Considering this is, save for a surprising Lindenwood upset, a "work things out" kind of game for Illinois, here's a few things I'm looking for:
- RJ Melendez rebounding better. Count Illinois coach Brad Underwood as also looking to see if this happens. He only mentioned effort like eight times (in a row) when discussing what more he wanted from the sophomore guard.
- Matthew Mayer expanding on what was at least a minor breakthrough in Las Vegas. For Illinois to reach its full potential this season, Mayer is going to have to be at least as good as he was at Baylor. And there's a real opportunity for him to be better than he was with the Bears.
- This probably isn't the best game because odds are everybody plays and the regulars won't get their regular minutes, but I'm certainly intrigued by the Coleman Hawkins/Dain Dainja split at center. Or maybe those two even playing together.
- Underwood bemoaned the fact his team simply didn't get into its press during large parts of the second half against Virginia. Just didn't get in it. If that's going to be a defensive focus, it has to actually happen during games.
- The continued evolution of Skyy Clark is also important to Illinois' future. He can be a facilitator and a scorer. Even both at the same time. He's not there yet, but the potential is still high.
This might be Lindenwood's first season as a Division I program (one of five newbies this season), but the Lions do have several players who previously played at the Division I level.
The list includes starting forward Cam Burrell (Eastern Illinois before a season at Highland C.C.) and backup forward Remy Lemovou (Coppin State). It also includes guard Darius Beane (SIU, NIU and Cal State-Northridge), although he hasn't played yet for Lindendwood this season. Another guard who hasn't played is Karrington Davis, who was a Division I prospect out of Chaminade (Mo.) before winding up at the JUCO level.
It's back to normal tonight at State Farm Center. After a pair of elite level matchups in an elite location, Illinois returns to action against Lindenwood at State Farm Center.
It’s #Illini game day back at State Farm Center. Tip vs. Lindenwood coming at 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4NbxRogsi0— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 25, 2022
Let's face it. Lindenwood is not UCLA or Virginia, and while Champaign might be home, there's just something about Las Vegas. Of course, Illinois can't overlook the Lions. Doing so and losing would be a disaster.
It will be interesting to see what the crowd is for tonight's game. The Illini fans showed out in Las Vegas for two incredible games. Lindenwood is another "meh" matchup (and that might be kind) at State Farm Center in the nonconference schedule. Plus, it's Black Friday and it's an 8 p.m. game.
And, not to beat a dead horse, it's Lindenwood. Of course, the three similar games to this one already this season (Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth) all drew fairly good crowds considering the matchups.
Illinois is a 33-point favorite tonight. This has all the makings of a "get right" game for the Illini. They played well in Las Vegas against high-level competition, but they weren't wart free. Rebounding (as in more of it) and fouling (as in less of it) will certainly be points of emphasis.
