The Shauna Green era is off to a 1-0 start.
The Illini put five players in double figures in the 75-40 victory against Long Island.
Kendall Bostic paced Illinois (1-0) with a double-double with the junior forward scoring 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
Makira Cook added 14 points, while Genesis Bryant had 13 points followed by Adalia McKenzie with 12. Aicha Ndour rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.
Next, Illinois hosts Alcorn State (0-2) at 2 p.m. on Sunday at State Farm Center.
Green, addressing the crowd after the game, says: "Bring your friends (Sunday). We need to get the lower bowl full (at State Farm Center). That's the goal. That's the vision."
***
Illinois 55, Long Island 24 (End third quarter)
Holding the Sharks to single-digit points in each of the first three quarters has the Illini up big.
The Illinois offense has been keyed by three players in particular with Kendall Bostic, Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant delivering.
Bostic (16 points), Cook (14) and Bryant (11) are a combined 18 of 26 from the field.
* * *
Illinois 50, Long Island 24 (4:01 left in third quarter)
Kendall Bostic is up to a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Big Ten's leading rebounder from a season ago already has her junior campaign off to that kind of start.
For LIU, meanwhile, the Sharks' three-point shooting has let the visitors down, only making 1 of 17 from distance.
* * *
Illinois 40, Long Island 17 (HALF)
The second quarter belonged to the Illini.
The result? Illinois oustcored LIU 22-8 in the period to take a 23-point lead at halftime.
It's the defense that really stepped up for the Illini with the Sharks only shooting 20 percent from the field.
By comparison, Illinois is shooting 47 percent.
Makira Cook (12 points, three rebounds, two steals) has led the way for the Illini, who have also received a near first-half double-double from Kendall Bostic (10 points, eight rebounds).
***
Illinois 34, Long Island 12, 4:09 left in second quarter
Just like that, the Illini open up a 22-point lead.
The Sharks have really had no answer for Makira Cook (12 points on 5-of-7 shooting).
But Illinois also got a boost from two players off the bench in the six-minute stretch to begin the second quarter.
Shauna Green has made it clear she likes the spark Genesis Bryant can bring in that role. And that's played out with the junior guard up to eight points.
But Aicha Ndour also given the Illini something extra with four points.
The result has been Illinois outscoring LIU 16-3 in the second quarter so far.
***
Illinois 18, Long Island 9 (End 1st quarter)
Illinois pulls away with a 6-0 run to close out the first quarter.
Not the same kind of start the Illini had in the exhibition game (28 first-quarter points), as Illinois got out of rhythm for the middle stretch of the quarter.
Still, the Illini lead by eight.
Makira Cook has been the difference maker with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals in the first 10 minutes.
* * *
Illinois 12, Long Island 7, 4:09 left in first quarter
Illinois starts out with good energy on offense. Makira Cook is a big reason why with two three-pointers.
Cook is off to a 3-for-4 start from the field to get a quick eight points.
The problem is that energy hasn't been matched on the other end of the floor.
Both teams off to hot-shooting starts with the teams shooting a combined 8 of 16 in the opening six minutes.
* * *
It's been 233 days since Shauna Green arrived in Champaign.
Green landed at Willard Airport in Savoy with her family on March 21. A day later, the Clinton, Iowa, native was introduced on the Traditions Club patio deck inside State Farm Center as the 10th coach in women's basketball history.
Now, seven and a half months later, the 43-year-old is set to make her debut as Illini coach.
Sure, there was an exhibition game last Friday night with Illinois showing out against Division II Quincy en route to a 78-43 victory at State Farm Center.
But the 2022-23 season opener against Long Island University (1-0) will actually count in the record books. Tip-off at State Farm Center is an hour away, and here's what Green had to say on the eve of her first official game at Illinois.
“I’m just ready to go. It helps we’ve already been out there. We’ve had a scrimmage, had an exhibition. I think everyone is just anxious to get the season going. It feels like it’s a long time coming.”
Game day started well for the Green's Illini, as the program landed its first two commitments of the Class of 2023 on National Signing Day with guards Cori Allen and Gretchen Dolan signing National Letters of Intent after verbally committing to Illinois last month.
Allen, a Nashville, Tenn., native, was part of a Montverde Academy girls' basketball team that won a GEICO Nationals championship with the 5-foot-10 guard averaging eight points, two rebounds and five assists per game.
Dolan, a 5-11 guard, has been a prolific scorer at Williamsville South in Buffalo, N.Y., putting up 38.4 points per game last season. Dolan added 8.6 rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks per game during her junior year.
"Overall, I am ecstatic about this class," Green said in a press release. "We addressed critical needs in shooting, versatility and size on the perimeter. The thing I am most excited about with these two is that they are elite workers and people who want to be a part of our vision to leave a legacy here at Illinois. They will both come here and make an immediate impact and we are so excited to have them here with us."
