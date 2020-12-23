Game 9 preview: No. 18 Illinois at Penn State; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Lineups
No. 18 Illinois (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.9 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 10.4 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 22.6 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.9 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 16.8 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Williams is one of 54 players nationwide that has attempted at least 20 three-pointers this season and is shooting at least 50 percent on those attempts. The Illini senior leads that group at 70 percent, having made 14 of his 20 shots from three-point range. Other notable names in the top 10 of that list include Iowa’s Luka Garza (61.9 percent) and Baylor’s Davion Mitchell (58.3 percent).
Off the bench
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.9 Vega Baja, P.R.
F G. Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 7.0 Rustavi, Georgia
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 0.9 Sacramento, Calif.
Penn State (3-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jamari Wheeler Sr. 6-1 5.8 Live Oak, Fla.
G Myreon Jones Jr. 6-3 11.8 Birmingham, Ala.
G Izaiah Brockington Jr. 6-4 14.0 Philadelphia
F Seth Lundy So. 6-6 14.4 Paulsboro, N.J.
F John Harrar Sr. 6-9 7.6 Wallingford, Pa.
FYI: Penn State’s biggest win of the season — a 75-55 road blowout at then-No. 15 Virginia Tech during the Big Ten/ACC Challenge a little more than two weeks ago on Dec. 8 — came with Brockington scoring a career-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Brockington is also shooting a career-best 42.9 percent from three-point range so far this season for a team that is connecting on three-pointers at a clip of 37.7 percent.
Off the bench
G Myles Dread Jr. 6-4 8.4 Detroit
G Sam Sessoms Jr. 6-0 11.8 Philadelphia
F Trent Buttrick Sr. 6-8 1.4 Bloomsburg, Pa.
Details
Site: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261); State College, Pa.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 29-19.
Last meeting: Illinois won 62-56 on Feb. 18 in State College, Pa.
FYI: Last season’s win in Happy Valley was Illinois’ first against a top-10 team on the road since a Dec. 30, 2008, win at No. 9 Purdue. The Illini needed overtime in West Lafayette, Ind., but pulled off the 71-67 victory with five players in double figures. Mike Tisdale led the way with 18 points and six rebounds while Mike Davis and Alex Legion (yes, Alex Legion) scored 12 points apiece. The backcourt of Trent Meacham and Demetri McCamey had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
New coach, slightly new style in play for Nittany Lions
Jim Ferry spent three seasons at Penn State as an assistant coach for Pat Chambers. He wasn’t an unknown quantity, then, when Chambers abruptly resigned a month before the start of the 2020-21 season following an internal investigation by the university into inappropriate conduct. The former Long Island and Duquesne coach has changed things up a bit in Happy Valley, though. The Nittany Lions are still playing an up-tempo style — just with a different lineup look. “They’re playing much smaller than they have played in the past,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I say smaller — basically four guards playing similar to us. Then he’s pressing, and that’s something they had not done a lot in past years.”
Frazier, other Illini leaders realizing: The buck stops here
Trent Frazier understands his role as a leader on this Illinois team. Knows there are freshmen in the rotation — Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins — watching what the senior does on the court. The same holds true for fellow veteran guards Da’Monte Williams and Ayo Dosunmu. The more experienced Illini realize they have to hold themselves to a higher standard. “I’ve talked about it and stressed it these past two days with Monte and Ayo,” Frazier said. “Talking about us just being assignment sound, barely making mistakes and just holding ourselves accountable.”
Hot and cold is best way to explain some defensive issues for the Illini
Defensive inconsistency is what’s troubling Underwood heading into Wednesday evening’s game at Penn State. How his team can look so good at that end in absolutely throttling Minnesota and then four days later give up 91 points in a loss at Rutgers. “When you shoot 54 percent and 60 percent from the three, you should win,” Underwood said about his team’s offensive performance against the Scarlet Knights. “I don’t care where you play or who you play. You should win. That speaks volumes to what we’re doing on (the defensive) end of the court. To go out against Minnesota and just be as impressive and committed and as dedicated and as dialed in as we were against them, to not have that same urgency for 40 minutes (at Rutgers), that’s one of the lulls we can fall into with our offensive play because we know we can score.”
Prediction | No. 18 Illinois 89, Penn State 79
The pattern so far this season for Illinois has been clear. Lose to Baylor, beat Duke. Lose to Missouri, beat Minnesota. Lose to Rutgers? We’ll find out if the pattern holds in Happy Valley. It’s another imminently winnable game for the Illini with a decisive offensive advantage. Whether the type of lockdown defense Brad Underwood wants (and expects) shows up, though, will be more of a true determining factor. (N-G prediction record — 5-3).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).