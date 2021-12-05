Lineups
Illinois (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten)
Starters
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 8.0 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.1 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.0 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 9.6 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 24.0 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line during Illinois’ blowout win against Rutgers on Friday. The Illini guard moved to 23 of 23 for the year and is one of six qualifying players to shoot 100 percent at the free-throw line so far this season. The other five are Central Florida guard Brandon Mahan, Georgetown guard Donald Carey, South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, Loyola Marymount guard Joe Quintana and Washington State guard Tyrell Roberts.
Off the bench

G/F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 11.3 Oakland, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 4.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 2.3 Kissimmee, Fla.
Iowa (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)
Starters
G Joe Toussaint Jr. 6-0 6.3 Bronx, N.Y.
G Jordan Bohannon R-Sr. 6-1 11.4 Marion, Iowa
F Kris Murray So. 6-8 11.7 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
F Patrick McCaffery R-So. 6-9 11.4 Iowa City, Iowa
F Filip Rebraca Sr. 6-9 6.1 Sombor, Serbia
FYI: Keegan Murray — the twin brother of Kris Murray — is Iowa’s leading scorer and the No. 2 scorer in the country behind Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe, but he missed Friday’s game at Purdue with an ankle injury. Through the Hawkeyes’ first seven games of the season, Keegan Murray
- averaged 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, while shooting 61.2 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Off the bench
G Tony Perkins So. 6-4 8.3 Indianapolis
G Ahron Ulis So. 6-3 3.7 Chicago Heights
G Connor McCaffery R-Sr. 6-5 1.1 Iowa City, Iowa
Details
Site:
- Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056); Iowa City, Iowa.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV:
- Fox Sports 1
Last meeting:
- Illinois leads the series 88-76.
FYI: The Illini have won three straight games against the Hawkeyes, including last season’s Big Ten tournament semifinal showdown. What no one on this Illinois team has done, though, is win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Illini’s last victory in Iowa City, Iowa, came Feb. 18, 2017, behind a 21-point performance from Malcolm Hill. Three other Illinois players — Te’Jon Lucas, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Michael Finke — scored 12 points apiece in the win. Lucas (BYU via Milwaukee) and Coleman-Lands (Kansas via Iowa State via DePaul) are both still playing.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Hawkins’ Defensive presence
Coleman Hawkins leads Illinois with 10 blocked shots through eight games this season. That’s three more than Omar Payne and the Florida transfer’s notable 7-foot-5 wingspan and five more than what Kofi Cockburn has managed through five games. Hawkins also has a team-high 12 steals, which bests Da’Monte Williams by two through the same number of games. The 6-10 sophomore forward out of Sacramento, Calif., added to those totals with three steals and two blocked shots during Friday’s blowout win against Rutgers. It was only part of Hawkins’ defensive impact against the Scarlet Knights, as he limited Rutgers wing Ron Harper Jr. to just five points on 1-of-9 shooting. It was the type of defensive performance Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been waiting to see out of Hawkins and a performance that showed Hawkins what he’s capable of on the court. “I think just bringing energy and going 100 percent every trip,” Hawkins said was important for him defensively. “Sometimes, I catch myself on film taking plays off and relaxing. As long as I’m going 100 percent, I think I’m going to get in pretty good position to play elite defense.”
Frazier Getting back on track
The follow-up to knocking down six three-pointers at Marquette last month for Trent Frazier was a three-game stretch where the Illinois guard made just 1 of 14 from beyond the arc against Cincinnati, Kansas State and Notre Dame (while missing the UT Rio Grande Valley game). Frazier eventually found his shooting stroke Friday against Rutgers, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the second half. Per usual, Underwood isn’t concerned about what the Illini senior is doing offensively given the other way he impacts the game. “Trent’s hardly practicing,” Underwood said. “He’s very, very limited in practice, so Trent hasn’t been in the gym getting shots. I told him at halftime, I said, ‘Just follow through. You’re kind of getting a little jerky. Just follow through, and they’ll go in.’ Here’s a guy fighting through some shoulder, some knee (pain). He moved better, I thought (Friday), than I had seen him. Yet all he does is figure out a way to guard the other guys’ best player and help us win. He was coaching the timeouts at the end of the game.”
Grit and grind of Big Ten play
Underwood has been trying to pull any last bit of toughness out of his team the last month. It was a focus in practice leading up to the start of the season and remains a priority for the Illinois coach. He saw some of it Friday against Rutgers in the way Hawkins defended and what Payne, even without scoring, was able to do off the bench when it came to rebounding and defense. So are the Illini approaching the level of toughness Underwood is seeking? “Oh, no, no, no,” he said. “No, no, no, no, no. I saw a couple (Rutgers) guys get inside and rebound. We missed some crackdowns. But we’re making progress. I’ll be very honest. Are we ever going to be tough enough? Not in my world, but we’re getting there. We’ve got to find the gritty plays. Those are the little things that impact winning at a really high level. We’re getting there. We’re starting to understand.”
The N-G’s Pick
Illinois 83, Iowa 77
The status of Iowa wing Keegan Murray will go a long way in determining how Monday’s Big Ten showdown will play out in Iowa City. The same, of course, could be said for Illinois guard Andre Curbelo. Murray, who is working through an ankle injury, seems more likely to play, though, than Curbelo, who continues to deal with a vague, undisclosed issue. The Hawkeyes nearly knocked off Purdue on Friday night without Murray. The Illini blew the doors off Rutgers without Curbelo and still have the one player — preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn — that no team has really figured out a way to stop this year. (N-G prediction record — 6-2)