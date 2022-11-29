Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with light rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.