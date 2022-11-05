Game day central | Michigan State 9, No. 14 Illinois 7; Halftime
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all afternoon from Memorial Stadium:
***
Michigan State is really leaning into this whole Daniel Barker thing, and I'm not sure it's the flext the Spartans think it is. The former Illinois tight end, who transferred to Michigan State in the offseason, has just 14 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown this season.
It's not like Barker would have gotten more looks in the Illinois offense (Tip Reiman leads the Illini tight ends with nine catches for 90 yards), but one team is 7-1 and playing for a division title and the other is 3-5 and just had eight players suspended for an indefensible "fight" at Michigan.
Making Barker a captain this week is certainly an interesting move by the Spartans. Like this Illinois defense needed any motivation.
November is here ❄️#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/WgDScCwItb— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 3, 2022
🌬️ @DB9_Era pic.twitter.com/xJJNIgdy6c— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 3, 2022
Our captains:— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 4, 2022
🟢 @JaydenReed5
⚪️ @DB9_Era
🟢 @Xhenn5
⚪️ @_jaythegr8_ pic.twitter.com/z7Q2bc9NjE
9️⃣ loading pic.twitter.com/rcjJhiKIf8— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 5, 2022
***
It's Dad's Day in Champaign, and the Illinois football dads followed their sons into Memorial Stadium earlier this afternoon and gathered at midfield for a picture.
The view from above looked like Tom DeVito Sr. was holding court among the dads. He was certainly bending Mike Pihlstrom's ear. Maybe congratulating him for his son keeping DeVito's son upright.
Andrzej Palczewski and John Marchese, taking part in at least their fifth Dad's Day (fairly certain it was canceled in the 2020 COVID season), also walked into the stadium together. Both of their sons got a surprise sixth season of eligibility and have played crucial roles in the Illini getting to 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big Ten with a division title in their sights.
They have traveled from all over the world 🌎— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 5, 2022
Welcome Illini Dads!#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/dCPd4wJwu6
***
The weather today in Champaign is a bit of a double-edged sword.
Strong winds with the potential to ground Michigan State's passing game? Certainly a positive for No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten). Strong enough winds to make some fans think twice about spending a few hours outdoors? Not ideal.
Illinois was trending toward a sellout for today's game against Michigan State. That's still on the table, of course. How many fans make it into Memorial Stadium is to be determined. Working in the Illini's favor is some dedicated tailgaters already stadium adjacent (and maybe more than I anticipated given the conditions).
Wind gusts flirting with 45-50 mph speeds aren't necessarily a bad thing for Bret Bielema's Illinois team. It's a run-first operation that mixes in short and intermediate passing routes. Even if the Spartans know Chase Brown is coming, how are they planning to stop him? Their best defensive player Jacoby Windmon is suspended and so are several of his teammates on that side of the ball after last week's debacle at Michigan Stadium.
Advantage. Illinois.
At least on paper. We'll see if the Illini can extend their winning streak to seven and further bolster their standing on the national stage.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).