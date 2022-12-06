Lineups
No. 17 Illinois (6-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 8.1 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 19.8 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 9.3 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 5.6 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.1 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Hawkins is just one of five forwards nationally averaging at least 10 points, six rebounds and four assists this season. Tulane’s Kevin Cross (a Nebraska transfer and one-time Illinois target) is the leader scorer among that group at 17.5 points per game. Weber State’s Dillon Jones is the closest to averaging a double-double with 13 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The others on that short list also include Furman’s Jalen Slawson and Navy’s Daniel Deaver.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.9 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.4 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 11.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
No. 2 Texas (6-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tyrese Hunter So. 6-0 16.0 Racine, Wis.
G Marcus Carr Gr. 6-2 15.5 Toronto
F Timmy Allen Sr. 6-6 6.3 Mesa, Ariz.
F Dillon Mitchell Fr. 6-8 8.2 Tampa, Fla.
F Dylan Disu Sr. 6-9 8.3 Pflugerville, Texas
FYI: Carr will probably just be thrilled not to be hounded by Trent Frazier this time around playing Illinois. The former Minnesota guard didn’t always have a pleasant experience against the Illini in his two seasons playing with the Gophers. Carr is 0-3 lifetime against Illinois. While he averaged 11.7 points in those three games, he shot just 25 percent from the field (18.5 percent on his twos and 44.4 percent on his threes).
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sir’Jabari Rice Gr. 6-4 10.3 Houston
G Arterio Morris Fr. 6-3 5.8 Dallas
F Christian Bishop Sr. 6-7 4.5 Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Details
➜ Site: Madison Square Garden (19,812); New York City.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analysis) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will have the call on ESPN.
➜ Series history: Texas leads 3-2.
➜ Last meeting: Texas won 90-84 in overtime on Nov. 18, 2010, at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the 2K Sports Classic benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer.
➜ FYI: Illinois is 4-20 all-time against teams who are ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25. Illinois beat San Francisco in 1956 and then topped both UCLA and Indiana in the 1964-65 season. Then, 56 years passed until fourth-ranked Illinois — led by Trent Frazier’s 22 points and Andre Curbelo’s 17 points — easily handled No. 2 Michigan in a near-empty Crisler Center on March 2, 2021.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Underwood wanting a bit more after loss
Brad Underwood called Friday’s 71-66 loss at Maryland in Illinois’ Big Ten opener “disappointing.” The Illini coach liked the way his team took a “pretty healthy shot” from the Terrapins in the first half of the game by falling behind by as many as 12 points. Illinois rallied, but wasn’t able to finish the comeback attempt. What was lacking, though, was Underwood didn’t feel like his team did enough to make the right kind of winning plays necessary.
“We made some foolish plays,” Underwood said. “Stuff we’ve got to clean up. You can’t foul a three-point shooter twice. You can’t commit a foul 94 feet from the basket with the game tied. You’ve got to get on the floor for a loose ball that leads to a three. Those are all plays that we have to make. If we make those, we win the game.”
Shannon’s toughness on full display
Terrence Shannon Jr. needed four stitches after Friday’s game at Maryland to deal with the gash just above his right eye that he suffered after colliding with the Terrapins’ Julian Reese in the second half. Underwood said it looked like Shannon had gone a round with Mike Tyson. The Illinois guard, meanwhile, was trying to get Underwood to call a timeout so he could get the wound taken care of and get back in the game as soon as possible.
“I wasn’t sitting out,” said Shannon, who added he’s good to go for Tuesday’s game in New York. “I’d rather not have the wrap, but it was fine. I didn’t even see (the collision) coming. I didn’t know what happened until they told me after the game. It happens. I played football, so it wasn’t a big deal to me. Just not happy that we got the loss that night more than anything.”
Versatility helping Illinois defensively
Illinois enters Tuesday’s game against Texas ranked 12th and 15th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency per Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik, respectively. That’s points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted for the opponent. The way the Illini have defended has resonated with Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer.
“I think me and (Coleman Hawkins) are what makes this team special defensively,” Mayer said. “We’re able to switch 1-5. ... I think that’s what makes us so good is that switchability. It takes you out of your game.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 2 Texas 79, No. 17 Illinois 76
The Illini have shown they can beat top teams on a neutral court. But that was in Las Vegas where the crowd was pro-Illini. Will Illinois draw that many fans to MSG? And even if they do, will it be enough to knock off a Texas team that’s already got two huge wins this season. (N-G prediction record — 5-3).