Game day central | Illinois 86, Kansas City 48 (FINAL)
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center:
***
Kind of a star-studded crowd tonight at State Farm Center (at least in terms of former Illinois basketball standouts).
Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer are both in the house with last year's Big Ten championship team set to be honored. Da'Monte Williams is also expected to be in attendance.
All-time leading scorer Deon Thomas isn't on the radio broadcast tonight — fellow former Illini Doug Altenberger is on the call — but Thomas does have a front row seat right behind the Illinois bench. Kenny Battle's right there with him.
***
Here's what you missed (even if you're here at State Farm Center) since the doors don't open as soon for the fans as they do for us media types.
- Luke Goode was on the court doing form shooting when I arrived at SFC a little after 5 p.m. Nothing too strenuous, of course, with his surgically-repaired left foot in a boot. Some free throws and then short shots from multiple angles.
- Sencire Harris was the first Illini on the court that will actually play tonight. As always, I'll keep tabs on this.
- The pre-pregame warmup routine hasn't changed for Illinois. The walk-ons, freshmen and Brandon Lieb were the first group out. They all got shots up, and assistant coach Tim Anderson led them through some ball handling drills.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧.— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 11, 2022
Join us in welcoming @kxng_alpha, @trentfrazier, @AlfonsoPlummer9, and @DAWilliams14 back to Illinois at the Big Ten Champions ring ceremony tomorrow night.
Ceremony at 7:30 p.m., tip to follow.#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/EX0FhzogyX
- Ty Rodgers put in quite a bit of work on his float game ahead of the more structured pregame warmups. That could be a weapon for him. He also shot plenty of free throws after struggling at the line Monday against Eastern Illinois.
- Speaking of struggles against EIU, RJ Melendez's shot looks fine. He missed all five of the three-pointers he attempted Monday.
- Kansas City has a set of twins on the roster. They have different numbers, of course, but the fact one wears a headband and one doesn't is nice in terms of knowing who's who.
- Former Illinois coach Bruce Weber is on the BTN broadcast tonight as the analyst. He's a fairly popular guy given the number of people who have stopped him to chat.
***
Another day, another mid-major opponent Illinois will try to throttle. And I'm back at State Farm Center to chronicle it all.
The Illini put together an impressive performance Monday night against Eastern Illinois. A 30-point victory driven by double-doubles from Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja and a game-high 24 points from Terrence Shannon Jr.
Illinois' full court press gave EIU trouble, and the resulting transition offense was exactly what Brad Underwood is looking for in his Illini. Cue my disappointment that a one-man court storm didn't happen. (Just kidding. Might be an EIU grad, but I'm all work when I'm at SFC).
Facing Kansas City tonight gives Illinois another shot at a big win. No offense to the Roos and their terrific logo — a yoked up kangaroo in a sweater — but if this is anything more than a tuneup game for the Illini ahead of next weekend's Las Vegas trip then something went horribly wrong.
Marvin Menzies is a solid coach. He's got a big team — the positional size that Underwood accumulated on his own roster. The Roos hung with LSU on Wednesday, but that was mostly a result of the Tigers inability to stop fouling. Because you can't forget an opening night loss to Division II Lincoln (Mo.). The Blue Tigers had their number.
So should Illinois.
