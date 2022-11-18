Game Day Central | Illinois 21, UCLA 17; 7:40 left 1st half
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from Las Vegas:
***
Warmups are complete (pretty much) in Las Vegas for Illinois and UCLA. Looking like about an 8:50 p.m. tip for the nightcap here at T-Mobile Arena.
Baby hooks on baby hooks on baby hooks. #Illini pic.twitter.com/h6L7cNDiz0— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 19, 2022
UCLA bigs going through own warmups. #Illini pic.twitter.com/z1Rhm5Fx1a— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 19, 2022
***
Brad Underwood spoke to a small contingent of Illinois media Wednesday morning before the team left for Las Vegas later that day. Here's a bit of what he had to say:
On who the Illini might turn to in tight situations (would be new this year)
I feel really good about Terrence (Shannon) and Coleman (Hawkins) and have gained a lot of confidence in Skyy (Clark), as I have Dain (Dainja). Then there's always a guy or two who surprises you in those moments.
On if there was any Baylor/Virginia prep this week
Saturday. Staff's on it. We won't dive into them. We'll keep it very basic. One game at a time. Next day approach. It's nice we'e got a day to prepare. We'll get to go to the court on Saturday and walk through some stuff on our opponent.
On UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (a one-time Illini recruiting target)
He's really good. He's really skilled. He's kind of that 3-and-D guy. Although he's not a great three-point shooter statistically, he just scores. He gets the ball in the paint. He's got a variety of moves. He'll shoot a little fadeaway that's really hard to get to because of his size. He's a really good passer. Love his game. He finds a way to make his teammates better, and that's what a good player does.
***
The second half is just underway between Baylor and Virginia here at T-Mobile Arena. Not sure who the Illini would prefer to face. The Cavaliers' defense is exactly as advertised (smothering), but the Bears have some veteran guards that can light it up in LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler and a freshman capable of doing the same in Keyonte George (although he isn't so much tonight).
Illinois assistant coaches Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier have the scouting duties along with staffers Zach Hamer and Patrick Bittle. The team went back to its (nearby) hotel after its shootaround and just got that short trip back underway not that long ago.
Just had the first "I-L-L ... I-N-I" of the night. Wasn't very loud (not that many Illinois fans here yet), but it was there. The #Illini, of course, won't tip against UCLA for at least 3 hours.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 18, 2022
It was kind of a strange shootaround for Illinois. There was a Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game here last night, so there was still a lot of set up happening with Illinois going through its typical game day routine. Lots of distractions on the sideline.
I know this because the arena opened 2 hours before the Baylor-Virginia game for media, and I was here while the Illini finished up on the court. Let's just say that's unique when it comes to things I typically see before the game. As in, shootaround isn't an open invite type of thing.
***
Good evening from Las Vegas! And, let's be honest, the real start of the 2022-23 Illinois basketball season.
Brad Underwood put it succinctly when he said Wednesday that the first three games of the season "served their purpose." Were the Illini challenged in facing Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth? Not so much much. Will they be this weekend in Vegas? You betcha.
It's arguably the best multi-team event of the "Feast Week" season. The Champions Classic did have three top 10 teams, but it was unranked Michigan State that came away the big winner in Indianapolis. All four teams in Vegas are ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 ... No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 UCLA, No. 18 Virginia and No. 19 Illinois.
The Illini drew the Bruins for the first night of the "tournament." Count on guys like Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez, Jaylen Clark, Amari Bailey and Adem Bona providing Illinois a much stouter test than anything the Illini's first three opponents did.
The countdown is on.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/ZSHTe8irvX— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 18, 2022
That's the nature of college basketball schedules, of course. Contrary to Tom Izzo's wild schedule for Michigan State in the first two weeks of the season, most teams play low major opponents at home before jumping into a neutral site MTE.
Underwood was able to play everyone in the first three games and get major playing time for everybody he wanted to play significant minutes. There's confidence to be gained from blowing out three teams, too. But the true test of where Illinois is at this early point of the season? That will be revealed tonight.
