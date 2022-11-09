Illinois 18, Long Island 9 (End 1st quarter)
Illinois pulls away with a 6-0 run to close out the first quarter.
Not the same kind of start the Illini had in the exhibition game (28 first-quarter points), as Illinois got out of rhythm for the middle stretch of the quarter.
Still, the Illini lead by eight.
Makira Cook has been the difference maker with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals in the first 10 minutes.
* * *
Illinois 12, Long Island 7, 4:09 left in first quarter
Illinois starts out with good energy on offense. Makira Cook is a big reason why with two three-pointers.
Cook is off to a 3-for-4 start from the field to get a quick eight points.
The problem is that energy hasn't been matched on the other end of the floor.
Both teams off to hot-shooting starts with the teams shooting a combined 8 of 16 in the opening six minutes.
* * *
It's been 233 days since Shauna Green arrived in Champaign.
Green landed at Willard Airport in Savoy with her family on March 21. A day later, the Clinton, Iowa, native was introduced on the Traditions Club patio deck inside State Farm Center as the 10th coach in women's basketball history.
Now, seven and a half months later, the 43-year-old is set to make her debut as Illini coach.
Sure, there was an exhibition game last Friday night with Illinois showing out against Division II Quincy en route to a 78-43 victory at State Farm Center.
But the 2022-23 season opener against Long Island University (1-0) will actually count in the record books. Tip-off at State Farm Center is an hour away, and here's what Green had to say on the eve of her first official game at Illinois.
“I’m just ready to go. It helps we’ve already been out there. We’ve had a scrimmage, had an exhibition. I think everyone is just anxious to get the season going. It feels like it’s a long time coming.”
Game day started well for the Green's Illini, as the program landed its first two commitments of the Class of 2023 on National Signing Day with guards Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan signing National Letters of Intent after verbally committing to Illinois last month.
Allen, a Nashville, Tenn., native, was part of a Montverde Academy girls' basketball team that won a GEICO Nationals championship with the 5-foot-10 guard averaging eight points, two rebounds and five assists per game.
Dolan, a 5-11 guard, has been a prolific scorer at Williamsville South in Buffalo, N.Y., putting up 38.4 points per game last season. Dolan added 8.6 rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks per game during her junior year.
"Overall, I am ecstatic about this class," Green said in a press release. "We addressed critical needs in shooting, versatility and size on the perimeter. The thing I am most excited about with these two is that they are elite workers and people who want to be a part of our vision to leave a legacy here at Illinois. They will both come here and make an immediate impact and we are so excited to have them here with us."
Before tip-off, read about the point guard who will have a major role in the direction the program goes this season, plus three key storylines ahead of the opener.