victory. Mayer had just one word for the atmosphere at Charles Koch Arena that night: crazy. Four years in the Big 12 meant experiencing plenty of tough environments on the road. Friday’s game at Maryland won’t be new for Mayer. It will be, though, for Illinois’ freshmen.
“It’s already hard to get ourselves together when the other team is on a run,” Mayer said. “When they go on an 8-0 run, it feels like you’re getting beat by 30. The crowd isn’t for us, so we’ve got to bring our own energy.”
Slowing down Maryland’s Scott will be key
Donta Scott has emerged as the Terrapins’ leading scorer in the first month of the season, and the 6-foot-8 forward’s 15.9 points per game is a career high. He’s scoring efficiently, too, shooting 51.2 percent overall and 43.3 percent from three-point range. Illinois is well aware of what Scott is capable of given he had 17 points and seven rebounds and 25 points and six rebounds in two games against the Illini last season.
“Donta Scott is having a fantastic start to his season,” Underwood said. “They’re backing him in to a lot of post-ups. He’s playing on the perimeter and shooting threes. ... He has been a problem.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 16 Illinois 80, No. 22 Maryland 77
A road win at Maryland would be as big a statement — if not bigger — than beating UCLA in Las Vegas. The Bruins might have been a bit overvalued, and it turns out the Terrapins were a touch undervalued heading into the season. But it’s not just that dynamic. Life on the road in the Big Ten is difficult, and snatching an early December victory in conference play can have a seriously positive effect on a team. (N-G prediction record — 5-2).