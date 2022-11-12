Game Day Central | Illinois 14, Purdue 7; 4:33 left 2nd quarter
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all day from Memorial Stadium:
***
Here's the list of Illinois players who went through Senior Day activities:
- Kody Case
- Ryan Johnson
- Preston Engel
- Deon Pate
- Peyton Vining
- Verdis Brown
- Chase Hayden
- Ryan Meed
- Calvin Avery
- Art Sitkowski
- Isaac Darkangelo
- Jamal Woods
- Tailon Leitzsey
- Kendall Smith
- Michael Marchese
- Luke Ford
- Alex Pihlstrom
- Julian Pearl
- Tommy DeVito
- Devon Witherspoon
- Quan Martin
- Alex Palczewski
- Sydney Brown
- Chase Brown
***
Based on how much the Marching Illini members carrying all the Big Ten flags struggled as they marched onto the field ... the wind looks like it will be a factor again today at Memorial Stadium. The gusts might not be as violent, but it's a steady breeze out of the North (which just makes it colder, obviously).
Illinois did not handle the wind well last week in the loss to Michigan State. Punter Hugh Robertson REALLY struggled. So it's either lesson learned or a harbinger of something equally as bad.
***
Alec Bryant WILL be in a key role today against Purdue. Seth Coleman has apparently not cleared concussion protocol, as the sophomore outside linebacker is in street clothes.
Virginia Tech transfer waiting in the wings if Seth Coleman is unavailable
Also OUT for today's game? Sophomore running back Josh McCray, who is in a boot, according to 247Sports' Jeremy Werner. (I haven't gotten eyes on McCray personally). Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley freshman running back Aidan Laughery isn't dressed either.
***
Chase and Sydney Brown haven't just captured the Big Ten's attention this season. They've gone national (and international). TV crews from across the state, country and their native Canada have made the trip to Champaign this season to talk to the nation's leading rusher and one of Illinois' defensive leaders.
That they're twins with a compelling backstory certainly doesn't hurt. The Browns were featured this morning on "Good Morning, America" where a 30-minute interview and 15 minutes of B-roll turned into what amounted to a 90-second feature. TV, man.
.@chasebrown____ has more rushing yards through 9 games than any of the last 3 @DoakWalkerAward winners.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/6T8YL58eKA— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 10, 2022
***
There's plenty conspiring against a large, boisterous crowd today at Memorial Stadium for the final home game of the 2022 Illinois football season.
First, the weather. It's currently 32 degrees. That's a 40-degree drop from two days ago. Basically ... fall in central Illinois. A little wind (not so much as last week, but still noticeable) doesn't help on that front.
Then there's the stakes for this game. It's still a "must win" type of game for Illinois in its pursuit of a Big Ten West championship, which would be the first division title in program history. But the Illini can't clinch today against Purdue. That went out the window as soon as the clock hit 00:00 last week in the loss to Michigan State.
Plus, it's basketball season. A ranked Illinois team just won twice this week with Dain Dainja turning into the early-season star. This isn't Kentucky-level "Basketball school" vs. "Football school" but things trend more toward the former in Champaign.
Maybe I'm wrong and the crowd will be poppin'. It could happen. The crowds have been better this season the longer it's gone. We'll see.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).